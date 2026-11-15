Prattling Polonius, a "Ned" Everest and Homeric Henry? This is the way forward for the lizard Oz?
The pond came to a stark understanding about the commercial potential of the current crop of lizard Oz contributors.
Is there anyone under seventy who has the remotest interest in the content?
Polonius led the way with prattle about "Whitlam's shadow".
Ye ancient cats and dogs, as if the lizard Oz itself hadn't already displayed a signal lack of interest in the end of the first world war.
Yet here were the hive mind troops being lectured on the notion that it was all the fault of Gough ... as if the dismissal loomed large in everyone's minds, when in reality only tattered tribal warriors and aged dinosaurs and perhaps Kennedy Miller cultists who remembered the miniseries had the foggiest memory of those events ...
In other words, the main benefit of the end of WWI? Providing a feeble excuse for Polonius to conjure up Gough and blather about long lost times.
The pond understands the tendency - given half a chance the pond will always lecture younglings on the way things were, as a way to improve their understanding of the world.
But are there any younglings who would willingly pay for this sort of guff?
Just brilliant.
The strategy behind Gallipoli was, albeit flawed, "well intentioned".
“Forward, the Light Brigade!”
Was there a man dismayed?
Not though the soldier knew
Someone had blundered.
Theirs not to make reply,
Theirs not to reason why,
Theirs but to do and die.
Into the valley of Death
Rode the six hundred
Knowing that the strategy
Was well-intentioned ...
Only an armchair warrior of the first water could come out with that sort of silliness.
Polonius did his best to make it all seem relevant, and "now", and dragged in personal touches, as aged warriors are wont to do, a bit like an Ancient Mariner stoppeth one of three with glittering eye and long grey beard. But wherefore stopp'st thou me?
Tedious beyond measure, and not even a mention of Oh! What a Lovely War, which might at least have produced a song or two ...
Early in the weekend, there was also the question of "Ned", who was briefly given top spot at the head of the digital "news" edition, as if that was some kind of selling point and attention should be paid ...
The reptiles felt so strongly about a "Ned" Everest climb that there came a pop up offering access the rag for less than a dollar a day ...
When you got to the actual "Ned" offering, a dollar a day seemed a very steep price for boredom, when simply staring at tea leaves or chicken entrails might offer the same experience, and the same level of insight ...
It was just another part of the reptile rag's endless jihad on the current government, down there with the coverage of dick jokes by a couple of dicks, which conveniently skated past the need to provide any coverage of actual climate change data and actual climate science ...
That was still the top of the "news" angle early Sunday morning ...
Meanwhile, that ancient dick blathered on in his own dickish way ...
As usual, any attempt to respond to climate change went under the "Ned" hammer...
In any "Ned" offering, you're never offered undiluted "Ned". He always reverts to padding by dragging in others to reinforce his own taste for nattering negativity ...
Oh and there had to be a battering of "renewables", as if "clean energy" was some kind of dirty concept that had to be spat out on to the keyboard ...
Who would pay for this relentless sort of doomsaying, this ranting about AI at the same time as the reptiles themselves have introduced an impossibly silly form of BETA AI?
Speaking of the intertubes and AI and all that, isn't everything under control?
The pond did look around for alternatives, only to discover that the reptiles idea of appealing to younglings of the female kind was to pump up the volume for a lesser wannabe new Kathy Lette ...
The pond could only bear to offer a sample, and let the intermittent archive carry the burden ...
Don't get mad, just leave the reptile room.
And snappy Tom's offering was just more of the usual reptile jihad which has gone on for month after month.
How many want to keep bashing their head with this particular hammer? Perhaps if you're a member of the hive mind cult, but pay for it, when you might be going for a walk, or enjoying a sea breeze and a coastal view?
The old surplus rag ...hard pass, and off to the intermittent archive with him.
No doubt the reptiles thought that rolling out a serve of heroic Homeric Henry would keep the hive mind happy, but again, who would want to pay for a history lesson from the pompous, portentous pundit?
It was either him or the lizard Oz editorialist, so the pond dived in ...
Others have been there with this line ...
The pond badly needed the help of 'toons to make it to the end ... especially as, even on the pompous pundit's own terms, mad King Donald has done more than win a battle. He's redrawn the field on which the battles of the following decades will be fought ...
On with the history lesson ...
Here's the thing. Our Henry began that gobbet by referencing earlier scribbling in the lizard Oz: "Writing on these pages in the early months of Trump's first term ..."
How hard would it have been for the reptiles to have provided a link? It would have done what the reptiles always want with a link ... keep the punters deep inside the hive mind.
Did no one care, did no one have any interest in what a punter might want to see? Not even Our Henry himelf?
It seems there's history to be tracked, and then there's history to be ignored, covered up, and forgotten ...
