In which the pond is plunged into an alternative reptile universe, bereft of the savvy Savva, full of bromancer and a keen Kean ...

That's the way it should be, a stumbling, floundering PM always making bad things worse, what with rebounding scandals and holidaying leadership from the rear ...
Oh sure, there was the bromancer still keeping the war with China simmering, and sucker greenies and news from Tasmania, as if the pond cared for apples, but it wasn't right, and the sinking feeling turned into a black hole of despair when the pond turned to the top ...
Yes, there were damned 'leets ruining the y'artz for good yeoman Tamworth folk with a keen interest in Wagner - why haven't they put on a Ring cycle at the entertainment centre? - but even worse, the pond knew it had been lumbered with the bromancer patiently explaining how SloMo was good and just and right ...
What's the foreign editor doing scribbling about the vaccine? Well who better, because as usual it's all the fault of the nasty Europeans ... and with the naughty savvy Savva away, the bromancer can play ...
Absolutely clear eyed?
Anyone with the memory of a gnat would be able to recall the first attempt by SloMo's mob to duck and weave.
In those long ago days, it was all the fault of the states. But then the states refused to play patsy, as outlined in the ancient history section of the Graudian on 31st March, under the header NSW and Queensland premiers hit back after Morrison government blames states for slow Covid vaccine rollout ...
Inter alia a little bit of boxing as a blood sport...
...The Queensland Labor premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, backed the NSW criticism, accusing the federal government of an “orchestrated attack against the states and territories”.
“It really is quite outrageous. I mean, God knows, they’ve got a lot to deflect from right now,” Palaszczuk said.
The agreement between the states and territories and the commonwealth leaves responsibility for 70% of the vaccination task with the federal government, Palaszczuk said. Like Hazzard, she said the state government was not regularly updated about supply.
“We need surety of supply by the federal government, and if the states are releasing their figures every day, I think that it is only fair, fair and reasonable, that the federal government releases its figures every day,” she said.
Miles, the state’s deputy premier, weighed in on Twitter, responding to comments made by Littleproud on Nine’s Today program on Wednesday. Littleproud said: “If the federal government hasn’t done their job, we deserve an uppercut. But let me say the states have been sitting on their hands, they’ve been too complacent. We are going to help the states but they have to admit they have a problem because they have done three fifths of bugger all and they are holding this nation back.”
Miles retorted that Littleproud should “give himself an uppercut”.
Clearly that wasn't going to fly, so a new villain was needed, and a patsy to write it up. Come on down, bromancer ...
What to make of this reptile mixed messaging? One day Killer Creighton, the next day the bromancer ... and so much chaff producing so much bullshit ...
Is it any wonder that the pond turns to the reliable Rowe for a more interesting and timely view, with more reliable Rowe here ...
Speaking of arcane clocks and watches, the pond patiently kept waiting for the belated arrival of saviour savvy Savva ... but the reptiles know how to mind fuck the pond, which operates on an early morning deadline.
What to do? Well it was time to focus on a person "deemed of reptile interest."
This can be fatal, because being deemed of interest can quickly turn into a crusade, and before you can say Bornstein and muppet, or Yassmin Abdel-Magied or Christine Holgate, you're off to cruel exile ...
So it was with a heavy heart that the pond pinned the label "deemed of reptile interest" on the next victim, though he really already selected himself with his Malware follies ...
Indeed, indeed, shockingly poor form, though the pond still misses the savvy Savva and must settle for a Rowe reminder ... it being fucking normal to head off to Hawaii ...
As for the reptiles, they were taking it all so seriously they offered up a breakout splash, with bonus timeline ...
All well and good, but the pond knew that at some point or another, we would have to get around to talking about the keen Kean and koal ... dinkum, clean, pure, innocent, sweet virginal Oz coal, oi, oi, oi ...
Yes, yes, the Malware follies, but is the keen Kean a koal lover?
Oh there it is, what a relief, a mountain of the lovely stuff, and keen climate scientist Kean supports dinkum coal, and has no time for that NIMBY upper Hunter squatter ...
What a pity that's a screen cap, and the pond only left it in to cop a view of that lovely black gold ...
Meanwhile, there was a lot more to come, what with talk of climate change activism, but the pond knew it didn't matter. He supported coal, and the reptile world was made safe, a bit like Joel ...
Now on with the activism ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, how foolish of the pond to expect actual climate science or talk of global warming to turn up ... instead we got a familiar serve of a kind on view elsewhere in the party ...
Never mind, a couple of gobbets and the pond will be done ... as the burning bush becomes a person of interest and dances close to the reptile flames ...
Oh it's cruel, being an unplayable screen cap and all, but the pond just had to leave in that image of a beaming Malware ... smirking at what he'd done to the NBN, using hand gestures to indicate the size of the fucking ...
What a note to end on, and what a relief that there was three fifths of fuck all about climate change or climate science, but we ended up learning that Kean was keen on dinkum koal ...
And now for those who like to sing along with a song, the infallible Pope has devised a fabulous musical ...
Anyone wanting to pitch the infallible Pope a few tunes for the show can get their inspiration from the headlines ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.