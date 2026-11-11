In which "Ned" goes Luddite, Dame Slap goes 18C, and the climate of reptile discourse goes to hell ...

Margaret Sullivan was writing about the US when she deployed the words "Sane-washing, sanitizing, pussy-footing and soft-pedaling", but they pretty much apply to the lizard Oz scribblers down under. (‘Reborn in the USA’)
And Parker Molloy thought "everyone’s doing a fair bit of cherry-picking to get to the conclusions they want to reach" in relation to the recent US elections (Everybody Wants Credit for the Blue Wave, Just a friendly reminder that the people pumping out post-election analysis pieces usually have their own agendas and vested interests - paywall)
And speaking of weird agendas, naturally "Ned" of the Everest climb brought his own interpretation to the results:
The pond suspects there was more to the midterms than Musk and AI, but whatever, the pond will accept this shift in reptile thinking, perhaps part of a general News Corporation realignment as they realise they backed a bunch of dropkick losers ... and Faux Noise itself has found itself in the category of a dropkick loser.
Even as the reptiles keep offering a totally useless version of AI, "Ned" decided big tech and the bros were a nice, safe, juicy target, and even invoked an alleged veygan ...
How could the pond resist asking the caps hating hive mind AI?
Glad that's sorted, on to the final "Ned" gobbet, more a base camp than an Everest climb this day, as somehow the Pope got dragged into the mix ...
Right ho, soul brother AI.
Now, what else?
The reptiles were at it again when it came to the climate.
Three reptiles were tag teamed to produce the usual doom and gloom scenario at the top of the digital "news", ma (all the usual abuse that's unfit to print):
Wholesale hell: power prices to double by 2029, modelling shows
The startling forecasts lump further pressure on Climate Minister Chris Bowen after he conceded Labor had ‘more work to do’ to deliver household bill relief while at COP31 this week.
By Perry Williams, Ben Packham and Jacquelin Magnay
When will the reptiles assemble a team to scribble about planetary hell as the worst impacts of climate change unfold around us?
The malignant Magnay doubled down with her own entry:
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen has conceded Australia is ‘not declaring victory’ on electricity prices while urging the world to rapidly increase electrification at COP31.
By Jacquelin Magnay
For no particular reason the echo Chambers tagged along ...
Voters hot under the collar over a frosty Albo
The PM is seeking to justify successive trips by linking them to efforts to ease the financial burden of those Australian families who can only dream of overseas travel right now.
Was "frosty" enough reason to include the echo Chambers in the climate action?
Nah, he was just helping out with the familiar reptile litany ...
Closer to home, the slow rollout of renewables, accelerated shutdown of coal-fired power stations, failure to build-up adequate gas infrastructure and refusal to consider nuclear has put Australia on course for skyrocketing energy prices by 2029.
Ah, the suffering of poor old innocent, virginal, clean, dinkum coal.
What about climate science? Don't you worry about that ...
Albanese would argue his government is proud champions of climate action and that Labor and Greens voters who put them in office would expect strong advocacy. That thinking ignores millions of Australians who are more worried about the cost of living and housing crises than global climate change summits.
Yeah, don't you worry about all those tall stories of catastrophes and disasters related to climate change.
The pond stuck figures in ears and consigned them all to the archive so that it could find the space to run the infallible Pope's response.
What else?
Well Jennifer went west ...
The new airport is open – now comes the difficult par
Stop right there, that exceeded the pond's capacity for boredom in a bigly way. Off to the archive with you.
Perforce, the pond reluctantly turned to Dame Slap for its filler, as the Dame valiantly battled for the faux, bottle styled ranga ...
Whatever, as the immortal George once remarked, bigots gotta do what bigots gotta do ... (I will always defend the right to be a bigot. It’s hypocrisy that annoys me more, *intermittent archive link)
Inter alia:
By golly, he and Dame Slap are on the same team.
Sorry, the pond hadn't meant to distract from Dame Slap's closing thoughts, aka the rage machine raging away ...
But will Dame Slap put herself back in her MAGA cap donning box? Will she ever reconsider her folly and repent?