The ultimate threat? A president of the left? Is FDR still some sort of boogeyman that must be berated?
The pond reached the final gobbet with a bitter sense of disappointment.
This was the best the lizard Oz and the hole in bucket man had to offer?
Always the rabbiting on about the dangers of the left, and none about the dangers of far right media owners facilitating ratbag populists.
Might not a comparison between William Randolph Hearst and Emeritus Chairman Rupert have been germane?
Never mind, on with the eternal radical socialist shibboleth, a comfort to the rich, a never ending piñata for the Emeritus Chairman's hacks.
Health care for all? Affordable housing? The opportunity for an education? All dangerous forms of socialism ...
A wrecker not a builder ... that is what the Emeritus Chairman helped gift to the world.
And speaking of that, a final word from the lizard Oz editorialist ...
He must "remain resolute", after all that's already gone down?
Hasn't that "remain resolute" routine gone well ...
Indeed, indeed, carry on regardless...
And what about Invidia?
Oh go tell all that to Uncle Leon. Sounds like a dangerous form of socialism, of the kind designed to put a prick up the ears of Our Henry ...
Do finish up ...
The reptiles have only just worked out that mad King Donald has been making a fortune selling out to China, and selling Ukraine down the river to Vlad the sociopath, and selling the country off to the tech bros and the crypto overlords?
Oh and the Emeritus Chairman has been doing well, at least until the recent ratings slump.
So all's well in the world...
Might as well catch up with the immortal Rowe ...
... and celebrate yet another home improvement ...
Last but not least, one for the other team, a team that seemingly deliberately couldn't get its shiiiit together to give Pete Kegsbreath a hard time ...
Useless. They always disappoint, but the ability of the Democrats to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory seems endless, and endlessly astonishing ...
"... the pond began to realise that Our Henry would resolutely avoid any mention of Faux Noise, News Corporation, the Emeritus Chairman, and their roles in this folly"ReplyDelete
The Henry the fish, didn't say "Damn!".
Our Henry swims with the fishes, with the slime of NewsCorpse protecting him from...
" the dangers of far right media owners facilitating ratbag populists."
Henry will never realise he is swimming in Rupert's water, in Rupert's dam, to Rupert's undercurrents.
Which won't ever be surprising given the large number of things that Henry just doesn't realise.Delete
If Polonius wishes to invoke Remembrance Day as an excuse for a ramble down Memory Lane, I’ll note that he reminds me of those WW2 Japanese soldiers who occasionally turned up well into the 1970s; still fighting a long-gone war, even when they had known for decades that it had finished and their side hadn’t come out on top. Back then, some of those hold-outs were convinced to finally lay down their arms by having their former commanding officers order them to do so. I’m not sure whether whether the same treatment could be applied to Polonius; perhaps some descendant of Bob Santamaria could prevail upon the wizened old pedant to finally stop droning on and on about the dusty past?ReplyDelete
BTW, as Hendo has chose to use Remembrance Day as an excuse to take his umpteenth dig at Whitlam, it’s worth noting that Gough saw active service with the RAAF in WW2. I’m sure we’re all aware of Hendo’s Sterling military career.
"Armistice Day, #109Delete
by JOHN Q on NOVEMBER 11, 2026
"More than a century after the Armistice of 11 November 1918 brought a halt to fighting on the Western Front of the Great War, after a second round of World War, and decades of Cold War the catastrophes it spawned continue, in Ukraine, Iran and Gaza. Today would be a great day for Putin, Trump and whoever succeeds Netanyahu to call a halt to their pointless and bloody wars, but of course it won’t happen."
https://crookedtimber.org/2026/11/11/armistice-day-109/
Y’r h’mbl did try to follow the Henry’s ‘great cycles of history’, but, as with our Esteemed Hostess, found it wanting. An American colleague - old-style Republican - when Reagan was elected President, observed ‘He was a good Governor of California; didn’t do any of the damfool things he ran on.’ In that context, my friend even accepted Reagan raising state taxes, to try to balance the budget.ReplyDelete
So, back to ‘Ned’, with ‘Labor has repeatedly misjudged the power of the market’. In fact, both political groupings in our land have repeatedly misjudged the silliness of the market. Removing the tax concessions that produced the housing bubble has exposed many quirks, such as the degree to which pissant accountants, now presenting as ‘financial advisers’ have had people taking steady income from the imputed increasing ‘value’ of their real estate. What was that saying about tides going out?
That was part of our own particular market distortion, but both political groupings claim to see the vision splendid of the data centres extended, showing us willing to import more market silliness, because ‘the market’ somehow, eventually, might actually become significant in someone’s ‘great cycle of history’.
Well, it might, unless the steadily accumulating correlations of climate effects in great cycles of history deliver a salutary lesson to all partial ‘market’ ideologies.