Please watch the boss At the end of the latest Danny Boyle movie, Ink, there is a montage showing the impact Rupert Murdoch’s style of journalism has had on the world. The biographical drama, which opens in Australia in January, tracks the transformation of ailing British newspaper the Sun in 1969 after Murdoch (Guy Pearce) hires Larry Lamb (Jack O’Connell) to transform the title into a “gleefully vulgar circulation powerhouse”. According to one international critic, the real-life video montage shows what the Murdoch empire has since wrought – “suspicion of traditional news sources, ‘fake news’, and the rise of rightwing extremism, fascism, and the manosphere”. Which is why eyebrows were raised when Murdoch headquarters in Sydney’s Holt Street invited staff to apply for one of “50 free Gold Class tickets” to see the movie next week. The managing director of News Australia, NSW, Zac Skulander, told staff without a hint of irony that “given our company’s unique connection to the story”, they could be among the lucky ones to see the movie early. Did anyone at News watch the movie to ascertain if its portrayal of the empire was fit for staff consumption?
They cackled like chooks because vulgarity is the name of the game, because they fancy themselves as the villains in a GTA game. Destroy anything and everything in the quest for shekels and power.
There's more at the link, but as the venerable Meade is a national herpetology treasure, the pond always intended to stop there - the rest is only a click away.
And then the pond might have thrown in a little Crikey reference, thanks to the keen Keane ...
It’s unsurprising a foreign corporation operating on a business model of fostering social division in our country should endorse wage theft by Australian businesses. What better way to encourage the sense that the system is rigged against ordinary folk? Presumably that’s the reason why News Corp, via its Sydney rag Daily Telegraph, this week took aim at the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) for sending letters to small businesses that may have unpaid superannuation obligations, declaring it “the new robodebt”. News Corp doesn’t like the ATO, of course. It was the tax office that, in 2015, identified the US company as the nation’s number one tax risk. The ATO’s description has been well borne out since then, as News Corp hasn’t paid a single cent in tax in the ensuing decade, despite earning nearly $24 billion in revenue and $1.38 billion in profits. Every year, via the annual corporate tax transparency report, the ATO demonstrates how utterly hollow and hypocritical News Corp’s pretence of being a contributor to Australian civic life is.
There's more, but the pond doesn't like to give too much indie fare away, and will only do a little more to highlight the incredible hypocrisy of the reptiles...
...So, where are we? The auditor-general says the ATO needs to lift its game on getting workers’ super contributions paid. The ATO secures nearly half a billion in payments just by sending out some form letters to small businesses that, undoubtedly in many cases, have been too busy to get their accounts in order, or need to improve their payroll system. But for News Corp — and, evidently, shadow treasurer Tim Wilson, whose office seems to have been deeply involved in prepping News Corp for the story — that’s, somehow, the “new robodebt”. Let’s pause it there for a moment: the Telegraph using robodebt as a negative? This is a paper that ran a series of false articles about what it called “an army of bludgers” about disability support pension recipients in 2014. In 2016, it ran articles (now offline) demonising young jobless people, complete with quotes from then-treasurer and architect of robodebt, Scott Morrison. News Corp is a serial offender when it comes to bashing welfare recipients, and was instrumental in creating the political atmosphere that encouraged Morrison to take an unlawful debt recovery scheme to cabinet. It doesn’t get to talk about robodebt as if it were somehow neutral in that stain on Australian public life.
Not another evocation of that bloody baleful liar from the Shire.
And that was going to be it for the pond and for any mentions of News Corp, the lizard Oz, the tabloids and the whole damn thing.
The pond was going to fill up this Sunday outing with stodge from other sources, as it patiently waited for the nerds to crack the new lizard Oz paywall.
And then the intermittent archive disgorged an abundance of reptiliana.
Not just the bromancer, who featured yesterday, but a cornucopia, but an endless supply worthy of the infant Zeus. (That's a nod to Our Homeric Henry).
But it came in a form that the pond could only present in a fractured form, in a way that prevented the pond from showing off the reptiles in their best, glittery scaley light.
The pond has been the very best promoter of the reptiles for more than a decade, a stunning advertisement for their alternative universe, and for what? To be casually banished, kicked to the kerb without a thank you or even a Steerforthian tilt of the head.
Dammit, the pond is mad, and just to prove that there's a way to get around the paywall, here's a few offerings, with a special four pm offering for the laggards ...
The pond wrestled for who should go first, but surely the Ughmann is always the most lazy climate science denying, renewables bashing, reptile of them all ...
It was at this point that the pond realised that a return to the heart of lizard Oz darkness was a two edged sword.
For this the pond had slaved away, promoting and disseminating waffle by an unreformed former seminarian?
The loon even had the cheek to steal from the pond and Enid Blyton by referencing "a magical faraway land", while failing to note that most of the reptiles live in a weird land of their own atop the faraway tree ...
How the pond mourned the lost stodge. The pond had conjured up another dose of Mandy, had found a serve of dashing Donners, had even contemplated running an exhaustive, and exhausting, example of Our Homeric Henry's deep commitment to Islamophobia.
