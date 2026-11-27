So good to drift away, to forget, to take to the air, to dream in free formed in feathered flight ...
Malcontents banished ...
The dream compleat...
Dream on, dreamers ...
Dream on, dreamers ...
A final burst of dreaming ...
Ah, Snowy Hydro and the Concorde ...
Dream on, dreamers ...
ReplyDelete
Thanks for all your great work, DP. You have the admiration of us all. I do hope you will continue with occasional posts, so that one day, "we shall see the triumph" (as Madame Defarge said) as your last post reads "Hurrah! The wicked Oz is dead!"