In which the pond goes on the road to hell with the infallible Pope ...

There was the usual plethora of reptiles on parade for the weekend, and the pond will do them slowly, in the usual way, but the pond was hoping that at least one of them would deal with an ontological issue, a matter of essence, raised by this astonishing porkie ...
Never told a lie in public life? Even the phrasing indicates he knows that it's a lie - "he doesn't believe" is a precursor to a well-told lie, a personal opinion which opinions the door to "I can't recall" and assorted other obfuscations and dissemblings ...
Well there's nothing like a liar doubling down with a lie, but we all tell lies. The pond has lied to itself and others in the past, and will no doubt lie again in the future. The pond tries to avoid it, but sometimes it happens. Some might dress it up with the racially charged implication of it being the telling of a "white lie", but the pond will leave the blackening to the reptiles ...
Politicians inevitably lie, it's part of the game, but the canny politician doesn't lie about the lying. They just go on evading, or dissembling ...
Every so often a lie is noted, as in The Graudian in this piece by Sarah Martin a few days ago regarding SloMo and his discovery of EVs ...
Well yes, his chutzpah knows no bounds, but his lying about the lie with another lie takes the art of lying to an existential level of reflexiveness, a level only a natural born liar routinely accusing others of lying could manage ...
The pond had hoped at least one reptile might take up the challenge - Albo naturally parroted the SloMo lie about not lying because he knows he must at least match the lies of others - and be honest about the art of lying, but not one of them managed the task.
Prattling Polonius had a go, and so the pond bumped him up from his usual Sunday meditative perch, if only to explore further this painful business ...
Ah, a matter of context, which is rather equivalent to being economical with the truth ...
Another way out is to propose magical thinking ...
There's a lot more about the magical thinking here, aka delusional lying to oneself and others, but for the moment the pond must trudge back to the olden days with Polonius ...
This sort of nonsense is, on the face of it, and just below the surface, a bald-faced set of lies, with poor old Polonius forced to use definitional means to save a liar from his lying ...
Didn't the pond just read a shameless liar accuse others of lying, as in "that is just a Labor lie."
You can't just use definitions to get that sort of shamelessness off the hook ...
SloMo routinely accuses others of lying, yet denies his own lying, and yet ...
Better to call it a pivot to magical thinking, and so avoid any existential questions about a natural born liar lying to himself and others ... but sadly Polonius fails the nuance test ...
Now there's some mighty fine dancing and jigging on the spot by Polonius, but there's no walking around the reality that Macron thought SloMo had deliberately lied to him, and there's plenty of evidence that he did. That's business, as Polonius would surely know, but still he keeps on lying about the lying ...
Well, it might be undiplomatic, but it might also be truthful, and for once being economical with the truth might not have suited the situation ... and as for leaking and lying about the leaking, where's the Artful Dodger when he's needed?
As for the rest, David Rowe settled the matter with this, as he usually does here ...
Yes, it's important to allow the chickens to come home to roost on the carefully cultivated Pinocchio nose ...
The pond can still remember its grandparents' pain when a fox got into the henhouse, and indulged in a wild slaughter.
The pond was young at the time, and the grandparents tried to prevent the pond from catching a glimpse of the destruction, but saw enough for the sight to seer into the memory. You can try to hide the truth, but even a chicken apparently safe on its roost can be threatened by a fox lying about climate science ... or some such thing ...
And so to a painful task, down there with the memory of dead chooks lying about ...
You see, the bromancer this day has had something of a nervous breakdown, and worse, detailed it at great length in public.
The pond has been slowly coming to the conclusion that the bromancer is afflicted by certain obsessive compulsive tendencies, as well as manias induced by a manic depressive condition, and while the pond is only an amateur Freudian, take a look at this, and see if the pond is lying ...
You see? "In crisis," "woke concerns", and then to top it all off, the unironic, unaware use of "trumping" with regard to "real-world problems"... as if the mango Mussolini trumped anything, except perhaps the world championship for political liars ...
Only someone in the fanciful grip of flighty delusions could use that header as a starting point ...
Of course the pond should have noted the difference between lying and delusional and irrational thinking. How could, using the bromancer's very own words, be it a diplomatic gift to France to send someone the bromancer considers most of the most unpopular and ineffective vice-presidents in recent American history?
In the bromancer's terms, that's an insult, a slap on the cheek, a shameless effrontery, almost a call for a duel at dawn ...
Okay, okay, the pond is joking, but there has to be some way to defuse the ongoing sense of panic and hysteria ...
Yes, SloMo is a bald-faced liar, but it's not the end of the world ... oh wait ... that's not magical thinking by the pond, it's just wild, delusional optimism ...
Indeed, indeed ... that reminded the pond of this ...
