The pond hadn't expected to open this day in the way that eventually unfolded below.
The pond had originally planned to start with this line: Given the current dire paywall situation with the lizard Oz, the pond wondered whether now was the right time to embrace a tendency noted by Charles Bethea in The New Yorker ...
And relevant links:
For a time, educated liberals felt that it was their duty to stay informed on current events. These days, they are among those checking out.
The pond had then intended to follow up with some quotes designed to establish a sense of alienation, perhaps a sense of loss, discombobulation, chaos, anarchy, a desire to withdraw from the world ...
Hodges is one of a growing number of Americans who have decentered news from their lives...
Decentred!
The pond had been decentred from the lizard Oz!
And there was more decentring to come (as only an American magazine determined to ruin the English language could manage in a decentering way):
Sometimes people want to cut down on their exposure to technology as much as to news. “People’s sense of their relationship with news is intertwined with how they feel about their mobile devices and about the digital platforms,” Toff explained. “It can be hard to disentangle what is actually about the news versus the ways in which people are accessing and encountering news these days.” There is evidence that people are noticing the absence of what Toff described to me as a “contained ritual of experience”—a print magazine or paper, a TV program, a book club—“which I think makes it easier to process that information and go about your life without feeling the weight of the world constantly bearing down on you.”
“What people are expressing in the polling data is a sense of fatigue and frustration about news,” Toff told me. “That doesn’t mean they are avoiding it entirely.” Over all, levels of news consumption still tend to be highly correlated with socioeconomic status. Many people actually become, in effect, consumers of “secondhand news” who don’t always know where they heard something newsy. They may skim, pause, unsubscribe, and otherwise dip in and out of the frothing news current. Carl Seville, the owner of a construction-consulting firm in Atlanta, told me recently that he deleted his Times app around Trump’s second Inauguration. He also stopped listening to N.P.R. every day. Now, he told me, he gets “a few bits of news from Facebook and LinkedIn.” He’ll also check out The Atlantic. “But I don’t read, watch, or listen to any daily news anymore.” Seville calls his new approach a “news diet,” a newish entry in the news-consumption lexicon which is receiving more widespread usage. Katherine McClure, an artist, who also lives in Atlanta, told me that she’s on a news diet, too. “There’s only so much stress a person can handle, and the very sight of the President adds an unnecessary level of stress,” McClure said. “Because there is nothing I can do about anything he does.”
And so on, and the pond had resigned itself to a decentred void, an existential black hole.
The pond had then intended to follow up by explaining how currently it was feeling very decentred from the lizard Oz hive mind ...but still had a nagging yearning for some form of loonacy.
So desperate was this desire that the pond had decided to pop another Mandy as a way of getting some weekend relief...and credit where credit is due, our Mandy doesn't just appear in the local Illawarra Mockery, she shares a home with the infallible Pope in The Canberra Times...
That was all swept away in an instant, that whole sense of alienation, distance and loss, because the pond made the mistake of forlornly clicking on the intermittent archive, only to discover that the bromancer was back baby, and back in a bigly Xian way ...
It was perfect, and it justified the pond idly noting a recent story in WaPo ...Muslims to outnumber Christians worldwide by 2025, study finds ... (*intermittent archive link)
The rag made it a top of digital page splash, designed to torment and terrify its new set of far right evangelical readers ...
As an atheist, the pond has no dog in this fight ...
And so on, and what's that idle blather about it not coming at the expense of Xians?
After that it was back to the hysterical bro having a classic Xian nervous nelly breakdown about endless persecution (as if the odd Xian hadn't indulged in the occasional persecution of teh gaze and TG folk)...
And what of the current genocide going down in Gaza?
Usually the pond would revert to the likes of Haaretz at this point ... and why not make a brief note (paywall)?
Oh that sounded tasty, so it was off to the intermittent archive for a little more ...
But let us not forget that war with China! Or the onion muncher in heroic persecuted mode, a veritable St. Sebastian waiting for the arrows, or a bit of theology about the universal god, She ...
It was everything the pond had dreamed and hoped for, surely this would be the renaissance the pond had desired ...
There'd be comments galore, hits would be up, a veritable nirvana, a kind of Xian pleasure dome ...
Throw in a few 'toons and all would be well ...
The pond scrolled down a little and noticed that the Bjørn-again one was out and about in his climate science denialist way.
Perfect.
And then catastrophe. Down there with the imminent extinction of Xianity!
The intermittent archive's doors slammed shut, and the feverish bros slaving away in a bid to crack the new lizard Oz paywall still hadn't come up with the goods.
The pond was facing another breaking point, until it came to the pond in a flash, a bit like a lightning strike from She Above ...
The lizard Oz only ever reheats the Bjørn-again one and serves him up as if he was some spring chicken meal.
Why not head off to the NY Post and find him there, with an awesome gifified opening graph?
What the Emeritus Chairman hid behind a paywall with one hand, while demanding shekels, might be found in the other hand at the humble expense of an ad ...and sure enough, it was week old stodge, with the yarn having first appeared way back on 13th November ...
The pond could then follow its tradition of reverting to the Graudian's climate crisis page, and finding Cop31 talks go into overtime as debate rages over lack of fossil fuels in draft deal ...
...Several Cop insiders said Saudi Arabia was one of the countries playing an obstructive role. The petrostate has gained a reputation over the decades for using the Cop process to slow action. Saudi Arabia is understood to be among the countries pushing for carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) to be strongly referenced in the final agreement as a way to help the planet to minimise overshooting the 1.5C temperature goal agreed in Paris.
Eek, Islamics putting sand in the oil!
She had put that oil under the sand there so she could undo all the nonsense She'd started with that tale of Adam and Eve.
What would the bromancer make of that?
Luckily the Bjørn-again one was entirely on the side of the petrostates, just like the lizards of Oz.
By dang, one way or another they'll stuff the planet as surely as Xians are being stuffed right at this bromancer hysterical moment ...
The pond realises that tomorrow is another day, and likely there'll be no lizard Oz follow up on Sunday, and the pond will have to revert to exploring fresh fields, while hoping the nerds will soon come up with a paywall crack, but just for a moment, the pond could sing with Barbra about the way things were ...
Of the reptiles we left behind
Reptiles we gave to one another
For the way we were ...
For the moment, it was enough to have been blessed by a visitation from the bromancer and the Bjørn-again one, and if the pond remembers correctly, it's a bit like the Holy Ghost coming a calling the moment you bite into that wafer ...
All that was left was a billy goat butt moment, dressed up as a yeti ...
The pond loved that airy wave of the hand ..."It doesn't mean that climate change is harmless".
Do nothing, and all will be well ... and so the pond could sign off with an immortal Rowe contemplating it all ...
Still searching for a solution? Why not just blow stuff up? What could possibly go wrong?
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