In which the reptiles present many jihad temptations, but the pond has to cop warrior Lord Downer, and the flood water whispering Caterist (with bonus Saul minion)...

Many think the Iranian adventure has been a neocolonial folly of the first water, what with Iranian progressives thrown under mad King Donald's proverbial bus - now deployed to run over Ukraine - and with the world's economy driven into a brick wall (what a bonus to the mad King's tariff regime).
Is there a reptile in the house who will step up to the plate and defend the folly?
The pond is glad the question has been asked, because bold, brave warrior Lord Downer was present and incorrect this Monday morning ...
Marvellous stuff, but then Lord Downer has always exhibited warrior tendencies ...
On the warrior rambled through his field of dreams ...
It sounds so simple, so easy, in the hands of a master strategist ...
Great, there's collective punishment for Iranian people, with Lord Downer happy to dispense the pain ...
Who do the Iranian public blame for the crisis? Who do they blame, if they happen to want an end to the mad Mullah's regime, and instead had to face up to a slaughter?
Surely a trick question, surely not mad King Donald, who promised bigly, and in his usual way failed to deliver.
But please, don't think Lord Downer's "not uncritical" - fierce, uncompromising warrior that he is ...
Over in the "news" section, the beefy boofhead from down Goulburn way was still trying to turn into himself into the faux ranga ...as the echo Chambers did his duty, and early on a Monday morning scored top of the digital page, ma ...
Taylor targets $53bn NDIS bill for non-citizens
NDIS spending on non-citizens is forecast to surpass $5bn annually in the early 2030s – rivalling AUKUS funding – as the Coalition pushes to restrict eligibility.
By Geoff Chambers
The pond would have liked to spend more time with the beefy boofhead and the echo Chambers, but then that infallible Pope came to mind ...
Brownie was also present, brown nosing the financial 'leets, as only lizard Oz reptiles can do ...
Chalmers’ trust tax bill blows out to $1.7bn
Labor is racing to pass its trusts crackdown before year’s end, but business groups warn the true cost to employers has nearly doubled – and the Greens’ support is not yet assured.
By Greg Brown
Jimbo looked downcast, as he always does when he turns up in the reptile Jimbo jihad ...
And a whole gaggle of reptiles were assigned to give Jess a go ...
‘Whole country is watching’: Wilson vows to tackle debt crisis
Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson made the pledge as Labor launched personal attacks on her family.
By Anthony Galloway, John Ferguson and Lily McCaffrey
Look how sweetly she smiles ...
Jolly good stuff, even if the pond actually isn't watching or caring, what with the pond having to resort to those wretched teaser trailers because the had to cop to its COP duties ...
The malignant Magnay set the tone, celebrating the way that crow easters dodged a bullet ... Adelaide dodges $2bn logistics nightmare as Turkey COP31 summit chaos unfolds.
The level of suffering was apparently up there with a Nepalese village in the path of a glacier tsunami, but Magnay was just a warm up act for the main show starring the flood whispering Caterist ...
It seems that thrust by Graham Readfearn must have hurt ... Anthony Albanese's coffee diplomacy can't remove shadow of domestic politics at Cop31 ...
The former Australian Liberal prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, who is in Antalya as president of the International Hydropower Association, said the News Corp coverage was “seriously bizarre, even by their standards”.
“Climate and energy policy should be determined by engineering and economics, not ideology and idiocy which is what we’re seeing from One Nation and, sadly, from the Liberal party at present,” he said.
“Despite the evidence of global warming being manifest and despite renewables actually being cheaper, we’ve still got this culture war going on.
“And that is all it is. I mean, it’s irrational.”
Irrational? Seriously bizarre? Ideology and idiocy?
Calling the Caterist ...
It goes without saying, which is why the pond always says it, that the Caterist and the rest of the reptile climate science denying jihadists, always ignores any talk of actual observable climate realities, of the kind you might read in the Graudian's yarn Choking fires, deadly heat and devastating floods: 2026 in extreme weather, People around the world have contended with unprecedented weather events and their fatal effects caused by the climate catastrophe
Instead you get this sort of guff for the gullible hive mind ...
You know ...
\
That's a Contest of Ideas?
