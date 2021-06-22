In which the reptiles are startled by Gina's lad getting the nod, and adultery becoming once again a Tamworth-approved way of life ...

The return of Barners, slouching towards leadership like a Tamworth mite, has startled the reptiles, and so the top of the digital page was full of it this day ...
Yes, it was all hands on deck, and yet there was one man who showed how the reptiles might manage the transition with smooth assurance and ongoing humbug and hagiographical hope ...
Come on down, bouffant one, reacting to the news yesterday ...
A huge challenge? Do go on, perhaps with a little gap where the pond has removed irrelevant links ...
Ah that good old reptile-celebrated pragmatism. A little sound and fury perhaps, and truth to tell as Barners strode away from that press conference, he didn't seem like a happy winner, he seemed more like a profoundly angry and deeply unhappy man, intending to wreak vengeance on his enemies and anyone else he might find ... starting with all those bloody journalists who kept asking questions about his fornicating ways ...
But how quickly the clouds can part, and the sound and fury settle, when you're a bouffant one ...
Yes, within a day, it's a seamless, practical transition boding well for the new team ...
By golly, this sort of scribbling leaves Pravda for dead ...
Splendid stuff. Why, here's a scribbler who deserves a special koala stamp, instead of all those loons given one by the wretched Adams ...
But what of the other reptiles? Would they be as compliant and as sycophantic and forelock-tugging as the bouffant one? After all, it takes a special skill.
To answer the question, the pond had to toss the usual favourites, or suspects if you will, aside ...
Dame Groan raging and fulminating about a high migrant intake yet again?
Listen to the old biddy carry on about the pesky, difficult furriners who were ruining everything, and quite possibly nicked her door mat as well, the one with the "welcome" sign on it? While luddite Barners is out and about, stomping around and giving the dunny door a good kicking?
Sorry, it was back to the Barners show ... and first came nattering "Ned", though for once he seemed at a loss for words, and was astonishingly short ...
A climate showdown? Well yes, for a goodly time now, the reptiles and SloMo and his mob have conspired, offering up a form of words, economical with the truth, Janus like blathering to the world and to the domestic market about the way they cared about emissions, talking up technology and doing a dance around 2050 ...
Suddenly a genuine climate science denialist, Gina's chosen one, is back in the temple, and all that carefully constructed bullshit, and elaborate beefy Angus malarkey has flown right out the window ... and yet even as he scribbles, "Ned" someone manages to say with a straight face that there is an actual "climate strategy" ...
His belief in the global energy revolution? Really? Just scratch the surface to see how shallow that notion is in relation to the speaker in tongues to imaginary friends, and his beloved coal, held up high so that all might adore it, just like a wafer suffused with human flesh and too much gluten ...
Poor "Ned" was caught so short there was just time for a few more words, and a video clip - some sort of click bait, neutered by the pond - with yet more blather about professional and pragmatic in the chyron - and "Ned" was done ...
The showdown has come? It never went away, there was so much dissembling and denial in relation to climate science.
That's the best a "Ned" lost for words could offer?
So the pond turned to the lizard Oz editorialist, trying to cast oil on disturbed waters, hoping for the best ...
Advocate more forcefully? It's Gina's pet, and being from Tamworth and not house trained, he's likely to piss in the kitchen and poo on the lounge room rug ...
Say what, lizard Oz editorialist? You expect some sign of sanity in Gina's climate science denialist big mining party? It's a long time since it's been a Country party, but there are lots in it who now fit that other unmentionable rustic word which Shakespeare once made a punning joke about in Hamlet...
And there you have it in a nutshell, as evoked and summarised by the infallible Pope ...
Talk about a hollow Treasure of Sierra Madre laugh ... but there was one reptile who wasn't interested in this natural phenomenon ... ancient Troy had a few words to say ...
But we already knew about that. Barners knows how to fuck all sorts of marriages, and was encouraged by the reptiles to say so ...
On and on he went, using marriage fucking as a metaphor, and yet the pond is pleased in a way, because instead of all that socially conservative Catholic crap the pious ones go on with, at last an adulterer has been approved of by his colleagues as evoking all that's best in the Tamworth lifestyle ...
But now back to ancient Troy, perhaps enraged by a shot of a smirking Barners, inserted by the reptiles ...
A wrecker and a spoiler? Oh come on, he's just Gina's boy, and he knows how to jab, he and the one with little to be proud about ...
Perhaps a snap of Barners with a woman in the vicinity would help?
Oh look, there's the man with little to be proud of, except his appearance in a David Rowe cartoon ...
And look, sweet Bid is onside with Barners too ... but ancient Troy still seems unhappy ...
Actually the joke is on the planet, but then the joke has always been on the planet, thanks to Scotty from marketing and beefy Angus, and thanks to Cathy Wilcox too ...
He's baaack ...
Well, there's nothing like poking a stick in a bull ants' nest, Tamworth style, or picking up a few bindi-eyes while walking in Tamworth grass, but all good things must end, and so there's just one gobbet of ancient Troy rage to go ...
"Black Jack" rolling in his grave? Surely that's one pleasure to be found in this affair, save perhaps the added pleasure of Ming the Merciless also rolling in his ...
As for the return of the dinosaur, there's just one thing wrong with that talk. We've been living with luddites and louche loons all this time. All that's happened is that one has reappeared in a brazen, shameless, naked way that might make an onion muncher shed a tear and yearn for what might have been ... and most alarming of all, he will say out loud what many reptiles and what many from the marketing man's team think and believe and do in private ...
And so to a Rowe to evoke the mood, with the pond promising to return to the normal detritus of pesky furriners, the war on China, the war on climate science, the deep love of coal, and so on and so forth, in the near future ... (with more evocative Rowe here).
