In which the pond has a whimsical moment after the resurrection, then turns to Killer Creighton and Dame Groan for salvation ...

The pond looked around the reptile wasteland this morning, and was bemused after the Easter resurrection. This was where the reptiles had landed after the choccie and hot x bun orgy?
The obituaries editor arriving to try to revive Strewth? Now there's a contradiction. Why not just let it stay dead?
Simplistic Simon suffering for SloMo on the reptile cross of polling? Pass.
Magnay wondering what happened to Boris? Tepid leadership now a disappointment? Why not prefer to write two stories, one headed reasons to vote for Boris and Brexit, another reasons to vote against Boris and Brexit, and see what you feel like doing in the morning? If Boris can do two stories and swing each way, surely the reptiles can do it ...
The notion of the bicycling Boris swinging in the breeze, as if on a Lord Mayor stunt, put the pond in a good mood. There was whimsy in the air, and so the pond would start the day with a seminal Seminara attempting not to sound too seminarian ...
Hang on, hang on, did somebody give that fuckwit a bottle of water so he could pass the time pounding on his keyboard, or perhaps have a drink while standing in line eight hours to vote?
These days the pond routinely thinks of Americans as fuckwits, and entirely clueless as to what constitutes seemly structuring of ways to vote, and surely Seminara knows how to reinforce the pond's thinking. Take climate science if you would ...
Sheesh, Dave, the pond actively and loudly despises you, and all the rest of the Murdochian American crew, in service to Moloch and mindless stupidity, but you certainly suited the pond when it came to starting off with a post-resurrection whimsy ...
And so to more news from the United States ...
Yes, Killer Creighton is now reporting from the land where the war on the virus has achieved stunning results. Nowhere else has there been such stunning indifference to life, and an extraordinary ability to produce dead bodies, with the possible exception of Brazil, and so Killer is in his comfortable killing fields home turf ...
Indeed, indeed, as well as bravely not wearing a mask, Killer's just the sort to stand in the way of a wayward loon armed with a motor car, who's hurling it at a barricade ...
What a bold and brave lad he is, and the pond was astonished to see him wipe a tear from his eye as he announces "deaths are sad", but surely killing in the killing fields is even better, and using fucked up statistics is even more satisfying ... (yes, the US has reached 555k, which as a number is almost as satisfying as 666) ...
Actually thanks for the offer, Killer, but the pond uses screen caps, so that video won't play, but the pond just wanted to keep it in there to show what two elderly white loons looked like ...
As for that pious talk of freedom, how about a cartoon instead?
And now back to Killer, still braying about freedom, and serving up a generous dose of paranoia ...
Good old Killer, still the same fatuous fuckwit, as if somehow the rout in Georgia might be blamed on the pandemic, rather than the GOP, the Guv, and the likes of Fox News, the WSJ, and loons of the Seminara kind ...
Finally to the search for a suitable bonus, and so the pond turned to the top of the digital page early this morning ...
The pond realises that Dame Groan has a big cult following, so it decided to overlook the reptile portrait of Steven Miles - a sure sign that he's a tall poppy being readied for future reptile demolition jobs - and give the Dame a go, even though talk of a housing bubble was going to be deadly dull ...
Maynard Keynes? And we're all dead in the long run? Now there's some consolation, and no doubt Killer would be enormously pleased at the insight, but the pond felt the need for an infallible Pope, and luckily he returned this day ...
Phew, that's better, a bit of cold ice to chill the pond before it gets over-heated ... wouldn't want to cause any concern in Mosman or Toorak with talk of development ...
By golly, it's good to live in reptile la la land, where a casual, lazy $90k might be tossed at the sprogs, but the pond seems to live in a different world where lots of things are in short supply or somehow not being rolled out ...
And so to the last Dame Groan gobbet, and be fair, the pond did provide advance warning that it was going to be tedious and dull ...
Thank the long absent lord that talk of public housing might be dismissed out of hand. It's one thing to mention Keynes, but quite another to go all socialist ... and at least we can relax, knowing that things will be even worse for the Kiwis, because, according to reptile lore, everything is worse in New Zealand. That'll larn 'em for having a socialist female leader ...
But on the upside, Dame Groan did provide spacing between cartoons, and so the pond can now celebrate the returning Rowe, with more relevant Rowe here ... because, lo, if there is a housing bubble, surely there'll be a messiah in the Canberra bubble rising from his bed of stone to fix the problem, just as he's fixed so many other things ...
