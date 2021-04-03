In which the dog botherer sets the reptile Ēostre egg pace, with populist right wing drum beater Dame Slap being given a slap by the interminable nattering of "Ned" ...

The pond is still furious with the reptiles ... a golden chance to celebrate Ēostre Friday gone begging, and with it the chance to talk in pious tones of crucifixions, spearings, vinegar wine, death, and western civilisation ...
Do they think sending out the dog botherer on an Ēostre Saturday will placate the pond?
Yes, and they've also sent out nattering "Ned" and Dame Slap and all the others, but isn't that just designed to numb the populace and make them think staying slug a bed is the right response to Ēostre?
Never mind, at least there's a job to be done, a long futile climb into meaninglessness ... so best to get cracking ...
The pond freely grants that the dog botherer is the most predictable and moronic of all the reptiles, but in its own way, that's as comforting as a pagan Ēostre egg hunt.
It will be recalled by many with nothing else to occupy their mind that the dog botherer was on deck with Malware when the epic utegate went down. And so it takes some cheek for the dog botherer now to berate Malware for a political career charactised, above all else, by failures on climate policy...
Shouldn't the dog botherer be cheering on his former incompetent, inept boss? Shouldn't he be scribbling "we fooled 'em boss, we carried out the mad monk's orders, we destroyed the NBN, we pretended climate science was real when we all knew it was fake news, and we did sweet fuck all about it, what a clever bunch we are, how we played the country for patsies ... and now you can go on with the same game for the NSW government, busy at it is destroying Sydney with motorways ..."
Isn't it rich for a climate science denialist to berate a foolish eastern suburbs fop for failing at climate policy? Isn't that the whole point? How else to go on exporting dinkum clean Oz coal, oi, oi, oi, to the world?
Hang on a mo, it's the two-faced double dealer dealing it out to two-faced double dealers, so on we must deal, and get the usual patented DB misère hand ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, where did the reptiles get that snap of Hillary Clinton from? Isn't she still running a pedophile ring in the basement of a pizza shop?
Look, the pond didn't write all the above guff. It's the dog botherer himself who evoked the image of a fuckwitted moron from the suburban foothills of Adelaide, incapable of comprehension, and quite possibly anxious to join the maiden aunts on the verandah and watch the wisteria grow ...
You know, if coal is so convenient, practical and efficient, why has coal attracted so many subsidies over the years?
Who knows, but then we're dealing with an Adelaide foothills simpleton, so any explanation would be too complex for him to comprehend ... and so it's best to just quietly listen to his moaning, and bellyaching, remembering all the time that he doesn't accept climate science or its implications for the future ...
Somebody else might care to unpack all that nonsense, but the pond is content. A little virus denialism thrown in with the usual climate science denialism, plus Donald Trump, George Pell, BLM, Christian Porter and whatever, and we have a veritable litany of doggy whining and moaning ...
But the self-confessed uncomprehending simpleton from Adelaide is only just getting started, though what he mistakes for irony is only a sure sign of his devotion to wisteria and stupidity ...
Scratching our heads? Bewildering? Piss Christ? Where the fuck did that ancient whine come from?
Not to worry, that's what happens when you're a fuckwit from Adelaide, and completely forget Charlie Hebdo, because it's possible to have fun with all religions, but the home grown variety is the most convenient one to hand ...
But as the dog botherer asked for help, perhaps the pond could offer a hand. Has the dog botherer resolutely refused to jet anywhere, simply so he could stick it to greenies and lefties? Does he refuse to fly between Adelaide and that dreaded eastern states NSW? Does he insist on doing it all by the intertubes? Has he thought of doing a Mark Twain?
The so-called Christian nations are the most enlightened and progressive...but in spite of their religion, not because of it. The Church has opposed every innovation and discovery from the day of Galileo down to our own time, when the use of anesthetic in childbirth was regarded as a sin because it avoided the biblical curse pronounced against Eve. And every step in astronomy and geology ever taken has been opposed by bigotry and superstition. The Greeks surpassed us in artistic culture and in architecture five hundred years before Christian religion was born.
- Mark Twain, a Biography
No? Never mind, time to wrap up with a last whine and moan ... because only fuckwits from Adelaide, contemplating their wisteria, would imagine that they're the only one to consider human rights violations, wherever they might happen, be it in a WA police vehicle or in China...
This was meant to be an Easter reflection? That's the best the reptiles can do when it comes to celebrating Ēostre? The pond should have been content with the offering to hand yesterday, because a communion wafer full of gluten would have been more useful to a celiac ...
But as there's been all this talk of Adelaide dunces, the pond wanted to celebrate the weird cross on view in the current reptile advertising campaign for dear old Adelaide ...
