In which the bromancer does Nvidia, and the dog botherer and the Ughmann do bog standard "won't someone think of the coal?" turns ...

So the pond was lucky that it had banned Microsoft products from the house.
Speaking of tech bros, the pond wasn't so lucky at not having banned the bromancer from the blog.
He was at it in a bigly way this weekend, and all the pond could do was sit back and watch.
There were only two matters that carried the pond through the bro's interminable forensic examination of the bros.
Would the bromancer offer his usual both siderist patter about mad King Donald doing some very good things during his reign, and how goes the war with China - is war by Xmas a lost cause?
So nothing to get excited about, just the world blown up, and chaos unfolding and marching on Surry Hills, as if in a W. B. Yeats poem.
The pond guessed that the bromancer would maintain a rock steady calm in the face of his determined attempt to lather up hysteria ...
What happened to the many good things the mad King has done during his reign? How are we suddenly plunged into a whiff of Watergate?
Yes, yes, all that, but can't someone just step up and take the fall?
But didn't the mad King and his minions actively conspire to give Nvidia comfort?
Didn't the mad King negotiate a killer deal? Wasn't it the very best example of government socialism?
After initially restricting the sales of Nvidia’s H20 chips to China, Trump reversed course last summer, allowing the firm to sell the chips — which were developed with U.S. exports in mind — to China for a 15 percent cut. Trump also cleared the way late last year for Nvidia to sell its more powerful H200 chips to China for a 25 percent cut of revenue. (The Hill)
Didn't the mad King cut himself into the action? Per the Graudian:
President purchased up to $5m of stock before revoking Biden-era rule that limited Nvidia’s ability to sell to China
DeKleptocracy wrote in its analysis: “While the country debates how a possible Chinese spy may have manipulated White House policy for one AI company, it must grapple with how Trump’s corruption may have motivated him to deliver the entire AI industry’s technology to China.”
The pond suspects that this time the bromancer might struggle with the proposition that the mad King and his minions did some good things along with the bad and the deeply corrupt.
Time now to check out that leather coat ...
There you go, total failure on the part of the mad King ...and at last the bromancer is cooking with the absolutely weird...
It's as if a light just clicked on in the bromancer's head ... as if he'd reached some kind of inflection point.
Now about that war with China by Xmas, what with the bromancer once famous for being a China hawk of the first water ...
Later that was downgraded, with "Ned" put top of the "news" section with a rehash of the lizard Oz Albo and Jimbo jihad, but the pond has enough on its plate and will save "Ned" for the morrow.
But the pond should at least note the malignant Magnay's work ...
Albanese, Bowen hot mic ‘dick-gate’ gaffe under review
Anthony Albanese and Chris Bowen caught in ‘dick-gate’ gaffe by hot mic
COP31’s co-president Chris Bowen missed several key climate negotiations after he and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were caught on camera in a crude exchange at the Antalya summit.
By Jacquelin Magnay
The archived version was an early one, but a compare and contrast did reveal how reptiles go about their business.
This in the archived version ...
Delegates at COP31 in Turkey are well aware of Mr Albanese’s infamous remarks earlier this year about wanting to shag and date Kylie Minogue.
... became this in the final copy ...
Many delegates at COP31 in Turkey are well aware of Mr Albanese’s infamous remarks earlier this year about wanting to shag and date Kylie Minogue. On a radio interview in June, Mr Albanese made a suggestive joke about melons and he used hand gestures near his chest in reference to being gifted two prized melons in May from the Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi. He later apologised.
There's nothing like a reptile litany!
The pond's main complaint was the way that the reptiles have taken to using social media formats. with sometimes dire consequences in terms of the look ...
The pond should also note the reptiles whining and squawking at the way some refuse to pander to their assorted jihads ...
Politicians get a free pass from Virginia Bell at Bondi antisemitism inquiry
Royal commissioner Virginia Bell has refused to explain why no government ministers were called to give evidence at the antisemitism inquiry, despite senior figures condemning the omission.
By James Dowling
That yarn brought out the echo Chambers to produce a whine ...
Royal commissioner lets PM and his team off the hook
If the politicians don’t front up, acknowledge mistakes and explain policy and funding decisions, how can the royal commission into antisemitism be taken seriously?
Unfortunately the archived version was saved with an ungainly layout, and as it could be presented in a single gobbet, why not go the full whine?
The pond is betting that the Australian Daily Zionist News will keep up this whining through December and into the new year ...
And so to the most dismal task of the weekend.
This is a COP year, and so the reptiles decided the pond should cop a massive bout of climate science denialism, with much screeching, wailing and sackcloth and ashes about the fate of their beloved, dinkum, innocent, virginal coal.
Both the Ughmann and the dog botherer were at it and at great length.
As the pond's herpetology students are showing signs of fatigue, they have permission to leave the room.
Only the most devoted fanatical devotee of reptile heresies could stay this course ...
