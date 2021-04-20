in which the reptiles are out of form, and the pond has to settle for a shared milkshake ...

Warning: this site involves the sharing of milkshakes with reptiles. Should a reptile which hasn't been house-trained smear milk in your face, please understand that you have given your consent by clicking on this page.
Actually the number of reptiles the pond wanted to spend some time with this day verged on zero, which is why it turned to the coal man himself for comfort ... as poor old Scotty from marketing had to pretend for a moment that he didn't love coal and it was all the fault of inner city 'leets ...
Did he really say "animal spirits"? Almost as stupid as yet again trotting out blather about inner city 'leets.
Some days it's hard to believe the enormous stupidity of the man, or perhaps his expectation of the gullibility of listeners, as he talks of achieving net zero, without ever bringing himself to saying that he will set a net zero target ... but then this rogue has form when it comes to smearing innocent bystanders with milkshake ...
Ah those were the days, and not so long ago, when measured by the cosmic clock or SloMo's emissions, which leads the pond to wonder, what fresh idiocy is this? The answer of course is that the reptiles must treat each fresh utterance of Scotty from marketing as the words of the Messiah, leading them out of the climate wilderness ...
Of course there's statistics and then there's statistics ... as might be found at Australia pumped out an extra six months' worth of emissions than previously recorded ... scribbled not so long ago in February.
Please allow the pond to smear a little of that milkshake around ...
Ah yes, relativism, how handy it can be ... and what a fine line of bullshit our man from marketing can spin, why it will keep the adoring reptiles busy for weeks, a veritable Q of climate science ...
By this time, the pond was almost prepared to concede that "Biggies" was a fine and sensible name for an award, along with the notion that there was no better Biggie than SloMo himself ...
The pond feels for Geoff ... you can type this shit, but it sure is hard to read it ... best you don't move your mouth when typing or you might feel like you've been smeared by a milkshake, or a Smallie.
And so what else this day in the reptile primeval sludge?
The pond knows that Dame Groan has many admirers, but really the pond couldn't go there. Not another screed from an inner city 'leet about super. And the wet Peacock thought that things had got a little dry? Well, der ...
The presence of two lizard Oz editorials proved just how underdone the commentary section was this day, all the more so as the company which had supported the Donald for four years in his supine attitude to Vlad the impaler suddenly decided it was time to get tough with Putin ... is there icecream in that milkshake?
There was nothing for it but to offer the venerable Sexton as the pond bonus, even though the pond didn't give a whit or a jot, or a fig or a toss, and thought the matter best left to the Scots and not some futile reptile scribbling empty advice while thousands of ks away ...
Indeed, indeed. Let them secede the pond says, if it means that inane comparisons between independence and the American civil war can be avoided ... but then the pond remembered it had consenually agreed to the smearing of milkshakes and carried on, relieved to know that it would all be over soon ...
Lock 'em up, and no doubt BoJo appreciates the advice of the venerable Sexton, in much the same way that Australians appreciate Scottish interventions in Australia, complete with stereotypical, clichéd, wailing bagpipes and haggis, but suddenly after reading all that, the pond felt radicalised and in the need of splitting with someone about something ...
As a way of recovering its spirit, the pond thought it might share a rousing, stirring final milkshake with the lizard oz editorialist ...
Yes, see how bold and visionary SloMo has been, and see how bravely the reptiles transcribe his vision into the digital ether ... and yet there's a fly in the milkshake, the unimaginative Smallies that ruin everything ...
Oh indeed, indeed, how shocking of risk adverse cowards to resort to consultancies ...
As for the rest, the funnies thing was the few readers who turned up to comment early in the day. What a cranky and weird lot subscribe to the lizard Oz ...
Protect people? Nuke 'em, the pond says ...
The pond does appreciate that it's hard for the reptiles, but this day has seen so much bullshit that the pond hasn't been able to enjoy its milkshake at all ...
And so to end with a reason for the Scots to appreciate all that's being done for them ... with more sage cartoon advice here ...
Oh and as for all that talk of milkshakes, even the reptiles couldn't swallow it ...
This is your brave, forward leaning visionary SloMo? Oh reptiles, wash out your mouths, or at least spit out the milkshake. Dumb as sticks ...
