It turns out that stupidity, and the normalising of stupidity by the stupid, isn't just a feature of the lizard Oz hive mind.
Take as an example this piece by a certain Nine rag journalist operating under the granfalloon name of Sean Kelly (so many Kellys in the Kelly gang).
Don’t panic, yet: One Nation’s rise shows Australia is just like any country (*intermittent archive link)
It took a while for the pond to reach the salient point, but it came in this form ...
Better, this time, to heed the warning. Two weeks ago in this masthead, George Megalogenis wrote that Victoria has previously been a harbinger of electoral change. So the fact One Nation – an openly racist party – convinced one in five Victorian voters should make us take notice. And Pauline Hanson’s celebrity may mean One Nation is much more potent federally.
Really, though, this is about more than One Nation’s prospects in 2028. The wide appeal of a far-right force in this country, whether One Nation or another, has been demonstrated – again. In this respect, we are just like every other country.
Run those two thoughts together ... an openly racist party... in this respect, we are just like every other country.
Huzzah, we're an openly racist country, just like every other country. And that's supposed to be reassuring, and advice designed to avoid a panic attack?
Well the pond isn't inclined to panic - Victorian Labor got what it deserved - but Kelly trying to reassure the country that naked, open racism is just par for the course is exactly why open, naked racism is par for the course.
Speaking of One Nation, and the Daily Terror, this came to the pond's belated attention, but was such a delicious conjunction of News Corpse foolery, how could the pond resist?
The pond wondered if that snap verged on the defamatory.
It certainly evoked flavours of twerp, dweeb, schumck and jerk, and that rictus smirk - or is it a grimace? - certainly matched the tendency of lizard Oz reptiles to select the very worst snaps of their victims to accompany their jihads ...
Then it got even better, or worse, or gossipy in a cruel way ...
Meanwhile, with no advances in geek world, and the pond free to roam, and about to embark on a summer break, the pond took in this bit of free speech comedy ...
That splendid piety was balanced by a couple of Mediaite stories ...
Fox News Anchor Defies Trump’s Call for Her to Say ‘SI’ Rather Than AI — Briefly Nods to Trump’s Furious Push of Little-Used SI Moniker
‘So Stupid!’ Trump Roasted By Conservatives Over His Demand That AI Be Called ‘SI’
Faux Noise was suddenly on the turn ...
The pond enjoyed the way that "this man" morphed into "this stupid bastard" ...
But this man, "this stupid bastard" if you will, is going to be around for another two years, absent a medical condition or divine intervention, and no amount of triumphalist distractions about big victories for the constitution, or quibbles about AI can take away all the effort by Faux Noise to get the Unites States into its current dire condition
Finally, the pond still has a taste for discourses on old-fashioned celebrations of Western Civilisation ... of the kind favoured by Our Homeric Henry ...
Come on down jeans-hating George F. Will ...
By golly, it's not just the hive mind where you can find this sort of guff, and celebrating Florida of all places ...
Speaking of Florida, this in The Independent Florida Alligator by Sasha Morel ...
UF’s newest college promises open inquiry but tilts toward conservative orthodoxy
Here are what I would call the “blind spots” of the Hamilton School.
First, the Hamilton School’s conception was not initiated by the university or the students; it was conceived and primarily funded by former UF president and Republican U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, Republican megadonor Ken Griffin, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida GOP. With UF’s recent pledge to political neutrality, how can the Hamilton School rely on funding from politically biased avenues?
Conservatism isn’t inherently a political term. It only defines a desire to preserve tradition and reject certain progressions in thought. Yet it’s become the primary philosophy of the GOP and the American political right. Until the Hamilton School rids itself of its politically backed funding, we can’t be certain our education is legitimized by anything beyond conservative politics.
Second, these dissonances become even louder considering classes such as “Special Topics PPEL (Conservatism)” are paired alongside “The Crisis of Liberalism (Quest 1).” As a supporter of open thought and persistent education, I have no issues with these classes being taught. My issue comes in when two opposing ideologies are pitted against each other dialectically by a college that tells us to form our own thoughts, and these are the only two classes discussing such topics.
How can conservatism merit a “special topic” status, but liberalism, an ideology commonly found on our campus, only merits being talked about as in a “crisis state”? If the Hamilton School is actually keen on replicating the traditional Oxford model, it must treat all ideologies as opposite but equal.
Third, and finally, there is a disconcerting lack of diversity within the college’s faculty. Virtually all of the scholars who teach at the Hamilton School, except for two, are of either American or European descent. Throughout the time I have spent taking courses, I’ve noticed analysis essentially forgets to consider the narratives of systemically excluded people. “Classical” education will certainly include philosophy and literature from the political elites and higher classes. But the truth is, I wasn’t assigned to read a single non-white scholar in any of my introductory courses last semester.
As the professors posit methods on how to read and analyze history and thought, you should consider supplementing their readings with alternate perspectives. A history that fails to remind itself of the suppression of others may allow for the same arguments to be reused today. This is a fate that the politically active reader may not just fear; it’s a fate they may recognize in their day-to-day lives.
Well if you're going to celebrate the deeds and thoughts of slave owning elites, likely you're not going to find too many non-white sources. Jefferson, for example, knew what black people were good for ...
Being of a simpler mind, the pond is inclined to celebrate American civic virtue by way of actions rather than blather ...
Back to jeans-hating George, and a fine flurry of floozies, and the wonderful concept of "pre-partisan" ...
The notion that "pre-partisan" is a thing is beyond wondrous. It might even be called a fine example of Western Civilisation's tremendous excellence.
As for that fine example of victim blaming, what with students allegedly avoiding humanities because of humanities' neglect of civic seriousness, the pond continues to marvel at the way that the GOP and the likes of the blinkered Wills have contributed enormously to the current civic seriousness ...
And so to the closing celebration of 'leets ...
Great stuff, and no doubt that splendid Floridian classicist, Ron DeSantis will be inspired to do his best for government by the 'leets ...
And now to avoid panic, some reassurance from the immortal Rowe ...
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