The pond has already the tendency for reptiles to adopt the uglier aspects of social media practice, glaring balefully into the camera with odd framings ... and the dog botherer was down with it ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, isn't there anyone in the hive mind to tell him that glowering at the camera in that way with his "woke" coloured spectacles is tremendously unnerving?
And then more space was taken up with a tweet, as the pond recalled that early in the morning on Remembrance Day, there was not a single reptile acknowledgment of the day at the top of the digital "news" page, or on the extreme far right ...and this was the cover for the tree killer edition on the 11th day of the 11th month ...
An ad at the bottom of the page, and not a single editorial contribution to the memory, but do go on ...
Then came yet another distracting visual break, featuring Malware, an easy way to get the pond agitated ...
By this point, some hardened souls might be wondering when the pitch for Oz coal will come...but relax, come it will ...with the usual reptile bells and whistles ...
The pond often attempts some balance by inserting a story about climate science but not this day because after this dog botherer outing, there was still the Ughmann to come ...
A man with "woke" coloured glasses has the cheek to rail at "woke policies?"
And at the end he even has the cheek to pretend we can lower emissions and care for the environment, by way of a John Howardism?
Normally the use of "woke" would trigger the pond's contractual requirements about making a woke joke, but this time the pond will settle for the infallible Pope ...
And so to the Ughmann, there being no end to the suffering, as the unreformed former seminarian raids and ransacks his old copy like AI gone mental, so he can produce an interminable example of more of the same ...
Spoiler alert.
The entire point of this outing is that old familiar reptile routine: coal, coal, coal.
The Ughmann takes forever to get there, with the piece blessed (if that's the right word, perhaps damned?) with the usual religion-inflected theological tonalities...
What chances were missed with the next distracting snaps...
Eek, that snap's almost as scary as a demonic windmill.
It came in the last line, and really just the last line should have sufficed, and saved an enormous amount of tedium ...
Poor world...
More ways to waste time ...
COP31 EMBARRASSMENTReplyDelete
Sophie Elsworth, "a ghoul" says Turnbull, ‘coffee gate’ gaffe under review
"“There is a media contingent here from News Corp, who are being positively ghoulish,” Turnbull said. “Seriously bizarre … even by their standards. And I told them so.”
"Sophie’s voice goes beyond finance and the media to include bigger cultural issues. This is because of her family’s values of standing up for fairness and social well-being.
..."
"All about the coffee
Sophie Elsworth, Europe correspondent for News Corp, has once again attracted attention, and not for the quality of her journalism.
"A breathless video report from the Australian pavilion at Cop31 by Elsworth, a former media writer for The Australian, has been labelled “positively ghoulish” by the former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Elsworth was critical of the government for spending “tens of thousands of dollars of taxpayers’ money” at the “environmental talkfest” on giving away free coffee.
Turnbull told the Guardian at Cop31 in Antalya, Turkey, that Elsworth was “going up and down the line of people getting coffee, demanding them to say thank you to the Australian taxpayer for a free coffee”.
Multiple News Corp outlets have referred to the coffee cart in their Cop coverage.
“There is a media contingent here from News Corp, who are being positively ghoulish,” Turnbull said. “Seriously bizarre … even by their standards. And I told them so.”
"Turnbull says the free coffee is a very good marketing ploy, which many other pavilions do."
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2026/nov/13/cancel-culture-is-alive-and-well-just-ask-2gbs-host-ben-fordham
Mixed Media and Weekly Beast.
Not to be found on DDGo or Google due to suppression of free speech we don't like.
"It's Bad You Know"
R.L. Burnside
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MQ-6fpuVeFA
A male ghoul is referred to as ghul - Cater - while the female is called ghulah - Sophie Elsworth the ghoulish galah.Delete
"Cater meets Celephaïs' king, his friend Kuranes, who became a permanent resident of the Dreamlands upon his death in the waking world. Longing for home, he has dreamed parts of his kingdom to resemble his native Cornwall. Kuranes knows the pitfalls of the Dreamlands well but fails to dissuade Cater from his quest. Under the pretense of wishing to work whispers in its quarries, Cater boards a ship bound for Inganok. As they draw near, Cater spots a nameless island from which he hears strange howls. At a breathtaking flood near a quarry, Cater is captured by a merchant he had previously encountered. Monstrous birds fly them over the Plateau of NewsCorpse, a vast tableland populated by Pan-like horned humanoid beings.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Dream_Quest_of_Unknown_Kadath
Bromancer: "...Alice was a spy. Trump is being typically coy and cagey about when he learned that."ReplyDelete
Coy and cagey ? No, it's just the usual Trump who can't remember when such trivial matters were first drawn to his attention. In fact he can't remember that it was ever brought to his attention at all.
"Is there no hope of redemption, no way to avoid what Faux Noise and News Corporation has wrought?"ReplyDelete
"As they age, they risk shrivelling into preachers or bores."
~ John Berger