The pond would usually bail at this point, with a 'toon and a video clip, but the pond aims for climate completeness, especially as it's handy to note that there's never a contest of ideas, just an assembly of cackling parrots, all pushing the same line ...
Come on down Saul, prove the point by sounding like a wannabe quarry whisperer ...
Just the bog standard fossil fool routine ...poor old António ...
António Guterres says climate action central to every aspect of UN’s work, as leaders depart Cop31 and talks go on
“You cannot build peace on a burning planet,” António Guterres said at his final climate press conference as secretary general on Friday. “You cannot eradicate poverty when climate disasters keep throwing people back into it. You cannot promise young people a better future while destroying the natural systems on which that future depends.”
Guterres has been the most forthright secretary general yet on the subject of the climate, returning to it again and again to castigate fossil fuel companies and recalcitrant governments.
He leaves office at the end of December and his successor is still unknown after Donald Trump tried to interject his preferred choices into the process. There are widespread fears that the next incumbent will downplay the climate crisis in favour of other issues.
In a clear message to his successor, Guterres spelled out why the UN must continue to place the climate at the top of the global agenda. “Climate change does not stay in its lane,” he said. “It drives anger and displacement around the world. It wipes out development gains built over decades. It pushes countries deeper into deficit. It aggravates competition for land and water.
“It fuels instability. And increasingly, it threatens the very existence of communities and countries. For all these reasons, I have never viewed climate action as just one of many other issues. Climate action is central to every aspect of the work of the UN.”
Words off the slick Saul's ducky back ...
Saul ended by slagging off EVs, as reptile jihadists are wont to do ...
That's a Contest of Ideas?
That's just a collective of parrots carrying out the lizard Oz's climate denialist jihad ...
And now the pond can end with the immortal Rowe, celebrating all that's currently be best in the Unites States...
Relax, Jesus will return to save us all ...
"cop warrior Lord Downer"ReplyDelete
"The pond is glad the question has been asked, because bold, brave warrior Lord Downer was present and incorrect this Monday morning ..
Right Wrong Bunyip Lord Downer.
QA handy NewsCorpse tool, and fool... "was present and incorrect".
The “The Devil from Down Under” suits him.
"Matt Bevan takes his enormous audience on an endlessly intriguing journey
JANE GOODALL 13 NOVEMBER 2026
...
"The fourth episode of season one covered the strange case of how, on a night in May 2016, Australia’s high commissioner in London received a bombshell disclosure from a Trump campaign adviser when they met for a drink in an exclusive bar in West London.
By now, most Australians know some version of this story. The high commissioner was Alexander Downer, and the disclosure concerned information on Hillary Clinton from Russian sources — information with the potential to derail her presidential campaign. We also know now how the scandal of “her emails” played out, but questions remain. Was the meeting a setup, and if so, who was setting up whom and what was the aim? And who was George Papadopoulos, the Trump adviser who subsequently spun the story in a book chapter titled “The Devil from Down Under”?
...
https://insidestory.org.au/a-mess-of-stories/
‘Doing the right thing’: Ex Trump adviser praises PM as Alexander Downer cops it again
Samantha Maiden
Oct 01, 2019, updated Oct 02, 2019
"Convicted felon and former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos has praised Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his co-operation with the Russia probe, insisting that Alexander Downer was “spying” on him and it was “payback time”.
In an interview with The New Daily, Mr Papadopoulos described his evening with Mr Downer, which sparked the investigation into Russian intervention in the 2016 US elections, as “the most bizarre meeting of my life”.
...
"Mr Papadopoulos insists Mr Downer then moved the conversation to Mrs Clinton to trap him.
“This meeting was anything but random. It’s hard not to think I got played, that he went into our meeting gunning for me, tripping me and goading me,” he said.
However, Mr Papadopoulos was telling a different version of events on social media on Tuesday.
“Downer was a fool. I played him the entire meeting that I knew was designed to spy on my energy-related work and then to ask a bizarre last-minute question about Clinton-Russia. The transcripts will prove it all, folks. They exist. The Australians already flipped on him,” he wrote.
Mr Papadopoulos also referred to the famous photos of Mr Downer posing in fishnets, for charity.
...
https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/news/national/2019/10/01/george-papadopoulos-alexander-downer-russia-probe
"The drink that started the Mueller investigation: George Papadopoulos and Alexander Downer tell us everything
By Matthew Bevan and Ruby Jones
Russia, If You’re Listening
...
