In which the pond takes an elaborate detour before sending in the Oreo, there must be Oreos, don't worry, they're here ...

Sorry, the pond just wanted to make sure it was still banned in Hong Kong, and as there's no money grubbing commercial interest involved, there's also a chance to mock the craven behaviour of the House of Mouse ...
The pond gave up on The Simpsons about series eleven, but still, to have an episode disappeared is something to see ... and it provided a neat segue into an opening line by the keen Keane in Crikey ... (paywall affected) ...
Not to mention the outrageous fully public, unpunished behaviour of the likes of gorgeous George and the lesser Kelly, and the shameless way that the reptiles keep on taking cash in the claw from Clive ...
They were at it again today ...
You don't need to be anonymous to demonstrate an absolute lack of shame, while still over at Crikey, (paywall affected), Cam Wilson offered this tidy conclusion ...
Perhaps best of all in the rolling coverage was this note about the oscillating fan ...
A since deleted tweet?
So that's what the new law is all about, making sure cackling geese can troll themselves in full public view ... and then hastily take it down (though it is in cache for anyone compelled to feel the need to look it up).
And in turn that public trolling of self led to some excellent public trolling, as the walls of Jericho came tumbling down ...
Indeed, indeed, and the pond hungers for the day when not a single reptile can reference an anonymous source, under pain of a North Korean firing squad (no more Squid Games please) ...
But wait, isn't this a blog dedicated to the reptiles? Shouldn't someone send in the reptiles, there ought to be reptiles, is the pond losing its timing this late in its career ...?
Don't worry, they're here, it's just that the pond sometimes wants to take a walk in the park, feels the urge for non-reptile distractions, and perhaps experience the chance to play with other children ...
On with the news of the day at the top of the digital edition ...
In its stupidity, the pond was expecting a full-blooded denunciation by the reptiles of the knee-jerk border pause reaction, but Killer Creighton was on tedious US duty and instead there was a serve of simplistic Simon ...
Hang on, hang on, did someone mention a chance to treat a virus as a sordid chance to seize on a political opportunity?
Oh that's right, the bouffant one was yesterday celebrating the chance for Scotty from marketing to dance on a few more graves ...
What an excellent way to govern. No mention of integrity commissions!
But at least the pond had a Rowe on hand to celebrate the discovery of OmniTron ... (a pond patented brand celebrating new forms of the virus crossed with the House of Mouse) ... with more Rowe here ...
And so to the reformed, recovering feminist, now apparently to be regularly found on a Tuesday ...
Really reptiles? That's your graphic?
What a wretched effort, no wonder there's no credit ... but there is that wonderful tag, noting that people who "believe in queer ideology" might get a gig in a faith school, which might come as a surprise to all the gays employed by the Catholic church ...
Yes, the pond's extended family gay priest must do a little overtime as a sterling example of gays working for the church ...
But now on with the Oreo, and as the pond has already covered this turf, it can be tossed off in a couple of gobbets ...
What's remarkable in all this is not so much the malarkey on view, but the way the reformed, recovered feminist seems to have fully recovered and now talks blithely of radical movements.
Oh it's a long and winding road from Women's Studies International Forum and Sexual pleasure as a human right (pdf) or this special edition celebrated at Scarlet Alliance, Australian Sex Workers Association ... including but not limited to ...
What grand company the Oreo once kept, and if you hunt around you can still discover hints of dangerous radicalism ...
But that was then, and this is now, and the pond isn't going to go over its old thesis that when you scratch a heavily radicalised communist, you're only a stone's throw away from a heavily radicalised capitalist, or if you will, a Jesuit from an atheist, or a devout preacher of feminist causes to a devout preacher of the rights of religious fundamentalists to damn every one to hell, and in the interim, make sure they experience a living hell on earth ...
Weird shit ... and the pond wonders if the Oreo should take the Wilcox test ...
Never mind, it was a fine trolling ... and the pond loves a bit of trolling ...
Xian trolls, you might wonder? Well yes, we have many fine examples of anonymous leaks by expert Xian trolls ...
