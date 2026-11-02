In which the echo Chambers scores top jihad spot, the Major is Majorly tedious, Lord Downer goes nihilist, simpleton Simon tries to swim agains the tide, and the hive mind and the Caterist rush to correct him. Phew!

The reptile Jimbo jihad, accompanied by the always active Albo ambush, swung into even higher gear early this morning.
Some might have thought that the reptiles couldn't crank it up beyond eleven, but little did they know ... with the echo Chambers the jihadist in chief ...
Newspoll: Labor slumps as Jim ranks worst among ministers
aka Newspoll: Labor slumps as voters mark down Jim Chalmers
Jim Chalmers has claimed the mantle of the worst-performing senior minister, as Labor’s primary vote falls.
By Geoff Chambers
$3bn trusts tax raid looms as PM steps in to plot cost-of-living relief
Trusts tax to rip most $3bn from business in first year of Jim Chalmers’ revenue crackdown
Anthony Albanese has ordered rolling cabinet meetings with his Treasurer to finalise a savings package and non-inflationary cost-of-living measures in the mid-year budget update.
By Geoff Chambers and Richard Ferguson
This could end badly for Albanese’s successor-in-waiting
Some inside Labor are now contemplating a scenario where both Albanese and Chalmers are forced to flee from an angry posse.
This echo Chambers is a one man threshing jihad machine, tilting at Jimbo windmills, with Fergo as his plucky Pancho.
It was a hive mind wet dream start to the week ... but remarkably the reptiles seem to have, at least temporarily, abandoned the search for golfballs ...
Over on the extreme far right, the Major was doing his level best for the Australian Daily Zionist News ...
When the Middle East was at the forefront of Cold War hostilities, the focus on Israel was understandable. But why do global media outlets still stack Jerusalem bureaus?
By Chris Mitchell
Columnist
The Arab parties? Aren't they just a bunch of terrorists?
In a separate post, Netanyahu referred to a picture of a large queue that appeared to show Palestinian citizens in Israel at a polling station, and called on right-wing Israelis to “go out and vote for Likud”, referring to his political party and describing the situation as a “matter of life and death for us”.
Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, said on Tuesday that it had received numerous reports from Arab voters of attempts to discourage them from casting their ballots. Adalah said it had also been told that queues at polling stations in Arab-majority towns were moving very slowly and, in some instances, had stopped altogether. It also reported a lack of ballot slips printed in Arabic. (Here)
And the spawn didn't fall far from the racist tree (only as far as draft-dodging Miami)... per The Jerusalem Post (just to take a break from Haaretz)
The Prime Minister's son, Yair Netanyahu, claimed Israel "cannot survive long-term when 20% of its population identifies with its enemies and wants its destruction."
The pond is well over these jihads, and what a relief that Lord Downer arrived to seize his natural place in the firmament, in the nick of time to save the pond from them ...
Did the pond say what a relief?
What a relief to have Lord Downer arrive on the scene, and with his infinite experience and skill prove that he was a nihilist and that voting was largely a complete waste of time...
What even-handedness, what skilled discernment, up there with the Major himself.
Did the pond mention His Lordship's hard won infinite experience and skill?
The pond was entranced yet again by His Lordship's sage advice to do nothing, and all would be well, and sameness and a lack of change would calm the universe ...
It's business as usual in Israel, and never mind the ethnic cleansing and the genocide, and it's business as usual in the States.
As His Lordship turned to eye off the mad King's kingdom, the reptiles were so excited by a little MAGA hat-tossing that they featured it bigly ...
Excellent. The mad King can dabble in a demented way in foreign affairs, while indulging every so often in a little show biz hat tossing.
What joy for Buddy Holly, as His Lordship did a final hat toss of his own ...
Indeed, indeed, it all fits His Lordship's motto: voting is a waste of time, why bother, everything stays the same ...
Every so often there's a reptile who tries to pander to the pond, and swim against the hive mind tide.
So it was with simplistic Simon this day ...
By Simon Benson
Political analyst
The hive mind wasn't having any of that claptrap and nonsense.
Who cares about doctors and nurses? What geriatrics need are plumbers, tradies who can plug up a fractured artery, or pour some Drano into a blocked heart...
Oh the hive mind went wild with anger ...
The pond suspects that simpleton Simon only trolled the hive mind to make sure they were alive, and so in a position to receive the correct and proper message from the Caterist.
It takes a black sheep migrant to know the dark and sinister ways of black sheep migrants ...
The quarry whispering Caterist maintained the rage through a third gobbet ...
That culminated in a fiery denunciation, an inquisitorial denunciation ripe for the ages ...
Once a court finds a non-citizen guilty of anything more serious than an unpaid parking fine, they should be out on their ear. We don’t need the tribunal to re-litigate the character question when a check of their criminal history tells us everything we need to know.
A successful migration program requires tough rules that are unflinchingly enforced. We must not allow it to be weakened by misguided sentimentalism or misplaced pity.
And what about those wretched sorts who act in a way that produces a massive defamation payout?
What good are these black sheep to the body politic?
Strip them of their citizenship, the pond says, having been lathered up into a righteous Caterist frenzy.
Send them back to where they came from ...
Does the pond have any candidates who come to mind?
One does seem like a jolly good candidate ...
Justice Peter Applegarth says report defamed family and was ‘recklessly indifferent’ to the truth
How does a journalist who was recklessly indifferent to the truth, and indeed concealed information which might have led to an alternative understanding of events, still scribble for the lizard Oz?
Ah, that's the delightfully different way that migration has contributed to the hive mind...
Deport, deport, deport ...
And now, to take up Lord Downer's theme, what could possibly go wrong after the mid-terms?
Lord Downer is getting in early with seasonal references for his nothingburger article. DP’s obligatory snap of him showing a leg was much more inspiring…ReplyDelete
‘Tis The Season (He’s Just Teasin’)
Check the polls with Alexander
As you do please take a gander
At Milord in gay apparel —
Heels and hose on loan from Carol
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
See him flaunt it all before us
Dressing up so’s not to bore us
Let us all in merry measure
Indulge His Lordship in his pleasure
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la!
Neatly expressed, as always, Kez. Lord Downer is a true gem.Delete
🎄🎅🎄 and never too soon for a start to the season!Delete
Cheers GB and DP!Delete
Kez & Dorothy.ReplyDelete
What a superb team.
Hegsbreath cartoon by Fuller speech bubble saying..."the execution will be livestreamed" would have...
And I'm reminded of Gil Scott-Heron - Revolution Will Not Be Televised (Official Audio)
https://youtube.com/watch?v=vwSRqaZGsPw
... turning in his grave!
Now there's a song from ancient times.Delete
What about this one?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp5JCrSXkJY
Excellent choice DP.Delete
There always somethin' happening here too.