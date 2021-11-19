In which the pond joins the reptiles in a clarion cry of freedumb ...

Some days the pond is grateful it's on the early morning shift with the reptile crew.
Otherwise it would have had to pay attention to this loon, who flashed across the digital edition skies yesterday afternoon ...
Back in the day, this very same loon, having failed at his job, was railing at the mango Mussolini for the WSJ ... with an excerpt from a book that was published way too late to do anything, except perhaps line the pockets of the Bolton after he'd done his bolt ...
It was a long and useless wail, and the pond was reminded of petulant Peta, better at ranting on the sidelines than actually knowing what to do, or attempting to do something about it ... the only bit of luck the short time in a position of power to help with the fuck-ups ...
In the same vein, the pond didn't have to deal with this attempt at gallows humour ...
That Vanity Fair attempt to tackle the STFU story noted that no-one was telling Fox or Tucker to STFU ...
To compound the folly, there was this piece of pot and kettle competitive nonsense ...
Good work Jimbo, the pond had a laugh just from the splash ... but if the kettle must be reined in, then how about a bit of goose for the gander pot?
And then had another good giggle at the reptiles' love of a burgeoning bureaucracy ...
But why has the pond delayed, avoided and delayed this day's trek with the morning zoo?
Well the omens were bad from the get go... with the tree killer edition showing the reptiles still addicted to Clive's cash in the claw ...
And then below the fold in digital la la land, it was no better ...
Three lizard Oz editorials, and a couple of """'s in the mix, and Mandy risen from the dead!! What tosh and drivel is this? What idle padding? The reptiles' business model must be in a world of pain.
Mandy risen again? Why it's worse than that hand lunging out of the grave at the end of Carrie, what with the pond's hope that it had seen the last of Mandy, having seen her let go in the great purge that also saw the GST cake man get the chop ...
Now the stale chips have turned up to entice the gulls in lizard Oz readership land, but the pond wasn't in a buying mood ...
But the pond realised it would have to do something, so it settled for one of the """ characters ...
Sweet long absent lord, not more freedumb, especially the freedumb to die ...
Truth to tell, the pond has had enough of freedumb for the nonce, what with the hanging tree carrying strange fruit ... (no, the pond hasn't gone cryptographic) ...
Yep, the freedom riders were aping Chairman Rupert's spawn, as noted in Junkee ... but the infallible Pope had already dealt with that and the silence of News Corp noted Media Bites (who does get the YouTube advertising revenue?) ... and so the pond decided to play the freedumb game and cry freedumb ... but only by reverting to its lazy Burroughs cut and paste game ...
First to Amy Remelkis in the Graudian, asking back in September Who is Lorraine Finlay and why has her appointment as human rights commissioner angered some?
And now, lo and behold, the freedumb woman turns up in the lizard Oz ... which the pond supposes is marginally better than in an IPA podcast ... and what do you know, she starts off with the infamous Ronnie Raygun ...
Yes, yes, freedumb to die, and all that Killer C rag ... but never mind the apple on the head, the pond is now in full Burroughs mode ... and it's time for the IPA to appear ...
Ah, she's a Bettina groupie, crying freedumb ... so let's have a little more freedumb ...
Ah yes, the pond can't get enough of the freedumb to die ... but perhaps another round with the Graudian celebrating this brand of freedumb, before the pond heads off to the hanging tree?
But no, now here she is, blathering on about freedumb in the lizard Oz, as one does ...
The Graudian kept banging on for an eternity, but one last gobbet to go ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, the pond had thought we were living in a cashless world ... but it seems we have a cashed up freedom warrior, with Freedumb Boy himself on hand to help ...
And what do you know, after hearing the cries, the infallible Pope was on hand to celebrate freedumb, and the return of cash to the tills ...
Well enough of all the freedumb, it's time for a fixing of the bucket with old Henry. It's a sorrowful thing that the hole in the bucket man has been reduced to a bonus, but better late than never ...
The pond can see the nil sum game here.
Either defend the indefensible, reprehensible, neo-fascist dictator for life, or be forced to agree with the hole in the bucket man ...
Indeed, indeed ... it goes without saying that history and historians in the west have trudged a path of infallible truth and wisdom ...
The pond recalls when a lecturer warned the pond off reading Macaulay, because he had nothing useful to say, of the kind found here ... (well it saves re-reading Macaulay, who was, if the truth be told, a tedious old fart) ...
Yes, the pond is bored by our hole in the bucket's recitation of the litany, an easy one, worn into a groove by repetition over the years, and hungers for something else ... perhaps a reference to ancient Greece or Rome, is that too much to ask?
A highly bureaucratic polity?
Sorry, it was just a little acid flashback, and so to the last Henry gobbet, still yearning for a reference to ancient times ...
Yes, that last line was worth waiting for. Specious notions of "historical objectivity" from a fully biased loon is always worth a laugh ... as if the lizard Oz was some kind of haven for "objectivity" ... while Henry is clearly full of fear and loathing for Chinese history, but apparently can ignore the way that "Western Civilisation" managed to produce two grand world wars, not to mention thousands of other examples of "civilisation" over the centuries ... including bizarre religious wars that were more than a match for Shia v Sunni ...
Guess it's just another example of that righteous mote in the eye thingie ...
But at least and at last came a reference to ancient Rome and a historian displaying vast amounts of historical objectivity... but what's this?
Never mind, it's not possible for anyone to get everything right. and Tacitus would no doubt have had the correct view of News Corp and its chairman ...
What say you Tacitus, to the king of kings?
Yes, Google, Facebook and Chairman Rupert must be reined in .
And so as usual to wrap up proceedings with an immortal Rowe, with more chances of immortality here ... as the pond cries freedumb for the natural born liar ...
