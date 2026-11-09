A Major late-breaking 4 pm special ...

Devoted herpetologists will remember that tragic day only too well ...
ABC's Insiders drops conservative commentator Gerard Henderson (*intermittent archive link)
The pond only mentions that eternal, never-ending source of Polonial petulance because of that sting at the very end ...
On Monday, Australian columnist Chris Mitchell praised new Insiders host David Speers as “scrupulously fair and the best political interviewer in the post-Laurie Oakes era”, while reporting that Henderson’s future on the program was uncertain.
That was then ...as the pond climbed into its time machine, and went back to see the sweet devotion the turncoat, the traitor, the rat in the rank, once inspired ...
And that's why the pond had to kick the Major to a late breaking four pm slot, because what fun to do a compare and contrast ...
This is the Major now, and it will turn out, as the sorry tale unfolds, that Speersie is now just one of a fetid swamp of dissidents and traitors that arouse the Major's ire.
Just the sight of him smirking and sitting down with Albo in some faux bush setting was enough to send the Major right off ...
The Major was outraged at all the hurtful attacks on Bid, bloody leftists the lot of them ...
But you'd expect that from those shameless rogues in those other places ...
Fear not for Bid, she'll be alright, but bloody Speersie, what a disappointment, what a betrayal, as the Major dipped into his always ready bucket of bile ...
Back in the day, how sweet Speersie was in the eyes of the Major ...
But that was then, and since then, attitudes and arteries have hardened ...
Fear not for Bid, she's back ...but that bloody Speersie ... he's just one of the pack, one of the left media nodding away ...
Outrageous. Sure the entire point of the cartoons was to fuel social media hate, but how outrageous for Speersie to point it out.
And then he clearly failed the obligations imposed on all cardigan wearers by the Australian Daily Zionist News!
That bloody Speersie ...
What a betrayal ... and yet how sweet he once was ...
The pond realises this time jumping between the Major then and the Major now might be confusing - the pond managed to confuse itself in the drafting - but it's crucial to understanding the Major's righteous indignation, his sense of betrayal ...
It's bad enough that he has to contemplate a couple of shameless deep state rogues consorting together in the most sinister way imaginable - Twiggy and the talking tampon King Chuck - and forcing the Major to his favourite, the odious Shellenberger, to help in his shellacking ...
But it's the betrayal by Speersie, once the apple of the Major's eye, that cut the deepest and hurt the most ...
Those days are gone, long gone.
These days Speersie is just one in a long line of ABC hustlers, cardigan wearers, con artists and shakedown merchants, sent to torment the Major whenever he steps off the golf course and heads for the nineteenth hole ...
You know, bloody drongos who try to take climate science seriously ... and look, here's another in the conga line ...
Eek, what a closing thought, terrifying to the hive mind ...
Chuck and Twiggy and Albo, all part of the deep state, all conspiring together in plain sight ... and no doubt that's another thing that rogue Speersie, always clueless, will fail to mention.
No wonder the pond stopped watching The Insiders once noble Polonius had gone, and Speersie was given the chair.
And now, as the reptiles had proffered their Beta AI at the end of the Major's piece, the pond felt the need to ask a simple question ...
Sure that's what he is, but you don't get far in the hive mind by plain speaking the truth.
"The provided texts"?
If you only dwell in the hive mind, all you'll get is the hive mind speaking to the hive mind.
Stupid hive mind bot ...
And so to a couple of cartoons ... just for the fun ...
"If you only dwell in the hive mind, all you'll get is the hive mind speaking to the hive mind."ReplyDelete
Note the 144 comments!
"The Oz melts down in the contest of ideas
JANUARY 3, 2015
JOHN QUIGGIN
144 COMMENTS
"It’s been a while since the last time I was the target of an epic meltdown at the #Ozfail (or at least, the last one I noticed). I thought perhaps Chris Mitchell had developed a thicker skin. But, today’s Oz has a full-length editorial responding to a mere tweet about a piece of creationist silliness by one Eric Metaxas, reprinted from Murdoch stablemate, the Wall Street Journal.
"We get the usual Oz editorial line about how they aren’t really climate deniers (they just give space to “a couple of contributors who dare to scrutinise the scientific consensus”), creationists (they just think science “can’t explain the universe”), or a rightwing propaganda outfit (they publish Labor lefties like Gary Johns and Graeme Richardson). It’s just that they “love a contest of ideas”.
"Moreover, the collection of rightwing delusionists on the opinion pages don’t represent the views of the #Ozfail
Professor, if you ever want to know what the paper thinks or where it stands on any issue, there is only one place you’ll find out. Right here in these editorial columns.
"That’s a relief. Having been slagged off in special-purpose opinion pieces, Cut-and-Paste snarks, and various passing comments, I had the feeling the Oz didn’t like me. But the real view, apparently, is that of the anonymous editorialist, who (faintly) praises me as “oft-erudite”.
"I do have one small disappointment though. Given the headline “140 characters not the full story” and the protestations of commitment to the contest of ideas, I was expecting the editorial to prove me wrong by inviting me to provide a full-length response to Metaxas’ silliness. Sadly, no.
https://johnquiggin.com/2015/01/03/the-oz-melts-down-in-the-contest-of-ideas/
Category: #Ozfail
Lies and silly errors in The Australian
https://johnquiggin.com/category/media/ozfail/