In which the pond deems our Gracie needs empathy training for the plight of Polonius and the Angelic one ...

How can the ABC be so cruel?
Easy to be hard
Easy to be cold
How can the ABC have no feelings?
How can the ABC ignore its friends?
Easy to be proud
Easy to say no
And especially people like Polonius
Who care about strangers
Who care about evil
And social injustice
Do you only
Care about the bleeding crowd?
How about a needing conservative friend?
Polonius needs a friend ..
Oh you know the original, no need to go there.
Now to begin the Ēostre bitterness, and what better day than resurrectionist Sunday for this Polonial meditation ...
Good old Bazza, but that was a decade ago, and Polonius himself in exile for a year and more already, and will, at some point, he forget to restrain himself and mention that the ABC is a conservative free zone, for the zillionth time, thereby adding to the pond's infinite wealth, it being on a dollar each time the zone is mentioned ...
Ah Erica, triumphant as always, and yet still it lingers, the bitterness and the suffering ...
The Major lavish in his praise for Speersy? As always, the Major is clueless, and Polonius knows the insidious truth.
Speersy has joined a Satanic cult, and likely feasts on the blood of dead children after each show when the cameras are turned off (check the ABC basement, follow the pizza!) ...
And so to the pond collecting that conservative-free zone dollar for the zillionth time ...
Take that Speersy! But is Polonius bitter about being cast out?
Heck no, if not resurrection, then surely reincarnation. Wasn't he Cleopatra in another life?
i have my ups and downs
but wotthehell wotthehell
yesterday sceptres and ABC crowns
Bazza fried oysters and Marr velvet gowns
and today i herd with lizard Oz bums
but wotthehell wotthehell
i wake the world from sleep
as i caper and sing and leap
when i sing my wild free tune
wotthehell wotthehell
under the blear eyed moon
i am pelted with cast off shoon
but wotthehell wotthehell
its a gay life at the sydney institute
my youth i shall never forget
but there s nothing i really regret
wotthehell wotthehell
there s a dance in the old tyke conservative yet
toujours gai toujours gai
the things that i had not ought to
i do because i ve gotto
wotthehell wotthehell
and i end with my favorite motto
toujours gai toujours gai
Well the pond likes something blue and something borrowed, with the correct text here ...
And so to a couple of bonuses, because where would Ēostre be without a whining, petulant Christian taking offence, and possibly the gate ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, that cross on the lectern, can it be, is it possible, has the redeemer arrived? Is the rapture imminent?
Hallelujah ... and how Gaetzgate to have that young thing in a state of rapture ...
Sorry, the pond was just terribly excited to at last get a reptile bemoaning the state of Western society for this Ēostre celebration ... please, do go on ...
Ah yes, the newly found, and Shanners is so down with Aboriginal people. Perhaps a mission to sort them out, and announce they're all going to hell if they don't join up with their new god ... because She's such a bitch ...
Actually the pond knows how this game is played, and Xians are expert at it. It's a variation on that old Monty Python routine:
REG: Listen. If you wanted to join the P.F.J. Xians, you'd have to really hate the Romans.
BRIAN: I do!
REG: Oh, yeah? How much?
BRIAN: A lot!
REG: Right. You're in. Listen. The only people we hate more than the Romans are the fucking feminist Judean People's Front and that newbie heroine Brittany Higgins thinking she's Joan of Arc (and never mind the anachronism).
P.F.J.: Yeah...
JUDITH: Splitters.
P.F.J.: Splitters...
FRANCIS: And the Judean Popular People's Front.
P.F.J.: Yeah. Oh, yeah. Splitters. Splitters...
LORETTA: And the People's Front of Judea.
P.F.J.: Yeah. Splitters. Splitters...
REG: What?
LORETTA: The People's Front of Judea. Splitters.
REG: We're the People's Front of Judea!
LORETTA: Oh. I thought we were the Popular Front.
REG: People's Front! C-huh.
FRANCIS: Whatever happened to the Popular Front, Reg?
REG: He's over there.
P.F.J.: Splitter!
And so on ... because, say what, there might be all kinds of women being given a bad time? Not in the Angelic one's world, because she's a skilled artisan in the art of distraction, conflation, confusion and humbug ... and must stick with SloMo, because he's a sincere Xian person (seeks lonely Xian woman in Canberra bubble for companionship) ...
Yes, the Angelic one has delivered. A truly epic pious fit of nonsense for the pond's belated pagan Ēostre celebrations.
Now before going off to participate in the hunt for Easter eggs, the pond would like to offer a bonus.
It's part of an ongoing series, which the pond has entitled "What went wrong with our Gracie?"
Of course there can't be any Mehitabel poems or splitter jokes here, because each week the pond is consternated yet again to discover that something went badly wrong with our Gracie. Once she was inside the reptile compound, and now she's eerily outside it ...
Hubris? Delusion? Is she talking about the Angelic one? What went wrong with our Gracie? Why does she stay outside the tent?
Dear sweet absent lord, at times like this, the pond feels quite mystical ...
Who is the third who walks always beside you Gracie?
When I count, there are only you and I together
But when I look ahead up the white road
There is always another one walking beside you
Gliding wrapt in a brown mantle, hooded
I do not know whether a man or a woman or SloMo or the Angelic one
—But who is that on the other side of you?
More mystical questions in The Wasteland here ...
You see, the pond no longer recognises this hooded figure who purports to be our Gracie, with her talk of business rules and genuine cultural change ...
Yes, yes, all that, but frankly it's a downer, so un-reptile like, and on Ēostre Sunday of all days, with Polonius still experiencing excruciating pain, rather like the shingles (bloody ABC), and the Angelic one traumatised by the state of western society, rather like a wafer stuck at the back of the throat.
What our Gracie needs is more empathy for their situation, and to help her out, the pond reverted to a First Dog, and as usual, those who want to see the full cartoon must journey to the Graudian here ...
"Oh you know the original, no need to go there."ReplyDelete
Yeah, but if one dog barks, do the other two join in ?