Richly funny, n'est-ce pas? Adelaide keeping us safe from the aliens in Antarctica, and never mind the bombing of Darwin ...
Not to worry, pagan Ēostre is a time to celebrate abundance and fertility and the coming spring, and as surely as spring has sprung elsewhere, Dame Slap is to hand, and she's as mad as hell, and not going to take it any more ...
Well an egg on the face does sort of celebrate Ēostre fertility rituals, and after that shot of Gladys getting the jab, it's time for SloMo and Hunt to get theirs ...
Oh dear that's hard, and the pond presumes that Dame Slap wrote about the AZ vaccine before news of the blood clot man sent the media into a tizz ...
Luckily Dame Slap isn't going to have any of that patented SloMo tokenism and knee jerk shuffling ...
Sheesh, there's a lot in there for the dog botherer to unpack and fail to comprehend, but the pond must move on quickly, because in the distance, it can see the Everest of nattering "Ned" hovering ... and he'll have a word or two to say about this rampant right wing populism of the IPA kind ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, the dog botherer must still be reeling at his failure to comprehend. How could Dame Slap be so unkind, how could she launch such a vicious and unseemly attack on David Bigproud and the rest of them? How could she take the side of the states, and even include a favourable mention of a Queenslander?
Greg Hunt as Comical Ali? The pond could only marvel at the accuracy of the jab ... and so to a final gobbet of jabs ...
The pond has no idea where it comes from, but the pond has the vague suspicion that Dame Slap doesn't have much time for SloMo and his mob, and surely this must end in tears for someone ...
Could we yet have a Gladys for Canberra push akin to the good old days of Joh?
And so to some real tears, and not just of the crocodile kind.
As it's the weekend, and what with the pond badly let down by the reptiles yesterday, so this day, the pond is determined to offer a full reptile course, and perforce that must include a full dose of nattering "Ned" ...
It will be long, it will be tedious, it will be turgid, it will be pompous, but by the end of it, readers will be reassured that silly hysterical women of the Dame Slap kind, with their idle talk of comical Alis, simply won't matter when it comes to the crunch.
Relax, you're in the safe hands of an elderly white gentleman, roaming the Surry Hills HQ with the dinosaurs, and reptiles of a certain age and mindset are wont to do ...
Best of all "Ned" will pretend to present a balanced view of the situation, though he sometimes slips up, especially when unveiling the demonic radical socialism of the Satan shoes dancing Joe Biden ...
Did a reptile photoshop in that STOP sign? Or did it appear by whimsical luck? Before we get in too far with "Ned", please strangle the pond before we get too deep, it's worth noting that even Peter Hartcher was sounding a bit like Dame Slap here ...
Now you can see what "Ned" must deal with, in his never ending, portentous turd-polishing, and why he must be so prolix ...
Mummy, mummy, is that like reading about FDR, or will we all be celebrating the Donald's restoration in 2024, and the complete fucking of the United States by News Corp and Faux News?
Hush child, at some point all the naughty men will be dead, and in the meantime, you must pay attention to your grand pop "Ned" ... because, you know, communism, socialism, infrastructure, they're all so audaciously intertwined ...
At this point, the pond should note that the reptile sub-editors were so overwhelmed by the tedium that they felt the need to insert a shot of Albo ...
Oh dear, talk about a tough question. And talk about a shock for the pond, because it seems like there's a reptile feud in the making. How else to explain "Ned's" talk of media enemies on the populist IPA Dame Slap right drum-beating harder than ever, burning with resentment that they don't "own" Morrison, hostile to his pragmatism, and his willingness to reveal his stupidity and 'Scotty from marketing' approach by announcing a Prime Minister for Women?
Um, let's be fair, courtesy of Fox News and the Chairman and the kowtowing lickspittle lackeys down under who do their best for the corporate cause, safe in the knowledge that Mitch and the gang still have enough strength to spike Joe with their talk of a radical, big-spending, high-taxing government interventionist agenda ... because let's face it, all governments are useless, especially the Donald's and especially governments of the SloMo "Scotty from Marketing", and full of Comical Alis, so why bother having any government of any kind? Who cares if American roads and bridges are fucked? That's what SUVs are for, right?
And so to the final "Ned" gobbet of the day, with the pond's celebration of Ēostre at last feeling it has come to fruition ...
Yes, you can rely on "Ned" to spot a compelling persona. There's nothing like a clap happy speaking in tongues to an imaginary friend to present a compelling persona, while at the same time "Ned" can go on about Joe Biden's Satan shoe dancing socialist radicalism ...
What else? Well luckily the infallible Pope has returned to offer a blessing on proceedings this day with an old school Ēostre egg hunt ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.