Will she ever be brave enough to ask herself whey she frequently ends up sounding incredibly stupid, and holding the wrong end of the donkey?
The pond has been waiting a terribly long time for that moment, as the consequences of being a MAGAt continue to unfold ...
As a bonus to that bonus, Jack was on hand, wondering ...
Who’s responsible for Russell Brand’s right-wash?
Now there's a thought, what with Brand having insinuated himself into the fundie Xian evangelical circuit, and just as deeply into RFK Jr and the GOP ...
That's the snap they went with?
The dumb as a stick piss drinking Bear Grylls?
This was a WSJ pick up, and the pond wondered by Jack simply didn't assemble a few different, much more revealing snaps ...
They were all at it ...
And what about these?
Would Jack ping all those lickspittle fellow travellers?
He did give a dishonourable mention to DT Jr, but managed to deflect from all the GOP and US Xian devotion by dragging in that silly Pom Bear, the equally silly Tucker, and the deeply weird Musk ...
Credit where credit is also due ...
So it goes Jack, what with the mad King already pedalling his pet "stolen election" lies ...and Kegsbreath valiantly invoking the Nuremberg defence.
And so to close with the immortal Rowe, and imagine the pond's surprise and pleasure to see that he too went the cricket ball/sandpaper riff ...
How are the reptiles not pleased? In their eyes the planet could do with a little more roughing up ...
And now, recorded as it happened ...
"The answer is pure negative partisanship" says "Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression", without realising he characterised Newscopse scribblers to a tee. Typical of a Hilldale College affected human.ReplyDelete
Guess how many steps to the Heritage Foundation.
Jack said "They let pure oppositionalism consume them to the point that they abandoned both common sense and morality. And all because siding with Mr. Brand [insert preferred jihad or kulcha war here] made them feel they were siding against the “establishment.”
So scribbler-ish. So one eyed. So koolaided. So disguised 1776 curriculum.
"Butler previously worked at The National Review as associate editor, submissions editor and a contributor. He also was a research assistant at the American Enterprise Institute. He is a graduate of Hilldale College."...
"Hillsdale College is a privateChristian[4][5] liberal arts college in Hillsdale, Michigan, United States. It was founded in 1844 by members of the Free Will Baptists.[6] "
And "Larry P. Arnn has served as president of the college since 2000.[38]... Hillsdale K–12 released a Civics "1776 Curriculum."[39] In 2022, Hillsdale had schools following its K–12 liberal arts curriculum across 19 states and Barney Charter Schools in 9 states.[40]
... "Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, ran the Washington center's speaker series at this time.[42]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hillsdale_College
Larry P. Arnn
"In 2000, he was named the 12th president of Hillsdale College.[7] In 2001, he committed to raising $400 million for the college's Founders Campaign. Since becoming the college's president, several new buildings have been built on the campus.
"In 2002, Arnn was appointed a trustee at The Heritage Foundation. In 2012, the foundation offered its presidency to him, but he instead opted to remain in academia"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_P._Arnn
Newscopse has ONLY TWO DEGREES SEPARATION to the Heritage Foundation.
And plausible deniability as it seems Jack's WSJ contact states...
"Any content specified as Talking Biz News content is the intellectual property of Talking Biz News. Any copying, republication or redistribution of such content, including by cacheing, framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Talking Biz News."
WSJ gets to publish "religio-conserve-control "pure negative partisanship" dog whistles, able be stuck into "mainstream" media, syndicated to lesser wolves, ala Newscopse.
Propaganda.... "pure negative partisanship".
DP "Three reptiles were tag teamed to produce the usual doom and gloom scenario at the top of the digital "news", ma (all the usual abuse that's unfit to print):ReplyDelete
EXCLUSIVE
Wholesale hell: power prices to double by 2029, modelling shows"
Like feet & inches, the US rich can't let go of nuclear.
New build nuclear is a money recycler.
All WACC, NPV, project call option, platform option value. Call and platform options mean... if it works. Plus "Project NPV and IRR grids by PPA price, WACC, and capex, plus an explicit valuation of Amazon’s 5 GW option strip".
