In which the pond settles for a quiet Tuesday with a mystified bromancer and a jolly good groaning ...

First a check of the reptiles' tree killer edition, to make sure they're still taking Klive's kash in the klaw ...
Check. Oh and there's a funny snap of Albo with his tongue sticking out, and how long before the lizard Oz becomes a tabloid?
Yes, we're there already, and tongue snap was also top of the page in the lizard Oz digital edition, but there was another ghost from the past in the reptile revolving gate of hell ...
Why was the pond delighted to see Lord Downer out and about?
Well first of all, it allowed the pond to ignore simplistic Simon, saying nothing about his conflict of interest - how goes it with Bid, or can't you recall? - and secondly the pond was wondering how it might segue into this Crikey howler ...
Former immigration minister? Andrew Downer? The pond had expected it to be corrected by this early morn, but clearly Crikey likes to go home early ...
Still, the thrust of the yarn was a delight, because the notion of difficult women ruining things for great men reminded the pond that Lord Downer was most at home in Victorian England, or perhaps as a member of the Taliban ...
After that idle banter, it was time to check out the comments section ...
There's ancient Troy blathering on about the campaign, and they've dragged in Western Sydney University's star to compare Bill Hayden to Albanese, well done Andy, though surely comrade Bill is the obvious mark ...
Is it any wonder that the pond settled back for a traditional Tuesday with the bromancer and a jolly good groaning?
Dear sweet long absent lord, the bromancer began to sound like one of those whiners, with his talk of a bland, mediocre nothingness at the heart of Australian politics ...
Meanwhile ...
And so to a final bromancer gobbet wherein he confesses to complete metaphysical mystification ...
Ah the tanks.
You see Ray, if only you'd mentioned the tanks in your spray, you'd have had the bromancer on side ...
And so to a good solid groaning ... with the reptiles for some strange reason missing the chance to show the tongue stick again, but perhaps grinning like a village idiot will do ...
The pond had to slip that one in because there's an infallible Pope travelling, and it should arrive after the next gobbet of groaning gig goodness ...
Indeed, indeed, and in another country (paywall affected for the full yarn) ...
Sheesh, malcontents, that movie showed what a great job it was for grieving grey nomads, always wanting to be on the move, and not minding the odd pee in the bottle, and don't be surprised if you see Dame Groan hitting the road and gigging away in an Amazon warehouse between columns ...
And speaking of jobs, the infallible Pope was indeed on the case ...
The Saints! Chris Bailey! Ancient fond memories far removed from the groaning ... but there's still a gobbet of you've never had it so good to go ...
Yes, you've never had it so good and badly behaving employers certainly wouldn't be spending 500k on a secret settlement with a staffer if they weren't deeply good of heart, and very kindly and very concerned for their employees ...
And now, as the immortal Rowe is still plugging the AFR, the pond must approach cautiously via a couple of other cartoons ...
And so to Rowe keeping score ...
As usual the devil is in the detail, and that's enough this Tuesday ...
