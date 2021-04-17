In which the pond starts with an existential howl of despair, and ends up with a faulty postal service ...

The pond simply had to begin this day with a Ginsbergian howl of pain, an existential cry of despair, a forlorn shout into an alien, alienating universe ...
The pond freely admits it found the tweet elsewhere, when reading Rundle of Crikey ... the pond would rather pluck out its eyes than follow Killer on Twitter.
But it seemed wondrous, what with virtue signalling and the west finished, and all the more so when you scrolled down a little to discover that pre-covid science is being removed from the full to overflowing intertubes, perhaps to create more room for Killer science ... or the dog botherer ...
Yes, today the dog botherer decided to see if he could match or outdo Killer's cry of l'horreur, l'horreur ...
The pond's expectations were low. It didn't think that the dog botherer had it in him to match Killer, or even manage a Jim Jordan, but the pond knew that he'd do his reptile best ... with that shocking evocation of the police state at work just below his haunted visage ...
Indeed, indeed, how much better it would have been if we'd emulated the United States, or better still, followed in Brazil's footsteps. The pond knew the dog botherer would do well, and shouting let there be freedom and let there be dancing and let there be death, but never you mind, was quite fine ... now perhaps a mention of world wars and Spanish flu?
Now it is true that the dog botherer is a fuckwit, and what he expresses might be a fuckwitted minority view - the brave lad admits so himself - but once he gets on a roll, even a toilet roll, who would stand in his way?
That last bit is actually pure Jim Jordan conspiracy theory thinking, as if one idle CNN technical director constitutes an entire media gotcha, butit helps explain why the dog botherer is such a great climate scientist ...
Really how hard would it be to push a little alarm bell in the noggins of those who want to live, if your deaths had surged to around the 580k mark, though we should spare a thought for valiant Brazil at c. 370k deaths, and topping 4k deaths in a day last week ... by golly they might yet teach the Americans a little humility, by showing them how it's done ...
But fear of death is for pussies, and tough guy dog botherer is up there with the Killer as he stares death in the face and laughs at it. If you want anyone to ride a thermonuclear weapon to the ground in a Kubrick movie, the dog botherer is your manly man ...
Yes, it's hard to see why you'd give a fig or a toss about death. Be brave like the dog botherer and live with the disease or die from it, who cares, life is just an existential howl of pain ... living as we must with the cruel indifference of a hostile universe ... or you could just about any other source to hand about the virus and emerge better informed, from babies to young people to Brazil ...
Never mind, and the pond does apologise for leading off with the dog botherer. There are many important reptile matters to discuss this weekend, but the pond has decided it will shove them off to its meditative Sunday, and instead wonder why the reptiles remain obsessed by the Holgate matter.
There was Dame Slap leading the push, and having a few unkind words for Scotty from marketing ...
Deep down the pond suspects it's because the reptiles are fascinated by a blonde in a white jacket - the pond had to trim several snaps of Holgate out of Dame Slap's piece just to get to the nub of the argument, so let's get nubbing ...
Sheesh, if only Scotty from marketing had hired the IPA chairman to be his speechwriter, though it looks like Dame Slap is offering to be speechwriter, prime ministerial advisor, legal eagle and perhaps bottle washer as well ... so let the advice flow from the heroic, defiant Dame, up against the sisterhood, her words cascading into the world like an hysterical outburst by the Killer on Twitter ...
Indeed, indeed, it is entirely the fault of the hussy, making miscalculation after miscalculation ... how simple it would have been if she'd just done cash in the paw, in the style that keeps the Caterist content, and purring and marvelling at the wonders of SloMo ...
After all that? The IPA chairman really doesn't much like SloMo, so it seems right at this moment to remind anyone who has lasted this long that you can find Kudelka cartoons at the Saturday Paper here ... ever since the wretch abandoned the reptiles and helped reduce the cartoon section of the lizard Oz to a joke without any jokes ...
Now it might seem cruel of the pond, but it had to toss all the weighty reptile matters aside, shove them off to the meditative Sunday, simply so it could turn to our Gracie and juxtapose her thoughts up against Dame Slap, what with them both thinking out loud about the same matter ...
The pond loves to do the scorpion routine seen at the start of Peckinpah's The Wild Bunch. Put two reptiles in a ring, and see them go at each other ...
And as a bonus there was another snap of Holgate, with another sure to follow ...
It doesn't matter ... it doesn't matter ... and then of all things, a defiant "what matters"? Que?
Once again the pond has to wonder about our Gracie. When did she turn? Why did she change? What happened? Has the loss of pre-Covid science got something to do with it?
Undeterred, the pond pressed on ... because there seemed to be some ripple in the reptile Force, some strange disturbance that would seem to have placed Dame Slap and our Gracie at odds ... what on earth would Scotty from marketing make of this conflicting advice? Who to follow? Who to listen to?
Say what again what? Protests that Holgate was not sacked but resigned in writing are irrelevant? What is this constructive dismissal? Has our Gracie not read the learned advice tendered by Dame Slap and offered up to Scotty from marketing? Should we be thinking settlement, perhaps a lot of Cartier watches or a little Caterist government cash in the paw?
Thank the long absent lord this heretic had only a short gobbet to go ...
Hmm, wronged party? Deteriorating fortunes? Despite the best advice of Dame Slap, the pond had to wonder again if it might be time to settle?
One thing's for sure, the pond is over the Holgate matter, and the unseemly sight of reptiles fussing and feuding and squabbling amongst themselves as to what it all means ...
Let there be dancing, the pond cries with the dog botherer. Let us find our way to happiness by the physical expression of pagan delight, let the immortal Rowe evoke the deliciousness of discovering the twinkling and twerking of flashing feet. It might not be Fred Astaire or Gene Kelly, but hey, it's the mutton Dutton (and as always there's more Rowe here) ...
Oh if only we could turn back time ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.