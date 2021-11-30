In which the pond serves up a late dose of Killer, in case there are no other soporifics to be found ...

Better still, Chris Christie's book looks like being a major flop ...
And with that warm-up, it's on with Killer's komedy stylings ...
Indeed, indeed, but the pond isn't panicking, because the USA is in fine shape ... with a vigorous opposition ready to seize the reins of power and govern in style ...
And they've got their priorties in good shape ...
Indeed, indeed, despite the odd quirk, the Killer finds much to admire in the mango Mussolini ...
Speaking of vulgar youff, one theme seemed to be running through the recent US cartooning community ... a celebration of the finest deeds of said youff ...
Yes, with vulgar youff on the streets and eager to help out, the country is in fine shape ... and the pond sees it's filibustered its way to a final short gobbet of Killer speak ...
The pond always expects Killer to end with a fatuous cliché, but the least the pond could do is go hunting for the original source, to come up with this here ...
To which might be added, to be an employee of Chairman Rupert at twenty shows a charming addiction to getting by; to be a reptile at forty, in the Killer way, casts doubt on the soundness of his mind ... and thankfully the long absent lord will intervene so the pond won't ever discover what he'll be like at eighty ...
And so to wrap up, it has of course been turkey season of late, and it's also pleasing to see that there's still positive signs in relation to climate science ...
And now, thanks to a correspondent who provided a link to more in the saga of the oscillating fan, here, a goodly supply of tweets dealing with annony mouse topics ...