Not a viable new power source. How much firmed renewables could have been bought for X-Energy (Amazon really!)... "initial public offering raised $1 billion. But since then, investors’ optimism has tempered"
Australia "Wholesale electricity prices averaged $74 per megawatt-hour"
X-Energy "Implied HALEU throughput value (using 23,725 dollars/kgU):
- Bear 199 MT: ~4.7B dollars.
- Base 395 MT: ~9.4B dollars.
- Bull 624 MT: ~14.8B dollars.
"Per 80 MWe module project NPV (40‑year life, 95% CF, 5,000 dollars/kW NOAK, 25 dollars/MWh OPEX):
- At 90 dollars/MWh PPA: ~89M dollars NPV @8% WACC (~27M @10%).
- At 100 dollars/MWh: ~157M @8%, ~88M @10%, IRR ~12.4%.
- At 110 dollars/MWh: ~225M @8%, ~149M @10%.
"Amazon 5 GW strip: treat each 320 MWe four‑pack as a project call option. At 100 dollars/MWh and 10% WACC, each four‑pack adds ~352M dollars NPV; full 5 GW (15.6 four‑packs) implies ~5.5B dollars of platform option value."
https://www.seqhresearch.com/p/quantifying-amazon-backed-x-energy
"X-energy claims that its reactor design, which flows helium gas over uranium-containing fuel pellets, is safer than many existing reactors, but the Union of Concerned Scientists questioned the claim and the speed with which X-energy received the permit.
“The NRC only accomplished this feat by pushing consideration of critical safety questions to a later date—issues the NRC should’ve fully resolved before green lighting construction,” Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety for the organization, said in a statement.
... hyperscalers and data center developers, who are desperate for any and all sources of electricity. Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund led X-energy’s $500 million Series C-1, and the big tech company has also committed to buying 5 gigawatts of capacity from the nuclear startup.
X-energy rode that wave of excitement earlier this year when its April initial public offering raised $1 billion. But since then, investors’ optimism has tempered.
...
The hesitancy isn’t surprising: Nuclear power plants are expensive to build and can take years to complete. ...
https://techcrunch.com/2026/11/10/x-energy-gets-green-light-to-build-its-first-small-modular-nuclear-reactors/
OR!
"Nine large battery projects worth $4.3 billion were switched on, adding 2.3 GW / 7.1 GWh of storage capacity / energy output, already more than the 2 GW / 5.1 GWh added across all of 2025.
"Five generation projects representing 1.4 GW and more than $2.8 billion of investment began operating, led by the first stage of Golden Plains Wind Farm in Victoria.
"Wholesale electricity prices averaged $74 per megawatt-hour in the June quarter, down 47 per cent on a year earlier. While wholesale costs are only one part of a power bill and network costs continue to rise in some regions, more renewables and storage are putting downward pressure on electricity prices.
https://cleanenergycouncil.org.au/news-resources/h1-2026-large-scale-renewable-generation-and-storage
We assume Russell Brand will not be available to reveal more strictures on our freedoms to the sanctimonious Dr John Campbell. Dr John has had regular sessions with Brand, partly to take up Brand's 'warnings' about how wrong vaccine technology has become, but stamped by mutual praise for each other's commitment to Xian 'faith'. Their version seems to have a strongly Anglican cast, although Dr John has also given us several hours of the incontrovertible science around the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin.ReplyDelete
Dr John was author of an extensive book review in the Quad Rant a few days back, so he sees himself as offering some direct er - 'guidance' to at least a few confused Aussies.
Thanks Chadwick for the heads up of Dr John Campbell.Delete
"John_Campbell_(YouTuber)" [Ouch!]
"a BSc in biology from the Open University, an MSc in health science from the University of Lancaster, and a Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Bolton.[5] He received the Ph.D. for his work on developing methods of teaching via digital media such as online videos.[6]"
"He is a devout Christian and in December 2024 shared his faith and belief in Creationism in an interview with Russell Brand.[36]"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Campbell_(YouTuber)
If our rabid antisemetic envoy wants abc minders, I suggest all religious persons get a government minder. They are dangerous, and need monitoring lest they corrupt and radicalise youth.