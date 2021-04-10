In which the pond devises a sooper dooper climate science day with all the lizard of Oz favourites ...

In the spirit of there being no climate change deniers around here, loon pond, chairman Rupert, the lizards of Oz, and the Murdochian 'leets of Surry Hills proudly present a sooper dooper edition covering all the very best in climate science ...
Drum roll maestro please, and enter the dog botherer from stage right ...
Now the pond doesn't intend to argue with the dog botherer. There's no point when an old dog is set in his way and just loves to chew the slipper. If you argue, it only gets the dog botherer excited, nay wildly agitated and waving arms and such like, and next thing you know he has to quit Twitter because he keeps on making a goose of himself ...
If others want to argue, feel free, but all the pond can do is marvel that the dog botherer can keep on churning this stuff out ...
Yes, that use of "climate evangelists" is a provocation, yet for some reason the dog botherer gets upset when some unkind souls retort that he's a fuckwitted climate science denialist ...
But as the pond has already noted, there's no point in unseemly argumentation. The pond is merely here to marvel and admire ... so let us now talk of the climate wars and make a classic doggie bothering joke which the pond finds frankly unprecedented in the history of humour ...
None of this is to downplay the latest bushfires? Of course not, they were unprecedented. The whole point is to downplay climate science ... hey nonny no, on we go ...
Yes, nothing to see here, it's all happened before, there have been hot decades, where's the fuss, and remember, there's no climate science denialists to be seen around here ...
Ah yes the lack of transparency, which really should remind us of the hideous world wide conspiracy to distort figures and hide the truth ...
Well you won't find any politically correct climate science coming from the dog botherer's keyboards, and never no mind that you won't find any scientifically correct science either, partly because the dog botherer's more fuckwit than trained and qualified science, but also because there's no climate science denialists around here ...
Ah yes, climate activist delusion, but there's no climate science denialism around here ...
And now as part of the pond's climate science sooper dooper day with the lizards of Oz, the pond must offer an apology. The pond realises that there are some keen followers of Lloydie that visit the pond, and the pond made the mistake of not keeping up its supply of Lloydie news.
And yet there are some who have failed to update their Firefox and so are bereft when they can't get behind the paywall and so keep up to date ...
So, with profound apologies and in the spirit of the sooper dooper climate science day, please allow the pond to insert the two most recent Lloydie outings ...
The pond realises that this Lloydie offering has already been sorted in the comments section, so it will just press on with the next gobbet of joy ...
Done and dusted, and so to the next Lloydie, and a splendid satanic mills illustration ...
Here the pond entered the satanic mills with a certain nervousness. Why talk of irrelevant carbon levels at all? There's no climate problem, just a few floods and perhaps too much time in the sun.
The dog botherer had clearly reduced climate evangelism and climate alarmism to a doggie pile of rubble, so what's with the CO2 blather?
Dear sweet long absent lord, this began to look suspiciously like heresy. Here comes the sun replaced by here comes the carbon? Was the doggie botherer reading?
Luckily that detour into Lloydie land - please remember, he saved the Amazon - was relatively brief, because the pond did so want to include nattering "Ned", and any outing with "Ned" is a Herculean exercise ...
Some might think mindless blather about Team Australia indicated that "Ned" had reached a new level of pompous, portentous fatuousness, but the pond understands where that talk of national will and resilience had come from ...
Some might also wonder what "Ned" has to do with climate science, and they will have to be patient, and wait to the very last gobbet, and if they fail to make it there, well, they lack the necessaries for a triumph of the national will ...
Others will join with the pond by admiring the way that, these days, "Ned" cobbles together his columns by pillaging the thoughts of others... and so in that spirit it's on to climb the Everest of second hand thoughts, something borrowed and something blue ...
Ah monsieur Dupont, the man of the bridge, and so the borrowing has begun, and must continue ...
How kind of our Tehan to reach out, what with him having so much in common with his counterpart. No doubt they hit it off like a dog botherer wildfire, n'est-ce pas?
Most importantly, we will defeat the Chinese by the rapid-fire deployment of clichés. Blather abut Team Australia and people-to-people links and vitality and perhaps even essence of precious bodily fluids will bedazzle and beguile a dictator for life, and result in victory ... how else to arrive at a meaningful position?
And so to the punchline and the consummation of the pond's sooper dooper climate science day, and once again, we owe it all to clean, sweet, pure, innocent, virginal Oz coal, oi oi oi ...
Never mind the planet, coal is going to lead us to safety and win the war with China ...
After suffering through all that, some might think they'd already seen the movie ...
But as always, the pond prefers to end with a Rowe, wherein it is noted that this government couldn't organise a vaccine chook raffle in a barnyard, let alone win a trade war with China ... even if it would be nice to bloody the nose of the dictator for life (and as usual there's more Row here) ...
