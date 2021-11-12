In which the pond starts with a trio of old favourites ...

Why should the pond start with an irrelevancy on a Friday?
Well it's an EXCLUSIVE for a start, and the poor old bouffant one, Shanners, he of no shame but always with a tie and hair in good shape, was given the job of polishing the EXCLUSIVE turd, and that was more than enough to charm the pond, notorious both for its perfidious perversity and its intense loyalty to loons ... much like the reptiles really, so roll on 'quiet' culture warriors saga ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, did the pond read that right? These days the reptiles' notion of an EXCLUSIVE is transcribing the thoughts of an irrelevant dropkick and loser, as recorded in an IPA podcast? That's an EXCLUSIVE? You can have an EXCLUSIVE on a podcast designed to be distributed to listeners?
And the onion muncher's banging on about history in the trudging Tudge manner? Something he's been doing for decades. And that's an EXCLUSIVE?
Never mind, the pond was reminded of those stern words from Frank a few days ago ... it is of course a pond EXCLUSIVE ... in that the pond has read it ...
Inter alia ...
History recognises distinctions between fact and fallacy. Tudge tells us he wants history teaching that “recognises our democracy is based on our Christian and Western origins, with a reference to the importance of the values of patriotism and freedom”. Any well-educated history student would know that in the first part he is simply wrong. The origins of democracy lie in classical and pagan Greece, not Christianity or the West, both later inventions. In the second part, he offers his opinions and, as he says, his values, but not historical understanding.
Ouch. Let's hear it for the pagans ... and the sordid multiple-gods worshipping Greeks ...
Of course much the same could be said about CRT, not actually taught in Virginian schools, but the pond wanted to press on, and the reptiles had decided that the onion muncher's thoughts were perhaps best used as coat hangers for a few click bait videos ...
Ah so now the IPA is just centre-right? So that's how you whitewash Gina's loons ...
Never mind, one more click bait video, carefully neutralised by the pond, and a few more lines and we're done ...
The pond always knew that the onion muncher was a tool, but now he's so reduced that he's a tool for Gina's mob ...
Pathetic really, but that did allow the pond a chance to do a short jig of glee, and that's always a good way to start a Friday ...
What else? Well the reptiles are agitated this day about China ... and so they had to double down ...
... and they're still taking cash in the reptile claw from Clive ...
The pond decided it would send the climate wars off to a late Friday post where nobody would see them and nobody would be disturbed, and keep on with the 'old favourites' theme ... and who better to consort with the onion muncher than his old lover, the bromancer ...
What's more the bromancer was at the top of the digital page early in the morning, right above the onion muncher ...
Indeed, indeed, it doesn't take much to discern the yearning for the days of the orange one ... and so to solidify the state of the alliance by keeping on explaining how jolly Joe is just a useless, senile old fart ... way to get on the good side with the current administration ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, the bromancer is really on a roll. What we need is a bit of war mongering from SloMo, heavily armed as we'll be with subs, sometime by - as the bromancer once noted - the twelfth of never ...
Of course it's sublimely rich that a nation wilfully refusing to do anything much about climate action should find warriors of the bromancer kind ready to lecture others about their failings ...
But that's what happens when deep down you're still infatuated with the notion of shipping coal and gas out to anyone with cash in the paw ...
And now because the pond considers itself something of a record of reptile doings, the pond should note that the reptiles flung in a final click bait video before the bromancer could sign off, featuring the very thing that most irritated the bromancer this day ... and naturally the pond gave it the cold shoulder ...
And so to the real treat of the day ... because as usual, there's a hole in the pond's bucket, and it needs our Henry for repairs ...
There you go, a winner right from the start. The pond has no idea what happened to the graphics department at the lizard Oz, but it's comprehensively fucked. That's probably the most fatuous and meaningless graphic ever to grace a reptile column, and in the last year or so, the pond has contemplated some awesome turkeys ...
There's not even a credit for an image bank. Did the reptiles just step out into Surry Hills with a few handy spare paws, and take a snap on their phone?
Whatever, it's distilled essence of amateur hour, and so the sublimely right note to strike in an intro to our Henry ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, what a boring old fart he is ... and yet the essence seemed to be simple enough.
Tough titty, vulgar youff, you're going to have to put up with our Henry rabbiting on for what might feel like an endless eternity *... (* repetition approved by ABC24 under license) ...
Ah of course our Henry would be at one with the rectorate ... best remain a member of the Nazi party until the bitter end in the hope of helping with Germany's Western historical essence ...
But it was those throwaway lines about the cult of the apocalypse - so recently adopted by the reptiles as they walked the road to Damascus - and talk of other responses to the pandemic - that struck a chord with the pond ...
Our Henry would love to be in Florida, slowly sinking into terminal baby boomer decline in company with DeathSantis, muttering on about all this nonsense called climate science and a fake pandemic ...
And speaking of intelligent responses to the pandemic, including but not limited to Aaron Rodgers, only recently came this in the Daily Beast ...
But the pond liked even more the tweet reported in CandL's version of the story ...
And with our Henry's talk of a tinge of hysteria duly celebrated, it was time to move on to the final gobbet, and happily for the trudging Tudge, our multiple-gods worshipping Greeks got a nod from the hole in the bucket man ... but not before our Henry proved his woke awareness by citing Woody ...
Sheesh, the pond is not too sure about how the trudging Tudge will respond to all that talk of multiple gods ... and sorry, vulgar youff, you're going to get a lot more in the way of lectures before our Henry shuffles off the mortal coil, and with it, a goodly dose of sanctimonious tosh ...
And so to the Rowe of the day as the wrapper ... with more wrappers always here ...
Wow ... that sure as hell thumps the shit out of a couple of paws clutching at each other ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.