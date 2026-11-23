Cast out of lizard Oz hive mind nirvana again, so the pond does a Tootle ...
With the lizard Oz paywall clanging shut again, and with the pond seriously having overdone its reptile addiction on the weekend, the pond suggests anyone looking for a reptile fix early this morning should take a squiz at yesterday's late arvo posting, which included a homily by prattling Polonius.
The pond had no time to waste waiting for the reptiles to turn up in the intermittent archive, did a Tootle, and looked around for alternatives and whaddya kno ...
“Last night’s arson attacks in Judea and Samaria were acts of Jewish terrorism, in every sense of the term,” Eisenkot said, using the biblical name for the West Bank. “Extremist groups that set fire to vehicles and homes are undermining regional stability, putting lives at risk and doing grave damage to Israel’s national security and foreign relations.”
Huzzah, that meant the pond didn't have to dwell on the latest outpourings of the Australian Daily Zionist News, and in particular the Major ...
And what about the screeching headline?
One thing's certain. Free of the lizard Oz, the pond isn't feeling stressed or overwhelmed, and Wanderlust, your stupidly named product is forever dead to the pond ...
As for Albo, the pond dropped in on the Nine rags, and waddya kno, gorgeous George was delivering a different kind of verdict, rat cunning in its own way ...
What a cunning putdown ...if only the lizard Oz reptiles had the same level of subtlety as gorgeous George ...
And here the putdown really began to kick in ... gorgeous George came to praise Albo, but also to bury him, because he's no Hawkie ...
Done and dusted ...
And that gave the pond the chance to catch up with the infallible Pope's weekend outing ...
The pond then decided it had to break Quad ranter glass, because of the lizard Oz emergency ... and came up with dashing Donners.
Now Donners is at best a second rate tabloid reptile, having for some reason been banished by the lizard Oz some time ago, relegated to the likes of the HUN and the Daily Terror, but as these are also under the new paywall, what better way to slake the appetite for unseemly Murdochian style fodder?
The pond understood the bitterness of exile ...
Splendid stuff ... and even better, the bigotry could be done and dusted in just two gobbets ...
Even though Donners had been out and about for some time, he'd only managed to attract seven comments, but this sampling of the first six says all you need to know about the Quad ranter readership ...
That's worth a 'toon ...
... though the punchline should of course have been "too many of those bloody useless, uppity, difficult blacks" ...
The pond decided that reheated ancient Mandy would be a perfect chaser, and credit where credit is due, she can be found in the same home as the one that features the infallible Pope.
Sure it's ancient, but could time and age ever weary Mandy and make her stale?
It's not just the lizard Oz that can give the world entitled, privileged, ponces sending up losers and dropkicks, while doing her own version of that coat of many colours..
She tried to avoid the avocado on toast routine by cunningly rebranding it as avo-on-toast, but the rest of it sure sounded like that ancient way of bashing vulgar youffs ...
And so to a final serve of Mandy ...
Says a scribbler shouting and spitting at anyone in her vicinity, stupid people not worthy of touching the hem of her tattered garments ...
The pond realises that none of this compensates for being cast out from the hive mind, and suspects there might be days of glut followed by days of famine, but so long as the pond can pause to celebrate events with its favourite 'toons it will persist ...
Hi DP. I had an extremely busy weekend and just this morning caught up on your last few posts. Despite the NewsCorpion paywall hassles you are still hard at work providing study material for eager herpetologists. Good to see Mandy Gallstone in fine from these days, providing a breath of fresh vitriol to weary scholars used to the stale vitriol served up by the usual suspects. I must admit to suffering oxygen (and logic) deprivation when scaling Mt Nederest as I need a rest every quarter paragraph just to digest the sheer futility of his verbiage. Anyhoo, Christmas is almost nigh and hopes for the Bromancer's war with China spring eternal - that is if western civilisation isn't destroyed by rampant atheist secularism before then. Cheers!ReplyDelete
Bigot is as Bigot does.ReplyDelete
Brandis, as DP notes...
"gorgeous George was delivering a different kind of verdict, rat cunning in its own way ... What a cunning putdown"-erer.
Cos we need more...
"and was outspoken in support of greater press freedom, particularly for Andrew Bolt who was found to have breached racial vilification laws in commenting on Indigenous Australians of mixed-race descent. As Attorney-General in 2014, Brandis furthered his push to amend the RDA, in part to allow media commentators such as Andrew Bolt greater freedom of expression,[50] and to legally ensure that "people do have a right to be bigots".[51]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Brandis
Bogan Bigots wouldn't know if "the same level of subtlety as gorgeous George" uses to verbally punch them in the face.
But Brandis let's the dashing Donners - "at best a second rate tabloid reptile - be...
"... even better, the bigotry could be done and dusted in just two gobbets".
Gorgeous George Brandis would be proud. If he ever stooped so low as to read the HUN or the Daily Terror.