Dammit, the pond hasn't the slightest interest in Dame Slap going on about sandpapergate.
Double dammit, the pond hasn't the slightest interest in running Dame Slap late on a Sunday, knowing that no one will read it, and the outing will be lucky to score a single comment.
But the pond was incredibly irritated by the reptiles bunging on a new paywall, only to then discover it wasn't much of a paywall.
So here we are ...
Now the pond hasn't anything to say about this scribbling ... it's sufficiently startling to simply observe the MAGA cap donning scribbler getting righteous about cricket ... and cheating, apparently unaware that her support for the mad King was a disqualifying moment (at least if you think spectacular corruption, daily lying, and amazing incompetence count for more than a game of cricket) ...
Sheesh, somehow she managed to drag the Lehrmann saga - and by implication her own sorry role in it - into a treatise on sandpapergate?
How the pond regretted the intermittent archive making this dross available ...
Dammit, the pond had not the slightest interest in Polonius prattling on about Victoria for benefit of a non-existent late Sunday arvo pond audience.
Yet here we are ...
Oh sheesh, an interminable history lesson, and what's the bet that Jeff and comrade Dan will turn up in the snaps?
The pond has endured this narrative many times before, and even spent time in Melbourne living through some of those turbulent times, yet somehow Polonius's prattle became even more dire when Josh entered the scene ...
See how L'Age tried to cope with having backed him into power, offering a kind of half-baked, half-hearted apology way back in October 2012... (*intermittent archive link)
Just the remorse bit please ...
Each time the pond visits Melbourne it's guaranteed a laugh at the sight of Jeff's yellow erections, sometimes called the cheesesticks, not to forget other triumphs such as Jeff's condom ...(the sound tunnel - everyone's seen the car ads) ...
Much as will happen with the mad King's new ballroom you can't undo follies like this and they hang around until the follies become part of the folklore of follies...
Finally, the pond had not the slightest interest in Stewie rabbiting on about the United Nations, especially for an invisible late Sunday arvo audience already off doing something pleasant.
The reptiles had already alienated the pond by joining mad King Donald and Vlad the Sociopath and genocidal Benji in attacking the ICC, and even worse, Stewie went on and on ... but it was there, and the pond was mad as hell, and intent on revenge for the introduction of a new paywall ...
The pond regrets not being able to scale the text properly - it might be dross but it should be easily readable dross - and regrets the way that large photos dominate the presentation ...
News Corporation has been busy this past decade undermining the United Nations, while also doing its level best to prevent any meaningful action on issues such as climate change ...
There the reptiles go again. Any attention to the actual genocide in Gaza leads to an approving nod on the US's backing of the genocide, and vetoing anything that might stop it...
But the pond has no time to head off to Haaretz to check on the ongoing ethnic cleansing going down in the West Bank... (*intermittent archive link) ...
Eventually Stewie gets around to noticing the work of mad King Donald, a mad King backed to the hilt by Faux Noise and News Corporation ...
The Trump administration is withdrawing the United States from more than 30 United Nations bodies and has delayed or halted payments to some UN entities, including the UN regular budget and peacekeeping, according to a new Congressional Research Service (CRS) report. U.S. arrears to the UN regular budget and peacekeeping combined reached $4.26 billion as of Sept. 30, with peacekeeping arrears of $2.95 billion exceeding regular-budget arrears of $1.31 billion...
...On Feb. 4, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14199, directing withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, and calling for a review of U.S. participation in all international organizations. On Jan. 7, the President instructed U.S. agencies to cease participation in or funding of 66 international organizations, including 31 UN entities such as the UN Conference on Trade and Development, the UN Democracy Fund, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and UN Women. The United States withdrew from WHO on Jan. 1, and from UNESCO in July 2025.
Take a bow Murdochians, credit where credit is due ...
Not the Ruddster!
How come former Chairman Rudd is now invited into the hive mind for an opinion?
It's a bloody tall order when Faux Noise and News Corporation are still in the mix.
But why are Stewie and the reptiles worried?
A depleted, degutted UN is just what they want. Promoters of genocide can keep on doing what they do best. Relax Vlad the sociopath, have at it "greater Israel Benji".
And best of all, sweet, innocent, clean virginal Oz coal can live on forever, and the planet can go to hell in a climate change handbasket, and the reptiles can relax, and smile and celebrate "mission accomplished".
Dammit, and then the lizard Oz editorialist popped up to join Stewie, and the pond had not the slightest interest in adding this to the late Sunday arvo reading burden, but here we are ...
Luckily it could be done in a gobbet, and the pond did it because it was there to be done ...
Just a reminder ... this is part of the lizard Oz parroting, regurgitating and recycling the WSJ (in full at the intermittent archive)
And this is part of a typical bromancer outing (in full at the intermittent archive) ...
The mutton Dutton as an exemplar of "moral leadership"?
Speaking of complete moral failure, not even a genocide and rampant ethnic cleansing can get in the way of reptiles' devotion to the destruction of international law ... and then they have the cheek, the astonishing gall, to carry on about the need for peace. As Jeff himself might have said, blessed are the cheesemakers.
But it could be worse. Soon enough, bots might be making the rules ...
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