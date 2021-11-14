In which the pond goes further down the road to hell with the infallible Pope and the reptiles ...

The story so far for those who came in late this weekend ...
Yesterday the infallible Pope put the pond on the road to hell with a riddle ... (get your knights and knaves fix here)
The pond mused on the art of being a liar, and thought it might take up the question again today, seeing as how the reptiles yesterday pretended to give a damn about climate science ...
Ah the modelling, the modelling ...
Now you might have thought that Lloydie of the Amazon might take up the story of the modelling, dropped late on a Friday in the hope that no-one would notice ...
But we're dealing with the art of artful omission, a kind way of saying deviant reptile untruths ...
In reptile circles, green is the word most abused while peddling duplicitous bullshit ... but let's move on from our award-winning performance ...
... because Lloydie of the Amazon has work to do ...
Yes, time to celebrate that Australia wasn't alone in its deep love of dinkum coal ...
As for that modelling?
There was a press release here ...
And the Graudian looked at it here ...
But Lloydie of the Amazon was busy deflecting, obfuscating, downplaying and avoiding, and what better way that with a dung video for a distraction?
The pond notes the defanged video for the record, muh lud, and moves on with Lloydie of the Amazon ...
Might Lloydie of the Amazon have dared to mention that Australia is the much-vaunted prize winner in the gap between what countries say they will do and what they will deliver? Might not Lloydie of the Amazon have mentioned the part that the Australian delegation played in doing their best to water down ambitions?
Of course not ... it's not Lloydie's business to say unkind words, not when there's technology bullshit to hand or to keyboard...
There you go, there's the reptile delusion at work, at one with the natural born liar ...
And that's how the pond ended up on the road to hell with the infallible Pope ...
And now, this being a meditative Sunday, the pond can waste its time with trivia, and there's none more trivial than the dog botherer, though the pond did enjoy this juxtaposition while it lasted ...
The dog botherer is in gung ho election mode, and naturally is keen to see the natural born liar take out the prize (winning that prize in Glasgow doesn't count) ...
It was a relief to the pond, because it could forget interruptions and just sit back and enjoy some good old-fashioned db one-eyed barracking...
For once the dog botherer is right. There's certainly no expensive climate policies on offer.
And so on and on ...
Sorry, sorry, the pond promised not to interrupt ... we need to blather about inner-city hipsters and 'leets, from a loon working out of Surry Hills, and otherwise dancing under the wisteria on the verandah in Adelaide ...
Say what? Even the dog botherer thinks that Scotty from marketing is shifty? Perhaps even a devious liar?
Climate laggards? Well it's a polite way of saying climate liars, pants routinely on fire, but the pond has long accepted that the planet is comprehensively fucked, so on we go, plotting and scheming to keep the planet fuckers in power ...
Indeed, indeed, we must maintain the war on China, and who knows, by 2050, we'll have enough toothpicks in the backpack to terrify them into submission ... though perhaps we might be better off doing a Lord Downer, ably assisted by the dog botherer, and pick an easier target ... you know, fuck over Iraq, or perhaps stage a utegate ...
Sorry, sorry, the pond really did mean not to interrupt, and here we are at the last gobbet ...
What a lickspittle bootlicker he is, and yet the dog botherer was strangely subdued when it came to the climate follies, and he such a stout-hearted denialist and reliable enthusiast for fucking the planet ...
Could he be prepared to deny his rampant denialism if that's what it takes to keep SloMo in power?
Of course he could ... you see, one guard only says whatever he needs to be true at the time, and that's the road to hell, and the dog botherer has long been on it ...
And now for a pure piece of pond indulgence. You see, the pond couldn't help but see that the Angelic one was out and about ...
At first the pond thought that headline was a typical reptile mistake.
The pond hadn't thought of gold standard Gladys in yonks. Sure there'd been a gold standard achievement in inner west light rail maintenance, but our Glad had disappeared from the headlines ... yet here was the Angelic one getting stuck in to Glad, doing a Jungian rift that suggested the gold standard might be transmuted into lead ...
Sheesh, the pond doesn't understand what set off the Angelic one, but she did go right off, and it was a relief to put an end to the heresy with one short final gobbet ...
Phew, but speaking of heretical reptiles, the pond has always run with our Gracie, even thought she seemed to have a sea change in opinions along with a change in her name ...
Still, it's a final pond indulgence, and where's the harm ...
You see? That shot of Cash looking like a penny short of a pound, braying, neighing or whinnying put the pond in a good mood from the get go ...
Indeed, indeed, it's a weird world when unions don the guise of freedumb loving US libertarians ...
Sorry, every so often the pond misses the madness of the United States ... but back to our Gracie ...
It's an even weirder feeling for the pond to be on the side of BHP, but then the pond has a partner with co-morbidities, and even though fully vaccinated, the thought of turning up to work alongside unvaccinated loons is a tad unnerving.
It's not just the employers that tremble at the notion of the duty of care and the liabilities that go along with it. In a just world, a loon who thinks their freedumb includes the right to infect others isn't much of a work companion ...
The federal government looked the other way?
Why isn't the pond surprised?
That's how they do business in just about everything ... dumping everything back on business, and hoping for magical solutions, and so it was inevitable that the pond would end back where it started,... with the pond and the planet on a road to hell paved by colossal fossils...
