In which the pond suffers a depressing religious experience on the road with the Tuesday reptiles ...

After the glories of a Monday, with the finest reptiles parading in their finery - oh how fine the Major, the Oreo and the cratering Caterist look in their togs - Tuesday is always a downer for reptile lovers and other depressives ...
Take the startling news that led both the tree killer and the digital editions...
Yes Slomo, and so the reptiles have suddenly discovered electric vehicles ... the coal clutcher has realised that EV is a thing, and after years of mocking climate scientists as religious zealots on some kind if crusade, without the slightest sense of irony or self-awareness, the reptiles have suddenly started talking about the "road to Damascus" ...
What's the pond to do with that?
Perhaps the pond could note that the reptiles are still, at the bottom of the page, taking Clive's cash in the claw, so the road to Damascus seems to be paved with Clive's gold.
Or perhaps the pond could embark on a lengthy dissertation on how the Damascene conversion involved the most loathsome and reprehensible of Christ's disciples, but the pond doesn't feel like a dose of Pauline misogyny this day ...
Whatever, the pond at least got a cheap chuckle out of the reptiles turning religious zealots in their new found conversion to climate science.
There's a reason of course, as noted by the immortal Rowe ... an election is coming, just as hopefully more Rowe cartoons will always be coming here ...
A Rowe this early in the reptile parade? That's how desperate the pond is ... that's how pitiful the reptiles are on a Tuesday ...
Just look at the wretched rabble, the riff raff offered up below the fold ...
Sheesh, that's grim ... the pond couldn't have devised a more unattractive line-up if given the chance.
And that's why the pond was forced to lead with Claire, the thinking person's Karen ...
Of course readers of the pond are guinea pigs on a Chairman Rupert diet.
The pond occasionally tries to warn stray readers that they're being fed a very thin gruel and tries to lighten the load of a loss of intelligence, intellect, insight, integrity and moral compass with a few jokes ... as in that latest work, its progress tracked here ...
... with this note ...
On Instagram, American art critic Jerry Saltz praised Father and son for highlighting the “worthless legacy and profits of a family that gained the whole world but lost its soul”, adding: “Certainly one of the best works of the year”.
Well yes, that's suitably biblical for those on the road to Damascus, but now it's time for the old game of deducting IQ points, whatever that might mean (no the pond isn't going to get into the debate about IQ, of course it's meaningless, but the debate means dropping further IQ points) ...
It's as pointlessly stupid and depressing as the pond expected ... not the stuff about social media, apart from blogging, the pond doesn't do any form of social media ...
No, it's the mindless stupidity of a scribbler who doesn't realise she's appearing in a walk-on role in an evil empire, ruled by a couple of melting wax figures ...
But how does it happen, how does the pond keep landing on the reptiles?
Well it's the logarithms, as explained by a poster the pond noted in Newtown while doing the rounds with vulgar youffs and hipsters fucking over the Annandale ...
So on we go, without a hint of introspection, insight or acknowledgement of the damage News Corp and its assorted manifestations, such as Faux Noise and Sky after dark, have wrought upon the world ...
Some might attempt to find some kind of token redemption for the Murdochians ... but to be fair, News Corp is entirely fucked, and has done much to damage the world ... the “worthless legacy and profits of a family that gained the whole world but lost its soul”
But at least there was only one short gobbet of navel-gazing to go ...
Oh fucketty fuck, not the tiny changes to variables creating cascading systemic effects ... when the truth is that those exposed to the Murdochians are guinea pigs in a vast, unchecked sociological experiment ... and thus far, the hapless guinea pigs in the United States of America are showing extraordinary signs that the end of empire is nigh ...
For thus says the Lord, ‘Behold, I am going to make you a terror to yourself and to all your friends; and while your eyes look on, they will fall by the sword of their enemies.
But enough of the reptiles on their road to Damascus, and so the pond had, just to fill up the space, turn to Killer Creighton ...
The pond has long been over Killer Creighton and the killing fields, but even so it's hard to be surprised by the news that the Killer and Deathsantis are one ...
Uh huh. Killer and the Freudian mask thing yet again.
How goes it in that weird world? The pond had no interest in what the Killer had to say, but did visit the Miami Herald for this 6th November update ...
Fuck, that's impressive. Dodgy record keeping, but still an impressive record in the killing fields, especially if you compare it to the damage down under (which is not the damage that might have been done if Killer had been indulged).
No wonder the Killer and Deathsantis are one, and bear that in mind while damaging your brain reading this final gobbet ...
60,000+ dead? Just another day in the killing fields for our Killer ...
And so to the usual Tuesday feature, a jolly good groaning by Dame Groan ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, say it ain't so ... from death to taxes, and the pond's eyes immediately glazed over ... and didn't open again until the end of the piece ...
Still, the pond realises Dame Groan's inimitable groaning has a powerful following, and if by sheer boredom, the pond can help reduce the number of brain cells in the country, then it has done its reptile duty for the day ...
Say what?
Sorry, the pond was just resting its eyes. All the best do it on the road to Damascus ... are we there yet? Is an infallible Pope just over the horizon?
You promise? Okay, carry on groaning ...
Uh huh ...
And if thy right groaning eye offend thee, pluck it out, and cast it from thee: for it is profitable for thee that one of thy members should perish, and not that thy whole body should be cast into a groaning, hellish dissertation on taxes.
Well that's enough treatment of taxes and climate science as religion for this day on the reptile road to Damascus, and one last short burst should see the pond arrive at an infallible Pope ...
Well there was much to do about nothing, and thank the long absent lord Sydney's housing bubble will keep on bubbling, because the pond is deep into it and tulips ...
And so to the much delayed reward for enduring the groaning ...
