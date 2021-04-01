In which the pond offers the usual savvy Savva fare, followed by reptile goss about a classic April fool ...

It occurred to the pond overnight that Australian conservative men must really work harder.
Sure there was a sex worker invited to the NSW parliament, and a resignation, and assorted Canberra bubble scandals still bubbling along, but then along comes a possible Gaetzgate and that Tucker Carlson interview, producing stories of the Five of the oddest moments from Carlson-Gaetz interview kind ...
The pond was distracted and transfixed, and even that Media Bites moment where petulant Peta was "seeing" assorted Canberra bullies and the savvy Savva was "seeing" bullying petulant Peta left the pond wondering if again it had been left to women on Sky to crank up the level of righteous hypocrisy ...
We must all work harder at the fervent mismatch between our stated beliefs and our actual deeds if we're going to have any chance of matching it with the Americans ...
And so to the lizard Oz, and sure enough the savvy Savva was out and about, and the reptiles had excelled, by putting up a snap of the Queensland premier over the cancellation of a festival ordered by the NSW health minister ...
Say what? Even the Terror could manage an appropriate snap better?
Never mind, it's on with the savvy Savva for the usual scolding of SloMo ...
Actually, getting the vaccine rollout working, instead of bickering with the states, might be a good idea, you know an actual exercise in actual government, actually, but never mind, the bollocking is good and right and just, so do go on ...
Ah, that's a relief. Back on track with the mutton Dutton. It reminded the pond of an anguished howl by Rundle of Crikey ... (paywall) ...
...This issue raises obvious contradictions when your aim in implementing quotas for gender fairness is so you can pursue a career denying people fairness as regards class, race, indigeneity, identity etc.
Perhaps some Liberal women have had their general consciousness raised about other forms of oppression; but since the point of the philosophy is to not see things from someone else’s point of view, don’t hold your breath.
While all this celebration of gender solidarity was going on, Liberal women MPs dutifully supported stripping anti-wage-theft provisions from the industrial relations bill, exposing hundreds of thousands to predatory action in another form.
Indeed, indeed, but the pond apologises for the interruption, and returns to the listing of duds and what might have been done ...
Or he could simply enjoy an infallible Pope, as the pond is wont to do ...
And so to the disappointment for the day. The pond looked further down the page, and was met by an even bigger blast of tedium ...
There was absolutely nothing there to amuse or distract the pond. Sure there was a blast at the Queensland government, but what's new about that?
Elsewhere you might read of a feud between NSW and the feds ...
Elsewhere you might read interesting news on the matter of climate science ...
You might even head off to read the report here ...
Or you might settle for a little reptile goss, as the pond did, featuring Malware, popping up again like a fracker who missed his chance, but now can see the chance for more gaseous emissions ...
Indeed, indeed. Where to start? With the Graudian in 2015 perhaps?
Yes, and has this man got an energy-inefficient, mixed up, fucked up NBN to sell you ...
Or perhaps here ... because the pond can never get enough snaps of the Malware in full self-satisfied bullshit mode ...
Yes, yes, lovely shot of the pontificating wanker in full flight, but what did he say?
Oh never mind, back to wrap up the reptile goss, and a gentlemen-only club where women are generously invited in as guests ...
The only surprise for the pond? Yep, it's that beefy Angus should express surprise, what with him being an exceptionally stupid man, with gigantic hypocrisy, incompetence, deviousness and assorted blunders a feature of the release, rather than a bug in the malware ...
Never mind, that's enough for the pond this day, time for the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
Has Aaron Patrick written an April Fool's Day joke in the AFR? What is Katherine Murphy on about?ReplyDelete
https://twitter.com/murpharoo/status/1377175311117209605
Couldn't follow that link for some reason. Is this the comment?Delete
https://twitter.com/murpharoo/status/1377175315743604744
Another homage to Aaron Patrick here
https://twitter.com/RonniSalt/status/1377073958458040320
Soz, link does work - must be another PEBCAKDelete