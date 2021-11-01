Oh what Prince """ Chuck and Matias company the Major and the Oreo are forced to keep to start the week ...

The pond was shocked and appalled to see the company that the Major was forced to keep as he kicked off the reptile week of climate science torture ...
Not only was there a piece by the quaintly named Prince of Wales, the reptiles couldn't even manage to dig up a pic of Prince Chuck, so he was awarded the reptile mark of Cain, """.
And next to Chuck was Mathias, gone full European, and never mind the rampant hypocrisy and stupendous irony involved ...
And only then came the valiant Major Mitchell, though at least the reformed, recovering feminist, the Oreo, had his back, or at least his bottom.
Poor Major Mitchell, and his squawking sounded even more hollow and predictable than usual ...
Sheesh, such is the poverty in the reptile graphics department these days that they're forced to run with a hagiographic snap from the PMO ...
Pathetic, and yet indicative ...
That blather about targeting the young reminded the pond of a piece in the essential Weekly Beast last Friday ...
Poor Major, he's about as relevant as a Facebook posting when it comes to appealing to vulgar youffs. Who scribbles about the Continent these days, except perhaps as a way to begin a joke about the incontinent?
But credit where credit is due, the Major holds to the eternal flame of pink batts, because that's about all he's got when forced to keep company with Prince Chuck and neo-carbon pricing Cormann ... but then came the real comedy stylings ...
The Bolter, petulant Peta, the dog botherer and the parrot? Oh it's desperate times for the Major, but the pond has to admire his comedy stylings ... and so it was inevitable that the Major should have moved on to another in the reptile pantheon, one Judith Curry ...
It's been awhile since the pond thought of Curry, but back in the day she was a DeSmog star ...
And so on, and on, but back to the Major for a final gobbet and a star rising in the reptile ranks ...
And yet for all the Major's heroic efforts, there he was, shoulder to shoulder with Prince Chuck and Mathias.
Oh the agony, oh the humiliation, and only the reformed, recovering feminist, the Oreo, standing below him, admittedly a world-recognised climate scientist, though the pond should note that a google will produce hints that even Oreos are feeling the heat ...
But not our Oreo, she's stamping her foot in approved recovering, feminist way, and demanding to know what it's gunna cost ... as if it was an actual plan, with actual modelling and actual outcomes ... that's the extent of the Oreo delusion ... she really thinks that SloMo and beefy Angus might do more than piss cash into the pockets of their mates ...
The pond should note at the get go that the reptiles thought that the Oreo piece was best thought of as a clothes horse, so they hung assorted click bait videos off the rack.
The pond safely neutered them, but included them to provide evidence of typical reptile distractions ...
Is it wrong of the pond to take a sidestep and note that poor old beefy boofhead Angus and SloMo aren't exactly the right people to provide a costing?
SloMo has been somewhat distracted. He's already been in the wars with the perfidious French, with a "he said, he said" routine ...
Oh it's a right old stoush, though the reptiles did their best to put a smiley face on it - SloMo saving the world's poor - while taking their usual cash in the reptile claw from Clive for their tree killer edition ...
Sorry, but the pond does love to see how the reptiles sell their souls for a little of Clive's cash in the reptile claw ...
Back to the Oreo, doing her Clive impersonation... and wouldn't you know, there's also a click bait video featuring SloMo ...
Is it time yet to talk about the possible damage that a person-produced changing to the planet's climate might produce ... and the likely costs?
Of course not, this is the Oreo, driven mad by memories of her feminist days, and now reduced to blathering about champagne socialists ...
It's time we saw the fine print? From beefy boofhead Angus? So that's what a reformed, recovering feminist's fantasy life looks like ...
And now, having wasted far too much time on The Major and the Oreo (is that a movie title or what) ...
... the pond would just like to slip in a Caterist, possibly to check up on the movement of flood waters in quarries or the flow of government cash to the MRC, but more likely to see some standard reptile sport, comrade Dan bashing ...
So far, so good, a snap of the fiendish comrade Dan, though the pond must fault it for failing to capture the ogre at his most demonic and satanic ...
And it goes without saying that it's a little too early in the morning for suggesting a stiff drink as a way of coping with the beast slouching up Collins street ...
No, the pond must do this one cold sober, and get it over with quickly ...
Indeed, indeed, just as the latest infection to haunt the state coming from gold standard Gladys's state should surely be overlooked ...
And so to a little more overlooking, remembering that as the Caterist was typing that with one hand, another hand was being held out for centralised government's cash in the paw ...
And at that point the pond should interrupt with an ABC RMIT fact check ...
Indeed, indeed, but SloMo's mob were slow to react, except when it comes to handing out cash in the Caterist paw, always a handy strategy if you want the right things typed ...
And that's the end of the start of a new week, and what better way to begin than in the company of a sordid hack with his grubby paw outstretched for more government funding?
But the pond always has the immortal Rowe as a consolation, with more always to be found here ...
The pond thought about trying to decode the meaning of the role SloMo was playing, but then thought 'oh what the Peck' ...
