In which the pond shows the right stuff tackling our Henry and the Campion mob ...

Should anyone need reminding, it was only yesterday that the pond was wasting time on that clot bromancer assuring the world that everything was hunky dory with the vaccine rollout, and today a clot shot the clot bromancer in the foot ... which is why the pond isn't going to waste time on the clot bromancer alleging that the plodding mutton Dutton has the right stuff.
That's a defaming of all those who earned the moniker for showing they had the right stuff. The next time the mutton Dutton hops into a rocket-powered Bell X-1 to break a speed record, give the pond a call. Whatever the right stuff is, muttering a few banalities to the troops ain't it. Let him do a Monty and get up on the front line as Rommel bears down, and the pond might reconsider.
As the immortal Keith Miller said about pressure in test cricket and facing fast bowlers and such like: "Real pressure is when you are flying a Mosquito with a Messerschmitt up your arse." (or words to that effect)
But why bother to mention the bromancer in full featherless flight?
Then again, why marvel at the reptiles suddenly discovering that climate change might be the next security threat? It's an existential threat, you dinkum clean Oz coal loving, climate science denying, cackling geese ...
Instead of wasting time with top of page loons, the pond turned to the wasteland below, and sure enough there was an abundance of lons ...
Look, there, amongst talk of the war on China, and moral hazard steel mills (presumably with a grand mention of that foolish fop David Cameron), came our Henry and the pond knew it could turn safely to a study of Roman history and sundry other sturdy references to buttress the notion that living on Planet Henry - only buckets with holes, please - must be as weird as a visit to Planet Janet ...
Now the pond deeply appreciates that mention of Pliny the Younger and Trajan, but what of the other matter the pond mentioned, as noted long ago in the Graudian here?
Fuck a duck, two million pissed against the wall even before kicking into gear, just to hide a little whistle blowing about vile behaviour by Australia back in the days of the vile Lord Downer.
No doubt our Henry will recover from his oversight, and have a word or two about the government quest for the sordid secrecy of a cover-up ... punishing the whistle blower and letting the real villains get away with it ...
Say what? The Inquisition, McCarthy, the Salem rich trials, and the Gestapo, but not a word about our very own K? Well, as we're in to breaking Godwin's Law, how rich that our very own Gestapo has felt the heat, as noted in the Graudian here ...
Yes, there's someone with the right stuff, and still they keep trying to kick the shit out of him.
That flip is no thanks to our Henry of course, nor to any of the reptile rags, who have gone along with things and played mum.
Nor should the pond expect any mention by the bromancer of someone who had the right stuff, and stood up to assorted goons, spying on an allegedly friendly neighbour, allegedly saved by righteous Australia, so that the neighbours could be stiffed right royal and hard on an oil deal ...
But the pond does thank our Henry, always dwelling in the past, for the chance to raise the matter, and so to a final gobbet, wherein again will be made no mention of our very own Salem trial ...
Yep, there we go, another chance for our Henry to downplay sexual violence against women ... because, you know, the Inquisition and heresy and Joe McCarthy, and all that shit ... and oh, the suffering of innocent men.
Here, have an infallible Pope, in honour of the bromancer and reptile bullshit in general ...
And so to the bonus ...
What's even richer is that this Chavura chap leads off with a stupid academic with a bee in her TG phobia bonnet, who invited anonymous tips to be sent to a website ...
Of course right now in the US, we have the spectacle of Mitch McConnell telling big business to stay out of politics, and then saying he didn't really mean it, while meanwhile, the GOP and the Donald are busy trying to cancel Coca Cola, Delta, MLB, and whomever or whatever, not that the Donald could really give up his diet Coke hit ...
Of course none of it really matters, because it's not just a left thing. Everybody is busy cancelling everybody and everything they don't like, and for a minute, the pond thought it should have just cancelled Chavura, blathering in the usual cancel culture way about the long march through the institutions ...
Fuck a duck, there's something really glib and offensive about someone who blathers about the digital outrage mob and then trolls people by deploying terms like cancel culture and "woketivists".
Well just to put it on the record, the pond would rather pluck out its eye than visit John Anderson's website - how lucky that a screen cap voids the link - just as there's no link to Quillette, because a representative regularly turns up to scribble nonsense for the lizard Oz, as a way of doing a little cross-promotion.
Cancel them, the pond says, and only reluctantly does the pond allow the Chav to stick in his last shiv ...
The courage culture? Oh just fuck off. The pond should have remembered that Chavura is one of the Campion mob.
Campion College, under the auspices of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kingston, is a school committed to building the Kingdom of God — a world characterized by social justice, love and respect for the dignity of every person.
Every student of the College is given opportunities to achieve his or her maximum potential, to grow intellectually, socially, physically and spiritually, to make wise decisions, and to work co-operatively with peers and teachers, so as to develop as a confident, critically-conscious and useful citizen who will shape a more just society.
The College, in partnership with dedicated and committed parents, alumni and community members, is dedicated to creating a harmonious and stimulating environment and providing a broad, balanced curriculum, using competent and motivated staff.
Yes, that delusional mob, building the Kingdom of God* (* right of admission reserved).
The pond was long ago cancelled by the Catholic church, and would love to cancel the Church in return, though a story in the Graudian reminded the pond just how hard it is to cancel the Church: I tried to quit the Catholic church, but the Catholic church wouldn't quit me. Now what?
..Most legal systems are highly intricate, but canon law, which governs the internal workings of the church, boasts the added complication of having God in the mix. Which adds a thick and disorienting dollop of magic to the proceedings.
For example, to qualify for a latae sententiae, you’d have toknow that your actions could attract excommunication when you committed the prohibited act. What’s more, for any specific sin, there will be circumstances that excuse you from excommunication, even if you have committed the prohibited act and you knew of the penalty. So, if you’ve had an abortion, but your boyfriend pressured you into it, you might get a reprieve. The really annoying thing is that you can’t be sure about whether a particular exemption applies in a particular case. That’s something only God knows. And He’s probably not telling.
The truth is, even if you were expressly and officially excommunicated by the church – a sanction called ferendae sententiae – you still wouldn’t be out. Because excommunication is just a punishment, intended to make you rethink your sinful ways. As such, it’s more like a suspension than an expulsion, the whole point being to get you back onto those straight and narrow Catholic tracks. Which means that, according to the church, even Luther and Henry the VIII were still Catholics. Just very, very bad ones.
The moral of this story is not that excommunication is widely misunderstood by the mainstream Catholic community (and Madonna). It’s that there’s actually no way of quitting the church. According to church doctrine, once you’ve been baptised, the bond cannot be broken. The communion is eternal. You could strip naked, paint JESUS SUCKS! on your butt and streak through the main square at St Peter’s. As far as the church is concerned, you’d still be one of them.
As the old axiom goes: semel Catholicus, semper Catholicus. Once a Catholic, always a Catholic.
There's more at the link, but Jesus sucks, no doubt about it, of course the long absent lord would be skilled in sensual matters and offer a fine blow job, or cunnilingus if that's your thing.
Here's the rub - in essence they get you coming and they get you going, and in the meantime, isn't it fucking rich for the Campion College mob to talk about cancel culture and being brave, while as our Henry noted, offering the Inquisition as the ultimate way to cancel in style, not to mention the excellent cancellations produced by the Index Librorum Prohibitorum ...
Here, have a Rowe to celebrate, with more celebratory Rowe here, because the pond refuses to cancel its love of cartoons...
