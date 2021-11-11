In which the pond kicks back its heels and enjoys a can't do anything day with the reptiles and a can't do government ...

The good news for the pond is that Thursday will be a lazy day for the foreseeable future, thanks to its permanent ban on petulant Peta ...
That's good, because the pond suffered a severe loss of belief in the days when petulant Peta was busy telling the onion muncher what to do, including on the matter of climate science ... an intellectual challenge that petulant Peta was singularly incapable of meeting, especially when her minion mouthed off that it was all crap ...
How lucky not to feel the need to enter into an aggressive contest with a completely eclipsed loon ...
Meanwhile, yesterday came news in the reptile rag, and elsewhere, of another unfortunate challenge ...
So naturally the natural born liar and the reptiles, now in full Pravda election mode, came out with yet another slogan ...
Yes, it was can-do capitalism from the can't can't man ... a very unique * (*ABC24 certified) form of cant ...
Of course it was made for cartoonists ...
And so the pond could relax and take a stroll with simplistic Simon, can doing as best he could ... a real treat, because the pond rarely bothers with the full Pravda end of the operation ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, why does simplistic Simon keep talking of pivots?
It was a great joke in a long ago sitcom, but since then one of the sitcom's stars has turned into a Marvel action figure, and the pain is simply too much for the pond to bare, or even bear ... oh the pivotal memories ...
When you've done with the pivoting, it's a most curious argument ... it suggests the natural born liar thinks government is completely incompetent and incapable, and therefore someone else should hold the hose, and yes, we've been there before with the hose-holding...
Sorry, it's so easy to get distracted when pivoting ... back to the pivot ...
Um, so his pitch is that he won't do anything? Not even hold the hose? And that's a pivot? He runs a don't do entirely useless government?
No wonder the reptiles are shoving in lots of click-bait videos in much the same way the pond has turned to cartoonists for a little relief ...
Not another signalling of the pivot! And a promise not to do anything, about the only thing the pond might trust from the mouth of a natural born liar ...
Fuck a duck, he's not even going to take action on the rats?
So the pond pivoted to the next reptile yarn about the state of play ... which was lucky because the pond had begun to brood on its usual Zen question ... can anyone see a gif working in the internet forest if it hasn't been clicked on?
Now about those rats in the ranks ...
Ah, the Canavan caravan rolls into town, but why should it matter? After all, the natural born liar is just proving that a can't do government can't do, and can't even wrangle the rats in the ranks ...
Time to update that infallible Pope talk of holding the hose?
Sorry that's a foreshadowing of the bromancer treat to come ... back to not holding the hose, and a can't do government very busy can't doing, and the wrangling of the rats ...
Uh huh, pretty plain sailing, if you're a can't go government ... but then gosh darn it, the reptiles had to go ahead and trigger the pond with another pivot ...
Please reptiles, when the natural born liar goes into benediction mode and stretches arms out like a forgiving Pope or a speaker in tongues heralding the arrival of the raptue, can we always remember the original benediction ...
Yes, that's more like it, and may the body of coal bless the can't do congregation, and here, have a wafer of carbon ...
Sheesh, just time for another can't do pivotal meme?
And now to pivot to a serious debate, because the pond prides itself on its devotion to the bromancer and the war on China, and devotees will have noted that a significant clanker clunked yesterday... and so the bromancer, with a sense that the war on China might have slipped down a notch, was out and about this day ... because if you can't bung on a war with China, at least you can bung on a war with Paul Keating ...
The bromancer was furious with the old trouble-maker, and gave his ears a sound boxing ...
Yes, bromancer followers will be waiting for that moment when he pauses to trot out his supreme analytical assessment ... "this is nuts" ...
There it was, "basically nuts", which admittedly isn't "uniquely nuts" or "supremely nuts", but must surely satisfy bromancer devotees ... as will the bromancer's unswerving devotion to Hindu fundamentalism with a tasty fascist, Hitler-loving streak ...
Now on with the war, armed with classy subs by 2040, or whenever, long after the bromancer and the pond have gone away ... unless the bromancer is promising to have the staying power of nattering "Ned" and come on down from the attic and bore the socks off everyone as a garrulous c. eighty three year old (well, his wiki said he was born in 1956, please, someone do the math) ...
Of course it was going to be awkward when Keating picked up on some of the themes the bromancer has been braying about for weeks, but the pond thinks the bromancer has steered the subs onto the right platform, and we could still be on track to be at war with China by Xmas ... knowing that we're in a good alliance, and how important will it be to bung on a can-do war with a can-do government showing the way, as a way of distracting attention from a can't go government incapable of doing anything on climate science, except, perhaps to mount a war on the planet, because that they can do, having done it endlessly in the past ...
Oh dear, those pesky subs... and here the pond can feel a bromancer time warp coming on ...
Is this the very same bromancer that cursed those wretched lovers of the French subs and called on them to hang their heads in shame?
It seems to be, and here's just a short serve for those who love a sprinkling of irony on their serve of cornflakes ...
There's been a lot more in the saga of the bromancer and the subs, but surely that's enough pure, distilled essence of nuttery for the day, and shame on anyone who thinks otherwise, and so the pond feels it can safely pivot to an infallible Rowe for its closer, as it often does, with more always be closing Rowe here ...
No need to apologise Mr Rowe... what we need is a war on Sesame Street, with Cancun Ted showing the way ...
Now if only petulant Peta had gone there, the pond might have recovered its long-lost belief ...
Wilcox's electoral cycle: "But they just lie and pork-barrell and say whatever it takes to get re-elected, and enough mugs fall for it and here we are ..." And ain't that just the pitiful and pitiable truth, now and for all time ...ReplyDelete