The pond is seriously thinking of doing an ABC cardigan wearer routine, and downing tools in the Media Watch style through December ...
Sad to say, the new paywall situation at the lizard Oz isn't getting any better.
The pond checks on a daily basis, and it's at best hit and miss, and of late more miss than hit.
This is Tuesday, and the pond was reduced to tears at not being able to bring Dame Groan doing her usual rant about Australia being rooned. The pond's business model provided a narrow chance to tour the bleatings of the hive mind, inspect the navel gazing and the fluff gathering, but for the moment that business model has gone.
The pond can't think of any satisfying alternatives to fill in the reptile void.
The pond realises that the Quad ranters have their devotees, but when the pond went there to find an alternative way of getting into Our Heroic Homeric Henry, the results were appalling.
Sure he was there ...
Islam, Anti-Semitism and Australian Multiculturalism (II) (sorry, no intermittent archive link) Islam's rise would have been less consequential if the oil-driven transformation of Saudi Arabia had not seen a peripheral desert kingdom become the most lavishly resourced patron of religious ideology in human history Henry Ergas
...but it was interminable, tedious beyond belief.
For reasons of retaining sanity for the pond and correspondents, there was no way to tackle this inert lump of Islamophobia.
A small sample will show why, as Our Henry went the Nazi argument ...
Sure ...
The reason only became clear to the pond at the very end ...
This is the second of a three-part series based on the background paper Henry Ergas submitted to the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion this year. The first part appeared in the October issue and the third part will appear in December. Henry Ergas’s two-part series “Anti-Zionism and Anti-Semitism: From Stalin to the Present” appeared in the July-August and September issues.
Dear sweet long absent lord, apparently there's no one at the Quad rant that has the ability to shut our Henry up when he goes on one of his endless Islamophobic rants, but the pond simply had to draw a line in that interminable sand.
The pond will limp on for the rest of the week, but just to convey the problems of finding insprational alternatives, the pond took a look at the WSJ, kissing cousin to the reptiles at the lizard Oz ... and it was all agog at the man in leather ...
Sadly the juicy alternatives appeared in The Times, but that too was tightly paywalled, and the pond will never forgo the basic principle of refusing to contribute to the Emeritus Chairman's coffers.
This WSJ outing offered way too much stuff ...but the rag did have a few questions...
Together with the questions, there was some mild consternation ...
Should never have let him go in the first place?
Come on down China, get your chips here (if only there was one in the pond'sGeely) ...
In short ...
This Jimbo finished off in fine style ...
It sounded grim for unfettered rampant tech bro capitalism, but then a certain Vinay stepped up to the plate, all in on unfettered capitalism...
Right on. Everything that the Trump administration said about chips and China is on the level, and anything they say about Chinese spies is completely true, and the mad King is utterly uncompromised by his lust for cash and deals, and there's absolutely no need to worry about anything, provided there's a quick buck to be made.
Better make unfettered capitalism a solid, unfettered contract ...
Any worries, any last saucy doubts and fears? Nah, just tears for deals lost, and chips not yet sold to China ...
As a result of the failure of the pond's amp and its Shield to connect, this last week the pond has been spending an enormous amount of time watching the Nvidia logo as the Shield rebooted, and each time the pond realised it had contributed a measly shekel to this madness ...
But what of climate science, the pond can hear the few remaining correspondents cry?
What about the lizard Oz reptiles triumphant about the failures of COP31?
Is there any way the WSJ could possibly match their vigour?
Hold that beer for the reptiles ... as Howard "nutlicker" Lutnick hovered into view ...
What an amazing contribution from feared, astonishingly famous climate science Howard "nutlick" Lutnick ...and he's on fire, a bit like much of the planet ...
The pond felt a surge of hope ... these American reptiles shamelessly presented a man shamelessly intent on destruction of the planet, without a word of correction or fact checking.
The pond will keep up wandering around like a soul lost in a desert of despair until the end of the month, but it's likely it will then be forced into hibernation ...
On the other hand, there's always the 'toons, and as the pond spent years watching an unseemly amount of time watching Countdown, and endless numbers of instantly forgettable video clips, each time irritated by Molly's bumbling antics and mumbled malapropisms, what better tribute?
And speaking of Ruskis and American loons of the first water...
Any use DP?ReplyDelete
"News without the paywall
Join State Library today for free access to 7000+ titles on PressReader.
Join for free
What you get with your free membership
Join State Library of Queensland and access thousands of newspapers and magazines from around the world, anytime, anywhere — no paywalls, no cost.
... your free State Library membership gives you unlimited access to over 7000 publications through the PressReader app.
https://www.slq.qld.gov.au/readfree
"The Australian is among the Australian newspapers accessible through PressReader, a digital service offering current newspapers from around the world. The State Library of Western Australia’s PressReader access can be used through its app with a State Library membership.
https://slwa.wa.gov.au/eresources/enewspapers-and-emagazines
DP, you are worth at least $1,000 per head!ReplyDelete
Providing “executive presence”!
"The Prime Minister and his Treasurer have unleashed the ATO as an attack dog in their war on small business, and they’re using your money to pay for it,” Mr Taylor told The Daily Telegraph.
“This spending is a kick in the guts to every Australian who has a go.
...
"The Taxation Office has splashed more than $150,000 on a former New Zealand television celebrity to teach its senior executives how to tell stories, while taxpayers pick up the bill.
The under-fire tax office handpicked former TV star turned motivational speaker Jehan Casinader to give its top brass lessons in storytelling and what it calls “executive presence”.
https://archive.li/VxaDD#selection-3365.0-3365.4
http://amediadragon.blogspot.com/2026/11/kick-in-guts-ato-splashes-156k-on.html