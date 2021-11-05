In which the pond spends time in Weimar with our Henry, absorbs a goodly dose of IPA racism, and finally puts the subs to rest ...

Of course the pond was devastated by the news.
The pond had drifted apart from the parrot over the years, but still, there were the good days, when the parrot squawked and Captain Flinty strode these pages, and the pond couldn't help but shed a tear at the memories, and the pond was ever so pleased to see the parrot given his due by Rowe, with more dues here ...
Will there be a little less hatred, bigotry and ignorance in the world, and people proudly coming out rather than getting caught in a London toilet?
Probably not, there are always parrots eager to take flight ...
And so to something you won't find mentioned in these pages.
Oh sure, the pond can always offer you advice on how to repair holes in buckets or divvy up a splendid dose of white nationalist racism, but the pond covers the reptiles so certain things can never be mentioned ...
Sssh, not sweet, dear, innocent, virginal, amazingly clean Oz coal ... how we love it.
So what were the reptiles up to this day?
Well being the down under Pravda, climate science had quickly been forgotten, and the reptiles had hit the campaign trail, with an EXCLUSIVE in service of the natural born liar and coal lover...
Yes, the natural born liar and the reptiles are now in election mode, though that mention of a Singapore surge - apparently close to a Singapore sling - sent a little shiver down the pond's spine, and sent it in search of the usual Friday lesson from the hole in the bucket man ...
Oh sheesh, not another bout of comrade Dan bashing. The pond is so over comrade Dan and the reptiles, and yet being the pond, is a glutton for punishment ... but not to worry, there'll be much jibber jabber about great minds from the past, and absolutely no sign that our Henry has the first clue on how to fix that hole in the bucket or prepare for the Singapore surge, or even a sling ...
Godwin's Law broken so soon ... and then a hasty attempt to avoid a fine by blathering "Now, no one could seriously claim that Victoria will suffer the Weimar Republic's fate" ...
So why mention it?
Well a troll by any other name is still a troll, and already the pond had begun to itch to read something else about the past...
How about a bit of Bocaccio, as recorded at The Conversation?
Well that was fun, and now back to a character blindly, sharply indifferent, but always ready with a Nazi reference ...
What has this got to do with Victoria or comrade Dan? Well three fifths of fuck all, but it does allow our Henry to preen and pomp around, and show off his tremendous book larnin' ...
Meanwhile, the pond should note another moment it won't be looking at today. The meretricious Merritt's valiant defence of our gold standard Glad ...
Oh dear, a show trial, a Star Chamber, cheap theatrics and our gold standard Glad cruelly persecuted, and all she ever did was love a man, perhaps a little too deeply, perhaps a little too unwisely, but still love, and who has got anything against love, sweet Cupid, and here's a little something on the side you might slip to the meretricious Merritt, he needs somewhere to fire off his blazing guns ...
Funny, our hole in the bucket man might have spent a little time with the casual, endemic pork-barreling corrupt ways of state premiers, but sorry, why worry about pork when you can blather on in a high-minded way ....
And so back to evil incarnate, that evocation of the Weimar republic, comrade Dan ...
Oh dear, another equivocation. "To say that is not to suggest that Dan Andrews would necessarily misuse the enormous powers ..."
Say what? Of course he will, and soon enough there'll be the sound of jackboots on those cobblestones still to be found in the back lanes of Melbourne, and as the pond is likely to be visiting this Xmas, the pond expects to be rounded up and herded into gulags with the rest of the errant cockroaches ...
To say this is not to suggest that our Henry is an enormous goose, enormously up himself ... but perhaps best to keep an eye out for that Singapore sling ...
And now for a dose of racism ... because that's what the pond does, it channels the best of modern bigotry and hate, and with the parrot going, and perhaps gone, never fear we'll always have Bella ...
The pond should perhaps note that critical race theory doesn't happen to be taught in Virginia K-12, but in a country where a mob assembles to welcome the return of John Jr from the dead, who cares about matters of fact?
