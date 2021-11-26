In which our Henry pains the pond, until along comes a good Friday groaning ...

To say that the pond was astonished by the feast prepared by the reptiles for a TGIF is something of an understatement ...
For those who like there irony pure and undiluted, there was Gra Gra of the Swiss bank accounts being righteous about bludgers - on the sound basis that it takes one to know one - and there was the meretricious Merritt getting legally excited about gold standard Gladys, and lordy lordy what's this, a damn good groaning on a Friday?
For a moment, rather like Gough, the pond felt the earth move ...
Oh so long ago, that one ... but it seemed to strike the right salty note, because the reptiles cruelly juxtaposed Trinca with the hole in the bucket man, as our Henry exposed, neigh flaunted, his junk ...
The pond can scarcely believe it's back on that painful topic, not so much the exposure of junk as something to do with cricket ... and yet the pond must deal with what the reptiles serve up, and it rarely involves the Sapphic sight of a female leg spinner doing saucy, tricky things with a ball...
Instead, as always, it's about the cruelty of the world to men ... oh the injustice of it all, as if exposing your junk was somehow a thought crime ...
The depths of our conceptual morass?
Should the pond have turned to the truculent Trinca, just asking questions?
No, no, it's on with our Henry's junk, cruelly exposing his naked bits and sending the bits off to other adults ... if that term may be used for readers of the lizard Oz ...
What's most distressing and disappointing in all this?
Not a single classical reference, perhaps as a way of suggesting that things aren't as bad today as they were in ancient times ...
The pond always flicked through Suetonius to get to the naughty bits ... and there's a cheat site here which delivers a goodly supply of sauciness ...
All our Henry had to do was head back to the gross old days at the foundation of Western civilisation to reassure folks that if Tiberius had had a mobile phone, he wouldn't have been afraid to use it ... and by golly he would have shown more imagination than your average cricketer ...
But sadly the pond isn't subbing for our Henry ... and had to settle for a reference to Adam Smith and the Scottish Enlightenment ...
Uh huh ... guess our clueless Henry couldn't answer the question ... a simple enough one ...
The answer is easy enough to find ... just ask Suetonius ...
Of course our Henry might have spent his time, and that of his readers, more wisely, what with their deep hunger for truth, justice and the Australian way, and what's more with an appropriate historical and philosophical reference, of the kind offered up by the infallible Pope ...
But no mind, no matter, after that exquisite image, the pond went in search of a Friday bonus, still chewing on faith, which frankly had the texture and taste of the pig's trotters much loved by the pond's grandfather ...
Speaking of the wayward ways of modern sex lives, the pond could have gone with the meretricious Merritt, caught up in a fit of gold standard Gladys madness ...
What a pity the reptiles couldn't find room for a reference to Stalinist show trials, the Stasi, and the Star Chamber in that splash ...
But tempting as it was, the pond turned to the expert groaner for a good groaning, if only because of the unexpected pleasure of it landing on a Friday ...
Sssh, don't mention the madness of the Sydney housing market ... though with a bit of luck, no one will be injured, unless they happen to be mortgaged up to the hilt ...
Indeed, indeed, and there was the pond thinking that can do capitalism was the answer ...
That said, the pond felt that Dame Groan's groaning was a little dull. How about a little more Suetonius as a distraction?
After all, it'd be what a bored Australian cricketer might do ...
Good old Suetonius, good old Caligula, talk about unnatural relations and inflations, and so on to the brace position ...
A splendid groan, even if resembling desiccated coconut in the odd spot for a piece heralding the end of the world in an almighty crash, but helping the pond to brace for Rowe's occasional inclination to go anal, with more bracing images here ... because it turns out that it's not just inflation that's off the leash ... there's that pesky integrity already summoned by the infallible Pope ...
