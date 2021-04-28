In which the pond spends quality time with the Evil Ones ...

The pond thought it should vary its routine, and begin this day with a vital message from the infallible Pope.
Unfortunately the vital links above can't be be made to work in a cartoon screen cap, but rest assured, careful googling will lead stray, and straying, or strayed readers to the truth ...
And so to the reptiles this day, and first up the pond was confronted by a Holy Trinity of crusader stories ...
Sadly the pond had room for only one. Of course the pond would have loved to have run with simpleton Simon, and that story about publishing staff did trigger the pond ... what with all that talk of four pounds of meat a year led by Faux News lies ...
... but enough of grievance babies, when we have grievance adults in the room, and so the pond had to go with nattering "Ned" the father, exuding loyalty and love for SloMo ...
Hmm, an unfortunate shot, suggesting that the disciple was listening unto the master talk of the cheesemakers, when in reptile reality, the opposite was the case ...
Actually the reptiles are the denialists in chief. They've sent endless amounts of digital ooze into the intertubes selling the SloMo message - pretend to do something, then do sweet bugger all - aware that the readership will detect any signs of heresy ...
How well trained the lizard Oz readership is ... and all "Ned" the nattering father has to do is position the tiller, and sail with the breeze ... and how better to do it than start with a naked lie about comparative emissions, emanating from a remarkable emitter of bullshit ...
Indeed, indeed, fuck the planet, let's focus on the important things ...
What else? Well those who surveyed the top of the digital page would have noticed that the country is on a war footing ...
Naturally the bromancer was top of the page to cheer on the war games before we head off to the big one, the top gun crusade, the big Palooka ...
That's what's going to take down the invading horde from the north? Shouldn't we be thinking of abandoning the north for a moment, say construct a Brisbane line, let the desert, the terrain and the supply lines do their work?
Just thinking ... it's true that generals tend to fight the last war, and the notion that a few training fields are anything but huff and puff crusader talk as idle as pissing in the wind did occur to the pond ...
Let's face it, it's easier for the bully boy mutton Dutton to take out legal actions against some minor tweeter than devise anything meaningful, at least if it means going beyond bully boy posturing ...
That's it? Four soldiers in a pose, and a smirking bromancer on the front lines? We're doomed ... and it's no wonder the bromancer kept it short. Even he must have been chortling as he pounded out words such as sober and sensible and hard reality, amidst the Pezzullo tub thumping, only to acknowledge that talk is just talk ...
But a short bromancer left room for a bonus, and so the pond surveyed the scene ...
So many temptations this day, not least Killer Creighton, he who fears masks also fearing fatties, while the bromancer was at it again, this time on India and endorsing SloMo in shutting down the borders, even as elsewhere, the reptiles were traumatised by closed borders ...
In the end, the traditional conservative values rampant at the pond demanded that Dame Slap be the chosen one ... if only because the IPA chairman has made something of a fetish slagging off SloMo ...
Strange to have such a serious and sombre shot of SloMo ...when there are so many images of his beatific vision to hand ...
But do go on, and make it a proper Dame Slap rage ...
Indeed, Killer - bring no masks unto him for fear he will faint - and Dame Slap are as one in thinking it's time to let 'er rip ... in a measured, sensible way ...
Oh that's a bit mean, dragging the family into it. SloMo would never use his family for political purposes, I mean everyone bought a whole bunch of jigsaw puzzles just to get through the day ...
Perhaps the UN might offer a remedy? But then the pond remembered that the UN was a fiendish body that had used climate science to introduce a world government by Xmas 2010, or so Dame Slap had assured us was the agenda at the time ...
Ah yes, Gladys, the subject of much Mariology by the reptiles ... only for the pond to have its veneration of the visionary shattered by news from the reptiles themselves ...
Tasmania doing better than Gladys? Yet most days the pond walks down Parramatta Road and marvels at its transformation into a heavenly vision, thanks to all the motorways that have torn out the guts of the inner west ... (but how to show irony and sarcasm in cold print?)
Never mind. The pond might have had to give up a few treasured treats this day, but at least has noted them for reptile devotees determined to look further ... and in the meantime, the war on China progresses and the war on climate science continues apace, and Dame Slap and Killer Creighton are doing their bit to give the virus a chance ...
After all that, the pond could relax with a relaxing Rowe, with more relaxation here, knowing this day it had supped with the Evil Ones and survived to enjoy a deeply spiritual meal...
Hi Dorothy,ReplyDelete
Another good example of The Oz’s ageing readership that ‘Coal, Gas and Uranium’ Jeff can’t quite remember who the Prime Minister of Australia is (half marks).
Now let’s try that again, “Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV”.
DiddyWrote
As Slappy says of SloMo: "What explains this empathy deficit ?" Easy-peasy; he's a Pentecostal who can only work by the laying on of hands.ReplyDelete