In which the pond relaxes with the savvy Savva, then lets the men sort it out as usual ...

What a relief. Thursday has returned to normal, and the pond can depress the clutch and slip into neutral and befuddle P plate drivers with such arcane talk, but it's really just a metaphor, a way of saying that the savvy Savva is back, and so the pond doesn't have to say anything, just let her at SloMo and let her rip ...
Ah, SloMo and trouble with women ...
Meanwhile, over at Crikey (may be paywall affected), they discovered this bit of arcana ...
That's science? The pond just loved that illustrative snap. But wait, even better ...
...Commonly known as the Plymouth Brethren (named after the English town where the group began), the Christian Brethren spread its conservative brand of Christianity around the world from the early 1800s. The brethren divided into two groups: the highly secretive, strictly patriarchal Exclusive Brethren and the non-hierarchical Open Brethren which is more integrated in the general community. Morrison was briefly part of this church as a teenager before shifting to the jazzier — yet still conservative — Baptist church down the road.
Is there any wonder the poor lad has difficulties understanding anything other than complimentary women, angry Sydney Anglican style?
Sorry, the pond must apologise for talking over the savvy Savva even before she's started the ravaging ...
Check the fine print? Nope, the pond will stay in the bold print with the savvy Savva as she analyses the chronic condition ... because how could the lad be such a doofus as to generate sympathy for the doling out of a few watches? Allow the savvy Savva to explain ...
Humpty Dumpty lecturing Alice? Oh pity poor Humpty, that he should be compared to SloMo ... it reminds the pond of that wretched Hyde woman evoking the spirit of Pooter. It's been way too long since since the pond had last felt the Pooterish spirit surging and the need to run a gobbet of Humpty on words or Pooter on the British ... but never mind, for now there's just time for a final long gobbet of pain ...
The pond isn't sorry, the pond is pleased. There's nothing like clapping and speaking in tongues to an imaginary friend to make Thursdays a jolly time ...
The pond just knew the Rowe of the day would complete the picture for the speaking in tongues man, yet again, with more Rowe here ...
And so to the bonus, and the pond sadly forced to note the dismal feast the reptiles had prepared ...
An easy choice in the end. What the pond needed was a man to mansplain things to other men, SloMo in particular, and to women in general of course, because where would women be without a little mansplaining ...
That photo at the get go?
At once the pond was reminded of standard News Corp attitudes for photos at the top of their pieces, or wherever nattering "Ned" might be found ...
...In 1994, when Paul Kelly was editor-in-chief of the Australian, she was told to take photographs of attractive women to increase female readership.
“During a news conference the editor Paul Kelly indicated to the news conference staff that the Australian wanted to increase female readership,” Rogers said in her submission. “His argument was that women buy women’s magazines and that they like to look at attractive women.”
In 2011, a picture editor at Queensland’s Sunday Mail ordered social photographers not to take any pictures of any “pigs in lipstick”, which was interpreted to mean any middle-aged women or those who may be overweight or not conventionally attractive.
“While working on the Courier-Mail, I was encouraged to seek out attractive women to photograph to ‘get a better run’ in the Courier-Mail,” she said. “This meant the photo would run in the earlier pages of the paper if the subject was attractive.”
She said the culture was “extremely derogatory to women” but she had to comply with directions from the editors and there was no avenue for dissent or complaint.
“To keep my job, I had to apply this test which meant that women who were over 35, were overweight, were not photographed for the paper,” Rogers said.
Of course that photo has a history, and so the reptiles are having their discreetly edited cake and eating it too ... while not prepared to go the whole hog, still it conforms to instructions ... just with a little less spice ...
That scandal even found its way over to the Irish Times here ...
Did the reptiles have to dig it up, and run it again, even in edited form? Of course they did, and how lucky it's mentioned in the text to give them an excuse ...
But enough of having your cake and eating it - remember when deploring calendar girls to always run a nude shot of Marilyn Monroe - because on we must go ...
A code of courtesy? Oh you dear sweet old luddite dinosaur. Back to the age of chivalry? And even worse talk of a complemenary inducement, when we all know that the word means, at least for angry Sydney Anglicans. Yes, let's have a serving up of silent, complimentary women ...
34 Let your women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but they are commanded to be under obedience as also saith the law.
35 And if they will learn any thing, let them ask their husbands at home: for it is a shame for women to speak in the church.
Curiously, in that very same chapter of Corinthians 14 came this message for SloMo ...
2 For he that speaketh in an unknown tongue speaketh not unto men, but unto God: for no man understandeth him; howbeit in the spirit he speaketh mysteries.
But the pond digresses, do go on ...
Oh fucketty fuck, the pond knew he'd blather on about Xianity, they always do, in their feeble attempts at chivalry, and courtesy, though the pond does wonder how even this loon could drag assorted holocausts into the discussion ...
The pond began to feel like it was an uncomfortable attempt to mix and match a little wokeness with free speech, and of late the pond has tired of the denigration of manly men doing manly things ... as in full here ...
Oh indeed, indeed, and as an amateur designer, the pond is teeming with ideas for a modern military ... just look at these inspirational examples ...
If the hastie Pastie would just contact the pond, it has a full range of new kit ideas for the Oz military ... but now back to a final luddite dinosaur bout of mansplaining ...
Forget the bizarre sight of a man explaining how banning things would be tricky, then offering to ban things. Instead just roll your eyes as you roll your tongue around that last paragraph: "ultimately, as in the past, it will be up to the men ..."
You useless mansplaining doofus, that's the problem in a nutshell. You're not a part of the solution, you're just a silly old bugger that's a part of the problem ... but at least your piece gave the pond a chance to establish its unwoke credentials ...
And what do you know, the infallible Pope also had a few ideas about woke cowards and pussies and such like things... on with the killing fields, as manly men mansplain how things must be ...