And instead, the pond has been forced to serve up this drivel? It wasn't fair ...
And where would this sort of drivel be without a snap of fossil fools in action at an ancient power station?
Nowheresville, dude, as the unreformed former seminarian abided ...
It seemed endless, this harping and carping on renewables, and all so familiar, as the pond was forced to abandon its Tootle ways, and stay on this mindless hive mind track ...
Indeed it isn't progress. The pond thought that the new paywall had forced the pond to step into a bright and different world, and yet suddenly it had been made to regress into the usual climate science denying drivel.
And because there were so many reptiles begging for attention, the pond could only afford to run one relieving cartoon celebrating the Ughmann's lizard Oz exceptionalist mind set...
Next up came the dog botherer, offering some slight relief by putting his thoughts on the faux ranga into just three gobbets, proving to the Ughmann that if you wanted to sound like a reptile in the everglades, best do it briefly ...
The dog botherer has been faux ranga curious for some time now, a bit like the MAGA curious Bari at CBS, and he eventually got around to it (after establishing he was a player, and no doubt in his own mind, remains a player) ...
Could this sort of attempt to pump up the faux ranga volume appear without an appearance by the woman herself? Of course not ...
It goes without saying that the reptiles yearn for volatility and chaos ... it's the essence of their business model, down there with CNN's devotion to the mad King because of the many ways he helped with their ratings, until the big crunch came.
Now how about a relieving Times 'toon, just to keep it in the family?
Then came the real suffering, the thing that tipped the pond over the edge, and plunged it into postpartum paywall depression.
An extended serve of "Ned", the usual tedious and extended "Ned" Everest climb, strictly of appeal to postgraduate herpetologists, used to doing verbal triathlons ...
Sheesh, not another dose of the baleful clap happy liar from the Shire, and blather about Judaeo-Xian faith, as if the pond hadn't already overdosed yesterday, no thanks to the bromancer.
And being forced to do a screen caps presentation can get unendurable, and it did this time.
Usually the pond would have discreetly downsized both, and certainly the liar from the shire, but here they are, coupled together in an unholy, ginormous conjunction ...
Mortifying, insufferable, that last snap of the self-satisfied smirker almost enough to make the pond give up the climb entirely.
But the pond was mad as hell, and plunged on, only to be confronted by clap happy blather which "Ned" indulged in a stupefying way ...
"You may decide Morrison doesn't deserve your attention."
Damn right, and that's another reason the pond is mad as hell, not least as "Ned" delivered one of those reptile litanies, while referencing "constantly lecturing elites", while posing as a member of the lizard Oz leets and lecturing away ...
"Ned" was in full Chicken Little mode, startled by clouds ...
A fractured society?
See the keen Keane above ...
Every year, via the annual corporate tax transparency report, the ATO demonstrates how utterly hollow and hypocritical News Corp’s pretence of being a contributor to Australian civic life is.
It’s unsurprising a foreign corporation operating on a business model of fostering social division in our country should endorse wage theft by Australian businesses.
Looking at you "Ned" ... wailing away and gnashing teeth ...and delivering stupefying metaphors about rally team, straight out of Vitaï Lampada...
There's a breathless hush in the Close to-night —
Ten to make and the match to win —
A bumping pitch and a blinding light,
An hour to play and the last man in,
And the sandpaper worn to the bone.
And it's not for the sake of a ribboned coat,
Or the selfish hope of a season's fame,
But his Captain's hand on his shoulder smote
"Play up! play up! and play the game!"
There's no end to the hypocrisy. "A deluded bunch of Christian conservatives"?
"Donald Trump is the ultimate political symbol of the broken culture of the West..."?
What about the deluded hacks strutting their stuff for Faux Noise and News Corp?
Does "Ned" think they can all get off that particular gravy train and pretend it never happened?
...So entwined are the network and this administration that 26 Fox News veterans have joined the Trump staff, while many of his team have passed through that revolving door to work for the channel, including former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who joined the network as an on-air contributor in October.
But the ties between Fox News and Trump are rapidly unravelling. In a furious response to the midterm election results, the President blamed the Murdochs and their network for the beating he suffered.
“No wonder FoxNews Ratings are collapsing, and they’re going to go down a lot further,” he railed to his base via his Truth Social platform. “They’re way down, not because of me, but because they are AGAINST me!”
“Fox News,” he argued, “bears direct responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition”. Then he rang into the channel and, live on air, berated the network for having “terrible” pollsters.
Fox’s symbiosis with Trump, and its direct access to the White House, has helped the network to a dominant position in American news broadcasting and huge revenues with it. “Fox News has much higher revenue per subscriber than its rivals and is seen as a ‘must have’ in most pay TV packages in the US,” says media analyst Alex DeGroote. The intense loyalty of the Fox audience to its personality-driven and opinion-based coverage means it can charge TV distributors higher affiliate and carriage fees than other news networks. This growth and leverage has coincided with Trump’s political career over the past 15 years.
