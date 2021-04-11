In which the pond meditates with the dude Polonius, then forsakes dudeness for Dame Slap and the bromancer ...

What a way to start a Sunday meditation! Prattling Polonius as a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank. Why that's almost as good as plastic notes rorting ...
As usual, the pond must acknowledge how essential the venerable Meade is as background reading for keen students of herpetology. Her latest outing here, is full of fun, and while the pond's at it, it might as well put in a plug for Marina Hyde in a more light-hearted Bondian moment here ... it's not the same as ghosting David Cameron, but what a pleasure it is not to be reading Dame Slap ...
But now duty calls, and there was a point after all in quoting the venerable Meade, because naturally prattling Polonius is the topic for the pond's Sunday meditation ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, where to start? Perhaps by referring to Mohammed as Muhammad?
If only we could see pictures of Muhammad, it might well be that he was a dude. Certainly Abraham didn't look much like a dude, at least when Charlton Heston played him ... but if they'd let Youssef Wahbi play Muhammad, he might well have been a dude ...
But they have this silly rule about Muhammad ... which luckily doesn't apply to Christ, and that's how we know that Christ was a dude, with piercing blue eyes and a tantalising whiff of SM and ropes and such like about him ...
Besides, there's nothing wrong with being a dude ...
The pond is sorry to have taken this elaborate detour, but really, old dude Polonius doesn't really seem to have the first clue about dudeship, and its importance in the world ...
Yes, he shoots, he scores. There it comes again, the burning Reserve Bank bush has spoken yet again about the ABC, recalling the venerable Meade's words ...
Conservative commentator Gerard Henderson has been even grumpier about the ABC’s output since he was dropped by Insiders a year ago. His favourite line is “the ABC remains a conservative-free zone” and he bangs on about it for hundreds of words every week...
...An assessment of Henderson’s output in Media Watchdog in 2020 shows that 54.4% of the 496 articles were about Aunty. And none of them were positive.
There was some relief from the tedium though ...
And here the pond must have a mild disagreement with the venerable Meade. There's never any relief from the tedium ... though perhaps the pond might provide a little by showing off the first part of the Crikey Tory piece (paywall affected) that sent Polonius off the deep end ...
For completists, the pond printed the last part of Tory's piece here ... and if the pond has one criticism, it's Tory's failure to appreciate the Pellist love of frocks. Can a frock lover really be so bad? Don't the Pellists set a fine example for TG folk?
But now back to Polonius ...
Oh dude, old dude, old no longer on the ABC dude, for fuck's sake, she was praising the dude. She was just sending up the Pellists, who have about as much connection to Christ's message as the treasures hoarded in the Vatican by priests with delusions of grandeur.
The dude will abide! See him in all his glory, and praise be unto the dude ...
Can you see the resemblance now?
And so on with the rest of the meditative Sunday ...
Yes, of course the pond was joking about not reading Dame Slap. The pond is always up for a good, hard slapping.
It's time for feminists to sit up and listen to the chairman ... though here the venerable Meade comes in handy again ...
The lizard Oz mentioned in despatches, and if you follow that link, you'll get to here, and this ...
Good old feminist lizard Oz.
And that's why feminists need to listen to the chairman, privileged spokesman for the IPA and a shining light for the reptiles of the lizard Oz when it comes to gender balance ...
Yes, women, listen to the chairman. The IPA spokesman has a fair point. You've never had it so good ...stop your foolish whining and moaning, take your lumps, it's all your fault ...
Indeed, indeed, and the pond might just take the chance to sneak in a cartoon ...
And so to the thankfully short last gobbet of Dame Slap delivering the usual sort of slapping we'd expect from the IPA chairman ...
Relevant and intellectually honest feminism? Did the pond just visualise Colbert doing one of his patented gagging motions after being forced to digest crap?
Never mind, it's on to the bonus. The pond realises some will have already retired from the field, such is the richness of today's meditation-inspiring offerings, preferring a cup of tea and a slice of toast ... but the pond must have its bromancer fix, with the warning that this is the bromancer doing a "Ned", and rambling on at excessively stupid and meaningless length...
Hmm, that'll come as shocking news to Fox News viewers ...
That here, but the pond only mentions it because it always loves the way the reptiles down under purport, in their guileless way, to being fair and balanced ... which helps explain that talk of Chance the gardiner and looking frighteningly weird, because in the reptile world, the Donald was frighteningly normal (and so apparently is an interest in underage girls) ...
America is tranquilised? So a return to mass shootings is what a tranquilised nation does? Sorry, the pond promised not to interrupt the bromancer as he delivered his platitudinous bromides ... so on we go ...
Indeed, indeed. Here's what Trump and the GOP got done ...
Follow the link to get the links, while the pond heads back to the bromancer, knowing only a small band of hardy survivors will be making the journey too ...
Ah yes, the long-sterile dogmas concerning the Palestinians. All hail the corrupt Benjamin and by the way fuck the Palestinians ... and let's see everything through the Fox News Murdochian notion of what's left and right, and not what might be right or wrong ... but luckily there's only a final gobbet of distilled essence of bromancer wit and wisdom to go, and the pond knows that hardy readers will make it to the peak ...
Indeed, indeed, and the notion that the Murdochians have helped fuck the United States in ways it might likely never recover from should always be kept in mind when wildly conjecturing with the bromancer ...
And so to the last shot of the day, and luckily the infallible Pope is on hand to deliver the jab ... because the reptiles can do for Australia what they've done to the United States. Just ask the bromancer how, and after lighting fuse, make sure to retreat ...
Like the loyal retainer that he is, Sheridan is toeing the company line, especially now the young scion doesn’t even attempt to dissemble about what that line is;
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/03/04/media/lachlan-murdoch-fox-reliable-sources/index.html
Thanks DW. From the article: "I believe the best way to measure Fox is by its journalism. How many bureaus are being operated? How many scoops are being generated? How many reporters are being hired? How much original reporting is on the air? Sadly, all those numbers are relatively low. Murdoch is investing in opinion, not news."Delete
Bromancer: "nobody except Joe ever really thought he would be president" well, that was certainly a failure of the institutions, wasn't it Greggy? Not like in the Donald's day, when all the right pundits proved their worth by predicting a Trump victory, despite his losing the popular vote.ReplyDelete