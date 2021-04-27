In which Dame Groan speaks in tongues and HMV speaks through a bureaucrat ...

Speaking of weird ...
There's more here, but as a Satan-worshipping blog (how the pond loves its imaginary friends and that movie The Exorcist and the 360 degree head turn), a special commendation for the splash at the top of the weirdness ...
Now you have to follow the link to wave your hands at imaginary friends, but the pond would rather settle back and check out the other reptile offerings this day ...
Ah Albo doing his bit to help sell the Murdochian paywall, but what a relief, a chance for the pond to wave along with Dame Groan ...
The pond knows the steps to this hokey pokey ...
Yes, we heard it all yesterday, and yes, we'll hear it all again tomorrow, and yes, only the form of deviance - New Zealand one day, Canada the next - is likely to change, but it's god's work the reptiles are doing, and She's a hard taskmaster ...
The pond was wondering how soon we might get to the inner city 'leets, because there's nothing like a braying Dame with a handsome reptile payout to evoke the 'leets ...
Of course we must consider the pesky problem of Canada, just as we have considered the pesky problem of New Zealand, anything to avoid considering how our imaginary friend will save us by installing a genuinely pesky lad to do god's work ...
We all have our rituals, some involving gluten-saturated wafers, and others involving worship at the altar of lumps of black dinkum beauty ...
The pond always drags out a snap of fellow worshippers at prayer whenever the reptiles get on their bandwagon. Now back to Dame Groan, though without the high stepping ways of Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse, more the leaden plod of groaning predictability ...
Yes, there's no point in doing anything, no point at all and if you're a climate denialist reptile of the Groanian kind, how sweet is that ... but relax, if we pray to the god of technologies yet to be invented, we will all be saved ...
Chris almighty, everybody just loves the reptiles on their hobbyhorse ...
But that was yesterday, and this is today, and Dame Groan is relaxed, knowing that climate science is just a hoax pursued by inner city folk in the grip of a weird religion ...
What else? Oh perhaps the pond should pause for another favourite comedy show ...
And now on to World War III ...
Yes, we're on a holy crusade and the sabre rattling at the lizard Oz has been fierce ...
Modi faces catastrophe? Why that's nothing up against a crusade, a holy war ...
It set the pond wondering. When did bureaucrats get to declare war? When was the last time a functionary stepped out into the limelight to announce a crusade? Most likely when they're extremely anxious to hear praise as they follow their master's voice ...
Come on down, devoted hound, and sound the alarums and let loose the dogs of war ...
Ah the confident pose and swagger stick strut of a man in full military kit, ready to hit the front line as soon as HMV tells him ...
Yes, yes, all that aside, how soon before the bureaucrat gets to announce World War III, in lieu of HMV turning up to do the job?
Oh indeed, indeed, but aren't we getting ready to fight for our liberty, aren't the drumbeats of war growing louder, aren't we on the path to a holy war where we might strike down the infidels, isn't it time for the crusade to be launched by a bureaucrat? Or must we wait for hitlerjugend to bash the drums?
Oh wait, could it be that the pond just got trapped in a bunch of mealy mouthed rhetoric of the lowest kind ...
Fucketty fuck, is that the best we've got? A blathering donkey wanting to curry favour with a potato head?
We're doomed, no doubt about it, and the pond immediately got out a lump of coal and prayed over it, and the pond's prayers were answered as a Rowe hovered into view, and there were more Rowes to be found here ...
Good old Craig, though these days the pond relies on others for its updates, as with this Crikey yarn yesterday ...
This got some gamers agitated, as here, at Kotaku, but the silly lads completely failed to understand.
Playing a video game is shockingly indecent. but preparing for a holy world war III is thoroughly civilised ... turn unto the mighty militaristic mutton Dutton and his minions, worship at the altar of coal, and all will be well ... and soon enough you'll woke to a totally fucked planet ...