"For the first time, both Mr Papadopoulos and Mr Downer tell their side of the story.
It's up to you who you believe.
Why did they meet?
...
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-05-24/mueller-investigation-george-papadopoulos-alexander-downer-speak/11107712
One think you can rely on with Lord Down - he never misses an opportunity to make a complete prat of himself.ReplyDelete
“Trumpian must stay the course”. What bloody course? The Cantaloupe Caligula still hasn’t anything like an aim or strategy in this war-that’s-not-being-called-a-war beyond the vague “Iran must never have nukes!”
What bold strategies does His Lordship suggest? Well, none really. But don’t worry - the Iranian people won’t support their government, according to some unnamed sources. Just remember - “The Iranian War can be won”.
Truly Churchillian stuff ; in the sense of the Winnie who masterminded the brilliant victory which was the Gallipoli campaign. Speaking of the Great War, what a fine commander His Lordship would have made in that conflict. It’s easy to imagine him outdoing General Haig himself in sending wave after wave of troops to pointless death.
“Dulce et decorum est pro patria mori”. Or, to put it another way, "It is sweet and glorious to send some poor bastards to die for someone egomaniac’s gratification".
Turf the warriors, transphobics and TERF's.ReplyDelete
"On the warrior rambled through his field of dreams" ... "Great, there's collective punishment for lgbtqi people, with Lord Downer happy to dispense the pain ...
If we had our AUKUS boats now, do you think the Iranian / Israel Gaza / Ukraine wars would be over? No, I didn't think so.
Can you hear my existential howl of disgust?
!!! "Aukus is effectively forcing the Australian navy to comply with a US ban on transgender people in the military with gender-diverse navy recruits prevented from starting a career in nuclear submarines because they would not be safe training on US boats."
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2026/nov/16/gender-diverse-australian-sailors-barred-from-us-submarines-despite-aukus-deal-documents-reveal-ntwnfb
The cost of AUKUS wil make the price seem irrelevant. Because all they have is violence and us, not youse.
An open letter to JK Rowling from Sophie Grace Chappell
by CHRIS BERTRAM on NOVEMBER 3, 2026
An open letter to J K Rowling (November 2026)
...
"GUEST POST: An open letter to JK Rowling’s blog post on Sex and Gender, by Sophie Grace Chappell — Crooked Timber (PDF) Dear Ms Rowling. Reprinted in my book Trans Figured(Polity Press 2024).
https://crookedtimber.org/2026/11/03/an-open-letter-to-jk-rowling-from-sophie-grace-chappell/
The economic irrelevance of naval power
by JOHN Q on OCTOBER 12, 2026
"When I posted a piece on the latest failure of the US Navy a while back, I predicted that I wouldn’t be changing any minds.
...
https://crookedtimber.org/2026/10/12/the-economic-irrelevance-of-naval-power/
And yet, two videos by two of them, on what is actually a different topic, made me grasp a couple of important points about gender identity in a much more lived, visceral way than I had been thinking about before (as in: they didn’t change my mind, but they made me see and feel much more intensely something which I already sort of believed, but in a way I could not precisely pin down). I am referring to “Beauty” by Contrapoints creator Natalie Wynn; and “Food, Beauty, Mind,” by Philosophy Tube creator Abigail Thorn.
https://crookedtimber.org/2022/08/29/on-gender-identity-again/
“Beauty” by Contrapoints creator Natalie Wynn
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=n9mspMJTNEY
“Food, Beauty, Mind,” by Philosophy Tube creator Abigail Thorn
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9MGUWtTakQc
"But just steps from the auditorium where Mr. Hegseth spoke, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, boards assigned to carry out those orders were doing the opposite. Instead of firing trans Marines, the boards were voting to keep them.
The same was happening in the Navy: Boards given strict rules instructing them to force out sailors were rebelling and voting to let them stay.
It is not just a few outlying individuals. Navy and Marine Corps boards have voted to retain trans members in nine of 12 cases.
The Pentagon keeps the proceedings secret. Outsiders — even spouses — are not allowed to attend. Officials won’t release numbers. Leaders won’t discuss the outcomes.
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/10/23/us/trans-troops-military-boards-retain.html