The important thing is to dogwhistle, and lordy lordy, does our Bella know how to purse her lips with the best ... as you might expect of a white civilisation expert lurking in the bunker of the IPA ...
Hmm, the pond wonders if it should mention it. The pond sometimes hesitates, though it trained in the bush with the best ...
You know. The name. D'Abrera. Oh they would have had a fine old time with that back in the day at Tamworth High School, renowned for its bigotry.
We kept the pesky, difficult blacks in a portable across the oval, the ones they allowed in from Coledale, and the merest mention of a wog-sounding name would have sent the thugby league first thirteen into their best comedy routines ... (perhaps only exceeded by their skill at labeling girls as bicycles).
Still, the pond is glad it never was troubled by woke teaching in schools, and so can still crack a joke about wog-sounding names with the best of them ...
And so back to a final gobbet from the un-woke ...
Yes, you too can join Bella in an IPA celebration of bigotry and hate, and who knows, with a bit of luck, you can campaign and troll your way into power, and all the pond could think was "where's Henry and his Weimar republic when he's really needed?"
Can it be that long before the mango Mussolini returns to ascend his throne with John Jr.?
And so to a bonus, because the pond has published endless thoughts by the bromancer on the matter of the subs, and thought it time to get a different take ...
What a splendid snap, and it reminded the pond that soon enough it might be looking at that valiant sub the HMAS Otway, still defending Holbrook against the enemy horde ...
The lord help any enemy horde wanting to head south to Holbrook.
But back to the topic at hand, and what the pond wants to know is whether it needs to give a toss about the submarines, or will the pond be safely dead long before the first one comes into service?
Well it took a long time to get an answer, but finally the pond thinks it got one ...
Ah the good old Anglosphere, but does that include Bella, or the perfidious French, or wretched Spain, or the rest of those bloody continentals?
Just asking for an IPA friend, but back to that other question. Does the pond have to worry about the subs, or can it just be happy with its racist ties of history and kinship?
Indeed, indeed, let's stick it to the Poms, the pond will be on board with that, and let's manage Joe Biden, perhaps like we managed the mango Mussolini so well, and let's just move on with the natural born liar, because the reptiles are now in the middle of an election campaign...
And just when the pond thought it was going swimmingly, suddenly the pond got bogged down in a paper war, just like the old days in Canberra ...
Jim Hacker: "What am I going to do with all this correspondence?"
Bernard Woolley: "You do realize you don't actually have to, Minister."
Jim Hacker: "Don't I?"
Bernard Woolley: "Not if you don't want to, we can draft an official reply."
Jim Hacker: "What's an official reply?"
Bernard Woolley: "It just says The Minister has asked me to thank you for your letter and we say something like The matter is under consideration, or even if we feel so inclined under active consideration."
Jim Hacker: "What's the difference?"
Bernard Woolley: "Well, under consideration means we've lost the file, under active consideration means we're trying to find it."
Now please, write that down, preferably in best memo form, and action it, and yes, sticking it in the filing cabinet is the very best action you can perform, and meanwhile, rest assured, Pete's advice, lessons and plans re the subs are under active consideration ...
And so at last the pond had its answer.
Plan D, grow old and die, and don't worry a whit or a jot about those pesky, difficult subs. Let Pete and the bromancer deal with them, because the pond will be long gone ...
And frabjous day, the same can be done with climate science.
Sorry, vulgar youff, nothing to do with the reptiles, the natural born liar, dinkum clean coal lovers everywhere, or the pond...
Here, have an infallible Pope to celebrate, just for the fun of it, just for the sheer pleasure of fucking the planet in the old racist Anglosphere way ...though it's passing strange that India, Russia and China seems to be in the same coal-loving Anglosphere as us, the UK and the USA...
And in closing - the pond when putting things on paper will always be closing - the pond should note that note by the immortal Rowe ... follow the link high above to get all those links rendered inert by this screen cap ...
Yes, the pond leaves it to the experts, and what better Xmas present than the experts gathered together to celebrate another year of fucking the planet with a better plan?
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.