Now that's the sort of history the pond can get behind. The pond sometimes goes back in mind to the history textbook it was given in Tamworth primary school, which established conclusively that indigenous people were dangerous, dirty, threatening ... and black ... and it was a jolly good thing that whites had turned up to make something of the country ...
Has Trove bothered to make a copy, like it did the Catholic catechism? The pond should make a check some day, but must get back to the bromancer, because he's really doing a nattering "Ned" this day ... so much hand-wringing, so much bonkers analysis ...
Actually the real way to a comprehensive victory is to fuck the planet ... and the pond was sorry and surprised to learn that the bromancer didn't get it ...
Sorry, the pond must stop interrupting the bromancer, because he's still got two tedious gobbets to go, full of meandering mendacity of the trudging Tudge kind ...
You know, it's good that David Brooks loathes himself, because it saves the pond the time and the trouble, but the pond would really appreciate it if the bromancer could come up with the same level of self-hate. He makes a perfectly decent living blathering for the 'leets in an allegedly upmarket broadsheet, still published in a tree killing way for the sheer vanity of it all, with its HQ deep in the heart of Sydney's Surry Hills ... as trendy a place to find a barista as might be imagined by humble folk ...
And wasn't it cruel of the bromancer to celebrate the IPA, and yet somehow overlook or forget the Caterists and the rivers of government cash in the paw gold sent the way of the Menzies Research Centre?
The pond will however admit that the government can be niggardly when it comes to sharing the wealth compared to the likes of Gina ...
...The IPA has been significantly funded by Hancock Prospecting, of which Gina Rinehart is the Executive Chair. Hancock Prospecting paid the IPA $2.3 million in financial year 2016 and $2.2 million in financial year 2017, which represents one-third to a half of the IPA's total revenue in those years. These payments were not disclosed in IPA annual reports, and Rinehart's daughter Bianca Hope Heyward submitted in court that the Hancock Prospecting payments were credited to Rinehart in an individual capacity. Gina Rinehart was made a life member of the IPA in November 2016.
Other businesses who fund or have funded the IPA include ExxonMobil, Telstra, WMC Resources, Philip Morris, Murray Irrigation Limited, Visy Industries, Clough Engineering, Caltex, Shell, Esso and British American Tobacco (BAT).
Funders are able to "earmark" their payments to support the work of particular units within the IPA.
The Institute of Public Affairs has also been funded by Liberal Party associated entity the Cormack Foundation.
In 2003, the Australian Government paid $50,000 to the Institute of Public Affairs to review the accountability of NGOs.
Go to the wiki for the footnotes ... but what an admirably stinking, festering brew of climate science denialism that has produced ... and all the better because it was done by lying, or in this case, lying dressed up as discreet omission, because who can handle the truth? The IPA certainly can't ...
But now back for the final gobbet ...
Indeed, indeed ... can the pond just note that if the answer to the question is the likes of Campion College, Quadrant, and fundamentalist Catholicism, then we're all truly fucked ... because the ability to lie to themselves and to others is taken by the Catholic church to a remarkable Jesuitical level ... trust the pond, it once kept the company of Jesuits, and was astonished at their ability to lie to themselves and to others ...
And so to the pond's Everest duty, climbing nattering "Ned", though to be fair to "Ned", for once he seems almost short in his hand-wringing and inclination to hysteria, at least compared to the bromacner's dirge ... perhaps because, as usual, "Ned" spends much of his time recycling the thoughts of others ...
Now the pond should note, amidst the chuckles, that it won't be interrupting "Ned" with cartoons and the like, but as a reward for those who make it to the end, it has saved up an infallible Pope ...
It's hard enough to get through the sighing at the clouds and the hand-wringing and the moaning, without adding to the length with interruptions ...
The pond will only pause to note here, that here "Ned" goes again, and so anyone who missed Jake Sullivan will now get "Ned" proving that environmentally aware lizard Oz reptiles know how to recycle ...
Sheesh, a parrot couldn't do better at re-squawking Jake, and so the pond must move along ...
Sullivan this, Sullivan that, and even the reptiles knew that the most valiant reader was going to be sullivaned out for the count, and so they chose this point to insert a click bait video. The pond notes it for the neutered record ...
The pond also notes that the reptiles didn't bother to interrupt "Ned" with a chance to listen to "Ned" reciting his words in his remarkable podcast ... perhaps because listening to "Ned" recite "Ned" reciting Sullivan was thought too much for anyone to bear ...
The construction agenda? "Ned" really does believe in magical thinking, but luckily we've only got one final short gobbet of delusion and being Sullivaned to go ...
And so to the reward for those who lasted the distance and made it to the bitter end ...
Good luck?! Damn you, infallible Pope ...The pond is on the road to hell ... with the likes of prattling Polonius, the bromancer and nattering "Ned" for company ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.