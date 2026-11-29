Bad news from the geeky, nerdy, pointy end of town ...
No fix?
This could be a long haul, and involves mixed emotions.
No chance of returning to the hell of herpetology studies any time soon?
Be still beating heart, suffused with joy. And yet, as one highly esteemed correspondent put it, the eternal mystery ...
As others here today continue the existential investigation of why we keep coming back to the ordure and mediocrity that is produced by the Murdoch printeries, I was reading Robert Douglas Fairhurst's essays in 'Look Closer'. One is titled 'The Attraction of Repulsion', and he mentions John Forster using that wording in his 'Life of Charles Dickens' to explain why Dickens kept returning to the slums of England, particularly of London, when they were probably at their worst, for often repellant detail for his novels. Y'r h'mbl will readily admit to similar thoughts when he scans the writings - and some of the Noise24 - of reptiles, when well-meaning friends ask 'if it is so bad, why do you bother?'
Why bother? Because, like Everest, it's there.
That said, in the interim, the pond will stop daily posting at the start of summer.
Being a fully certified pagan, the pond is aware that this should be at the equinox, but being a lazy, Media Watch, cardigan wearing sod, it'll be on the basis of the faux meteorological calculation, the beginning of December.
The pond will pop up with occasional notes, just enough to keep comments open and the possibility of a return to herpetology studies alive.
On the upside, given the crowing and the cawing and the cackling and the carousing going on at reptile HQ at the moment, it's a good time to have lit taper and stood well clear (on a further upside, Ben Carroll, with his impossible hair, had done the dirty on a hapless victim in the pond's extended family, and lordy, long absent lordy, is karma a bitch or what?)
As for the deep south, good luck with a privatised sewage system. Here's hoping the shyte doesn't stink, and that the Odyssey works out well ...
Whenever the immortal Rowe gets in one of his moods, it's obligatory for the pond to reference his reference ...
Hmm, the original subject matter seems to have slightly more Victorian appeal and charm. Is nubile the wrong word for an actual siren? The pond wouldn't know, having long had wax in ears.
For those interested in a life outside of herpetology, here are a few readings.
Jared Kushner’s Strategic Pixie Dust (*intermittent archive link)
Deterrence is the by-product of the will and ability to fight—not a substitute for those qualities.
By Eliot A. Cohen
A teaser trailer...
Bonus climate change conundrum for those who think winter should involve snow rather than scorching heat...
The Forecast for Christmas Is Muddy
El Niño and the polar vortex are caught in a tug-of-war.
By Nora Lowe
Never as weird as lizard Oz climate science denialist weirdness ...
The New Yorker:
Venezuela’s Collaborator-in-Chief (*intermittent archive link)
Delcy Rodríguez and the new American imperialism.
By Jon Lee Anderson
A teaser trailer ...
John Bolton showing an ethical twinge? Wonders will never cease.
And instead of asking "why the Unites States?", beat a safe retreat to the LRB:
The LRB:
Shouldered Umbrellas
Christopher Clark
A teaser trailer ...
The charisma of the question ‘Why Germany?’ is rooted in two things. The first is the still bewildering intensity and malevolence of the German extermination of European Jewry. The second is our investment in a specific image of Germany as a country of unworldly poets and thinkers: it is the Germany of Schubert and Kant that gives us pause, not the Germany of Lothar von Trotha, genocidal commander of the 1906 campaign against the Herero and Nama of German South-West Africa. Underpinning the supposed paradox is the presumption that people who are cultured and sophisticated will somehow be forearmed against extremism, hatred and murder.
Katja Hoyer opens her book on the city of Weimar in the interwar years with exactly this quandary. ‘The question of how and why a nation that prided itself on its culture and civility enabled the catastrophe of Nazism haunts us to this day, because we fear a repeat.’ The value in reopening this question at a ‘granular level’ lies, she proposes, in the promise that if we can understand ‘the mistakes made by people in the past’, we will be able to avoid making them again. The task is not to ‘condemn’ but to ‘explain’, for ‘in the latter lies the key to understanding history and ultimately to drawing meaningful conclusions from it.’
For those wondering "why Israel?", off to Haaretz ...
Footage of the incident, in which one Palestinian was wounded near al-Tuwani in Masafer Yatta, shows one of the settlers dancing with joy after the shooting. According to local reports, the IDF arrested a relative of the wounded Palestinian
Matan Golanand Jack Khoury
A little more of the teaser ...
Additional footage from al-Tawani obtained by Haaretz shows three settlers, two of them armed with military weapons, harassing residents among Palestinian homes. One of them provocatively reaches toward the genitals of a Palestinian man standing beside him, prompting all three to start laughing.
The residents are seen shouting at the settlers to go home. At one point, the residents try to push the settlers back, and one of the settlers opens fire with live ammunition, prompting screams.
In the footage, the settlers are seen remaining at the scene, watching the family, while one films the incident on his cellphone and begins dancing gleefully. After several more minutes, the settlers begin walking away from the scene.
Dr. Quamar Mishirqi-Assad, of the human rights organization Haqel, said that the village's residents "have been living for about three years under nationalist terror attacks by settlers, who enter the village and residents' lands armed, despite closure orders barring Israelis from entering, threaten residents and endanger their lives."
She added that "today, this violence once again culminated in live, deliberate fire directed at one of the residents, while the armed men danced and laughed at the scene."...
Throw in as a bonus the Graudian...
MSF and head of WHO denounce attack on Gaza City clinic as Israel claims security guards were members of Hamas
The UN has repeatedly called on Israel to stop its restrictions on the entry of supplies to allow Palestinians to prepare for the winter and begin to rebuild the destroyed strip.
The result is a healthcare system “experiencing systemic collapse, severely undermining its capacity to meet the basic health needs of the civilian population”, according to a UN report in August.
The humanitarian situation is also deteriorating, as heavy rains exacerbate crowded and unsanitary living conditions, leading to the spread of infectious diseases.
Israel has continued to bomb Gaza on a near-daily basis despite a ceasefire signed in October 2025, killing at least 1,705 people since then. Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of violating the understandings of the ceasefire...
Speaking of ethnic cleansing and genocide, off to the NYRB ...
The Genocidal State (*intermittent archive link)
The International Court of Justice’s ruling against Myanmar is both a step toward justice for the Rohingya people and a milestone in international law.
All that is depressing enough - the pond will make no comment on the current genocide going down in the deep south beyond a wry karma smile - but the pond will likely stick around for the 'toons as the geeks keep trying to crack the lizard Oz hive mind ...
ReplyDelete
Recently I watched Clouzot's film "The Wages of Fear" which is about a US oil company pillaging Venezuela. Plus ca change...