That cash cow is now threatened by Trump’s fast-fading allure. Ratings fell by 27 per cent year on year in October, with Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert’s eldest son, claiming that Fox viewers “are not switching to another news channel – they are just fatigued and watching slightly less television overall”. On election night this month, Fox News trailed rivals NBC and ABC as Republicans looked away from a heavy defeat – though it edged CNN, MS Now and CBS.
A long and lucrative party is over and Planet Murdoch has a problem. No new president will be “as devoted to watching Fox as Trump has been”, says Andrew Dodd, co-author of a new book Getting Murdoched: How Murdoch’s Media Wields Power and Punishment. “Fox has been a conduit to power through the two terms of Trump and it knows that has been an incredibly powerful tool. It must realistically know that can’t last.”
Sweet cash cow, there's a shekels karma after all.
It's a bit like Uncle Leon pretending he was never MAGA, despite all those images of him strutting around with a chainsaw, and boasting about how he was deep gothic MAGA.
The truly obnoxious and apparently oblivious "Ned" blathered on ...
Rooted in Christianity? Church law broke down tribal laws?
It's as if the Greek and Roman multiple-god worshipping law givers had gone MIA from Homeric Henry's world.
It's as if, moving beyond the Crusades, that this useless dork failed to realise that it was the allegedly Xian nations of Europe that managed to bung on two world wars ...
What a confused loon he is ...
Provoked no lasting debate? Perhaps that's just as well, because if this outing is an example of the kind of debate they might provoke, then better the sounds of silence ...
...in the naked light I saw
Ten thousand reptiles, maybe more
Reptiles talking without speaking
Reptiles hearing without listening
Reptiles writing drivel that voices never share
No one dared
Disturb the sound of silence
After all that blather about Xianity, it's way past time for a gaily bedight gay joke ...
It is all Ben English's fault.ReplyDelete
"The Daily Telegraph is an Australian tabloid newspaper[1] published by Nationwide News Pty Limited (NWN), a subsidiary of News Corp Australia, itself a subsidiary of News Corp."
So, Russian doll corporate structure ripe for double Dutch Irish sandwiches.
And this disturbs me. Least trusted, most read! No wonder Jane and Joe Public's kids read shit tok.
"A 2013 poll conducted by Essential Research found that The Daily Telegraph was Australia's least-trusted major newspaper, with 49% of respondents citing "a lot of" or "some" trust in the paper.[2][3] Amongst those ranked by Nielsen, The Daily Telegraph's website is the sixth most popular Australian news website, with a unique monthly audience of 2,841,381 readers.[4]"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Daily_Telegraph_(Sydney)
"Ben English
Australia
Tagged Executive Council of Australian Jewry
Ben English, editor of the Daily Telegraph, participated in pro-Israel lobby programs that normalize occupation and has amplified rhetoric equating Palestinian resistance with global terrorism to manufacture consent for Israel's apartheid and genocide across Palestine.
Who is Ben English?
...
https://reversecanarymission.org/person/ben-english
Déjà vu
"Telegraph takes action after ‘mind-blowingly stupid’ stunt … by tracking down leaker
This article is more than 1 year old
Amanda Meade
https://www.theguardian.com/media/commentisfree/2025/feb/28/daily-telegraph-takes-action-after-mind-blowingly-stupid-stunt-by-tracking-down-leaker-ntwnfb
Billions wasted Ughman, not in renewables, but SPECIFICATION built into POLICY.ReplyDelete
"Electranet executive network manager Alex Trento said the transmission towers that fell were designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 170 kilometres an hour."
"Energy Minister Tom Koutsantonis previously said the ElectraNet's $300 million upgrades to the transmission line as had "failed".
...
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-11-20/impact-of-widespread-power-supply-cut-across-eyre-peninsula/107406428
3 towers twisted. Blackout.
Seems like an easy fix to me.
Bury the bloody things.
Make towers wind rating over engineered.
Ugh man!
Y'r h'mbl had been looking at the electronic poster for the Flagship for some days, but seeing so much 'rinse and repeat', was not inclined to do the same with comments. It should be a courtesy to others who come here not to bore them in turn.ReplyDelete
Last night, with congenial company, and a good, traditional, muscat (some vintners respect tradition) the Bromancer's comments that floated across the Pond yesterday got a mention. Friend, who in teenage years learned passages from the King James Version, drew our attention to (yes, one should give 'chapter and verse' - Matthew 5, 11-12)
"Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you."
Having learned that 'this Sheridan person' also publishes books on his version of religion, Friend wondered if Sheridan, deep down, does truly believe in the glorious after life, which that version of Xianity supposedly promises as a reward for the vicissitudes of the life that we are currently aware of. Seemed Sheridan had not given many words to the blessedness brownie points that accrue on Earth for being reviled and persecuted, to be redeemed (pun intended) at the Pearly Gates.
Friend observed that his own drifting away from teenage enthusiasm was carried in part by understanding that so many 'spiritual believers' seemed not to believe, at their core, in the after life. Spoke about, wrote about, but when it came to the crunch . . . .