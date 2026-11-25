The pond is hitting the pause button and is going into a summer hibernation. This might become permanent, though the pond also agrees with the Sean Connery option of never saying never, even if it means a terrible movie follows.
The pond's options under the lizard Oz's new paywall regime were limited. Either pay up or pivot.
Under the pond's strict rule of refusing to reward the Murdochian empire, payment wasn't an option, and that now largely forgotten Silicon Valley sitcom explained the perils of the pivot:
Dinesh: Dude, you are fucked up right now.
Bertram: Yeah, you're pinning back.
Jared: Well I'll admit I'm sleep challenged, I just spent four days trapped in a steel box out on an oil rig full of robot forklifts, so that was hard, but I'm back, I am recovering, and I am focused, and we're going to pivot. Don't lose faith guys, right, look at me, look at me, look at me ...we've got a great name, we've got a great team, we've got a great logo and we've got a great name .. now we just need an idea. Let's pivot, let's pivot ...
And when they did pivot, things became desperate ...
Jared: Hi! I'd like to talk to you about a company called Pied Piper. What does it do? Good question. Maybe you can help us find an answer. What if Pied Piper was an app that could attract rodents? You know, like the fairy tale? For purposes of extermination or to feed your pet snake. We're not here to tell you what to do with your rats, we're here to get you rats, STAT. Would you be very interested, somewhat interested or not interested? Which one?
What if the pond roamed the earth, searching for a rough equivalent of the deeply offensive mix of domestic jihads and propaganda dressed up as "news" that the pond trawled on a daily basis?
The pond tried the Quad ranters, but they were tragic and pathetic. There were a few refugees from News Corpse, along with a few that were genuinely weird, but who rabbited on at interminable length.
The pond reverted to the Nine rags, but these days they downplay their opinion section, and there are few compelling jihadists worth the read.
The pond even went off to the AFR, but their idea of excitement was a guest column by Freedumb boy:
The AFR's hive mind sounded much the same as the one at the lizard Oz ...but the pond only went there for a sighting of the immortal Rowe ...
As for Freedumb boy trotting out the old routine of "useful idiots", only a truly useless idiot, a wanker and a tosser of the first water, could use that as the climatic gag at the end of a stupefyingly dull piece featuring all the usual hits and memories...
Oh stop, just stop it, you useless bloody idiot ...
The pond isn't interested in thwarting the loose paywalls at indie rags like Crikey, just trying to make a living, even when a reliable source of News Corpse bashing.
And American based rags are focussed on American exceptionalism.
How to segue to local jokes?
In the midst of the many crises facing the US market at the moment, what was top of the WaPo "Opinions" section this morning?
Okay, it's Thanksgiving, okay he was the editor of Mad magazine, but really? Foreign tribes, foreign, strange customs.
Just below came ...
That was just a bog standard attempt to play down the Gaza ethnic cleansing and genocide. (Who'd have guessed Kirchick is Jewish?)
It was way below the standard the pond had come to expect from the regular propaganda barrage spewed forth at the Australian Daily Zionist News ...
Over at the both siderist NY Times, the gray lady's "conservative" roster has been in retreat for some time, what with mad King Donald forcing some kind of reality check. A pond favourite, Ross Douthat, had decamped to bop along with Bari, and David Brooks had turned to ruining The Atlantic.
Top of the "opinion" section early this morning?
My Knee Is Wrecked. It Opened My Eyes.
the differently abled and "the other"? Apparently ...
The WSJ seemed the likeliest fit as a lizard Oz subsitute, especially as Jensen Huang provided high comedy ...
Fr the moment this is where the pond calls a halt to its daily outings, though it will be hard to give up the 'toons ...
No wonder everyone was wildly excited ...
"The pond is hitting the pause button and is going into a summer hibernation. This might become permanent"ReplyDelete
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