In which the pond saved the best for its meditative Sunday, with no cancel culture here ...

Yesterday the pond spent far too much time underwater with the reptiles, and yet here we are today, heading underwater with the dog botherer. At least if he gets his cotton picking climate science way ...
Or perhaps overheating, or feeling the sublime power of gale force winds ...
Whatever. Just as the reptiles' best minds - the pond loves the odd metaverse ironical flourish - were preoccupied with subs, the dimmest bulb in the socket was sent out to deal with climate science.
Now any stray reader of the pond will have caught the dog botherer in this pose before ... all you have to imagine is not man and beast fucking, but the dog botherer doing it from behind and giving the planet a right royal fucking ...
And yes you only have to wait until the second par for a man denouncing hysterical, illogical and shameless behaviour to illogically, shamelessly and hysterically fling about Aldous Huxley and George Orwell, as hysterics are wont to do, the long absent lord rest George's much abused Orwellian name ...
What's funny about this? Well like a lot of others handsomely paid by Chairman Rupert, the dog botherer wouldn't be short of a quid. So when he blathers on about the wealthy, it's worth remembering that he's a stolid Adelaide burgher ...
But that's the way it usually goes, because it's easier to shear the sheeple if you pretend you're at one with the shorn ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, what an indignant hoot he is ... and so to a standard serve of climate science denialism, because nobody knows anything ...
There can be only one reason for Prince Chuck to exist outside a tampon, and that's to make life hard for the reptiles ...
But then it's been a hard time for old school reptiles of late ... as noted awhile ago in the essential Weekly Beast ...
Caught coming and going, what's an old school reptile to do, but howl at tampon Chuck and the lickspittle SloMo ...
Indeed, indeed, so many more important things than fucking the planet, and the pond it's glad it's sorted, and after a passing nod to Kudelka ...
... the pond can move on to the next order of Sunday meditative business, with prattling Polonius in excellent form ...
Now the pond rarely agrees with Polonius, but here's a chance to unite.
The pond has always believed in pork barreling, back scratching, personal favours for little mates, a good laugh, make sure to get in on the joke, plenty of payola, perks and perquisites, and if you can fuck your way to a shooting centre or a new hospital, where's the harm in that?
Sure, some might think of it as a little smelly, or reeking of insider payoffs, but think about it. You get some sex and some loving, and you get to splash the cash.
And yet there's always some fastidious fuddy duddy fussing around, trying to be a killjoy and spoil the fun ...
Ah yes, gold standard Glad, and when it comes to porkbarreling and logrolling, she knows how to roll the pork in good style ...
You see? She was so deeply in love, she just plumb forgot to mention her dearly beloved, or all the gifts she showered on his electorate with an imperial wave of her paw at the servile Dom, not so much a Dom as a faithful submissive and servant ...
If the reptiles can cram in a complete fuckwit like Piers, then the pond must make room at the inn for reptiles.
But that meant that the pond had assorted contenders jostling for space.
It's true that Gemma is a bubble-headed booby of the first blonde water, but how could she be cancelled?
Of course not, no way, especially as she has a go at history, which is usually Polonius's prime turf.
After the rarefied insights of the dog botherer and Polonius (metaverse irony again), the pond simply had to make room for a little bubble-headed boobiness ...
Hang on, the pond has a sense where the bubble-headed booby might be going. Could we have a comedy moment before starting ...
Thanks Weekly Beast, and now on with the bubble-headed booby ...
Um, could we turn our eye to Canada?
Thanks Weekly Beast, that seems to perfectly suit our bubble-headed booby ...
Maybe reading the likes of Gemma in the lizard Oz has turned the pond into a fuckwit - easily enough done - but it's also easy to see why the pond urgenly needed a corrective in relation to Victoria and comrade Dan and all that jazz, and who better than our Gracie ...
Our Gracie keeps going where other reptiles refuse to go, and that snap set the tone for the comedy stylings that were to follow.
You won't find the bubble-headed booby up to the job of appreciating this sort of Python routine...
Oh indeed, indeed, that last line was a ripper, and you can see why the pond couldn't cancel our Gracie, especially not after refusing to cancel the Chamberlain tripe offered up by the bubble-headed booby ...
But wait, there's more ...
Yes, there's nothing like barking mad fundamentalist Xians and barking mad drunks, fussing and feuding, to offer up sublime Victorian Liberal party comedy ... but sadly, all good things must come to an end, at least for the moment, at least in this final gobbet ...
Always the optimist is our Gracie ... but consider this. If the pond didn't cancel the bubble-headed booby and our Gracie's variation on the Victorian theme, how could the pond seriously consider cancelling Dame Slap, IPA chairman and first class loon?
Of course not ... especially as Dame Slap was ready for a cat fight of the first water. Waiter, a little jelly for the wrestling, and if none's to hand, the pond is sure Dame Slap can make do with mud, for the hurling and the slapping ...
True, there will be some who think this is yet another example of the sad decline of Dame Slap, wandering off into the ether in her attempt to do a Bettina Arndt ... but the pond always has a soft spot for loons wandering around wrecked, derelict, abandoned buildings in YouTube videos, and something of the same can be experienced reading Dame Slap ... it's just more of a Planet Janet metaverse than an abandoned mall ...
There you go, the reptiles have given up promoting "Ned's" nattering podcast, and instead are giving Dame Slap a shove, but perhaps that's the problem.
The long absent lord alone knows what demographic she thinks she's appealing to, but there's something sublimely rich about a well-heeled lawyer, one-time married to a banker, given a good Krogering, and handsomely paid by the Chairman, and it's all off a Planet Janet's duck's back, so she put it all aside and bather on about the women of Mosman ... (the pond suspects that she actually hankers after an Eastern suburbs lifestyle, as a bare minimum).
Of course Dame Slap her own splendid, inimitable sense of style, which deeply shades those Manolo Blahnik types ...
Is there a stone in the house? The pond senses some glass windows ...
What about these, culled from the pond's back pages ...
There's something deeply weird going on, which might explain the intense bitchiness, that desire for a jelly wrestling cat fight ...
One sure sign is when a reptile scribbler starts going down memory lane and begins talking about her days as a young thing...
The pond, and a number of its correspondents, recently noted the venerable Dame's tendency to snap and slap at vulgar youff, and now she's hearkening back to Maggie and her days at one of Sydney's worst law firms, or so it was when the pond was seeking some decent lawyering ...
She's not feeling her oats, she's feeling her age ...
It's all rather sad, and even sadder, the reptiles felt the need to bolster Dame Slap with a cartoon, but the trouble with that was that all they could offer was Dame Slap being infatuated with a Leak ...
At the end of it all, the pond felt the need to shed some crocodile tears for a privileged IPA woman, the apple of Gina's eye, blathering on about Afghanistan, as if she cared, as if she cared about the damage done in Iraq or in any of the other wars she got behind ...
And in the final gobbet, all that metaverse irony was wrapped in the ultimate delusion, that it's all meritocratic, and based on merit, which doesn't get to first base in explaining how bubble-headed boobies get to live on Planet Janet ...
Ah yes, Gina and the meritocratic way, though it helps to have a rich daddykins ...
Still, that joke about merit and meritocracy did set the right tone for a TT cartoon, with a reminder that there's always more TT here ...
