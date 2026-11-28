Further evidence Hugh Marks is a gormless twit ...
Tory Shepherd
Asked about the negative coverage on Tuesday, the ABC’s managing director, Hugh Marks, said it was “part of the legitimate and proper scrutiny of a publicly funded organisation” and constituted “fair scrutiny”.
“There are different organisations that bring different perspectives,” he said. “I think that’s part of the richness of the overall offering available to Australians. I don’t necessarily see that as a problem.”
The issue boiled over in estimates last month when senator Sarah Henderson wrongly accused Sarraj of holding “a Hamas ID card”. The ABC told estimates the IDF had not provided any evidence that Sarraj had active links to the terrorist organisation, and Henderson corrected the record in Hansard after acknowledging her mistake.
The media organisation’s editorial director, Gavin Fang, told estimates to the best of his knowledge Sarraj was a legitimate journalist who was tragically killed.
Hugh Marks on the ethic cleansing of Gaza:
“There are different organisations that bring different perspectives, and the role of the IDF in ethnically cleansing Gaza offers a rich alternative view of the world” he said. “I think that’s part of the richness of the overall offering available to Australians. I don’t necessarily see that as a problem.”
Okay, the pond made that up, and there's no reason to invent reasons for Marks being a gormless twit.
Meanwhile, recent evidence the mad King is indeed barking mad, in a way that puts the madness of King George III to shame:
The trouble of course is that all this is now so normalised and expected that it's just water off a mad duck's back.
It's like a mad uncle blathering away in a word salad that would even put the average lizard Oz hive minder to shame.
Sensible avert their eyes, walk on by, and hope it will all go away ...
It's not just the relentless addiction to addled speculation and mind-boggling deflection.
Here's a man addicted to AI slop, in much the same way that some 80 year old men can be swept away by the presence of pornography on the intertubes, and begin responding to spam email invitations to have sex with a neighbour who's no more than 2 miles away ...
Deeply, endlessly weird, what with the cat, and the admission that he's the head of a Mafia crime gang.
Back in the day far right pundits had much fun mocking the endless speeches of Fidel Castro, but these days he'd look normal, and even approaching sanity.
Never mind, the pond is only doing this while patiently waiting for the lizard Oz paywall gets broken, what with the bonus of a chance to keep on featuring a few favourite cartoonists ...
What's truly mystifying is the way that media such as the NY Times persists in treating the mad King's "administration" as a serious proposition, rather than a chaotic series of incoherent Truth Social rambles...
Far-Left Terrorism Is Not the Biggest Threat to America
D'oh? There's an actual "administration", and it should at least pay token attention to far right extremism?
A sample, ripe with "none of this is to say" and "but it's important to look at the bigger picture" ... and no, that's not the "overall picture", so the pond can't run its traditional picture of an advertisement for overalls ...
The most comical line in that sample?
"As money and personnel have been put towards new priorities, including the rise of China and the emergence of artificial intelligence ..."
So the treatment of Jensen Huang and Nvidia is an example of the "new priorities" in these areas?
Deeply unserious people ...but the pond does note a certain interest in using "Animal Farm" inflected pigs as a visual metaphor ...
And so to the WSJ in lieu of the lizard Oz ...
Eek, socialism ...
Did the pond mention pig metaphors?
Yet more musing on "the administration" ...
The pond supposes it should pay attention to local events, but John Birmingham briskly summarised what Victorians will be voting for today ...
...Hmm, selling off an essential service without a natural market competitor to a profit-driven monopoly provider responsible only to its shareholders and bankers. What could possibly go right?
Soon enough the deep south will be drowning in that proverbial shyte, in much the same way that little Englanders can boast of some of the most handsomely polluted rivers in the world ...
The pond supposes it should finish off the WSJ, as various strands of the Murdochian empire seek to blame each other for the current plight of the Unites States ...
And then?
Free trade and then?
No "and then", unless you want a serve of racial stereotypes ...
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