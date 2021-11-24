In which "Ned" bickers and dickers, the bromancer matches dicks with China and Dame Slap does foreskins ... and it's not just Colbert who can go below the belt ...

The pond realises that the reptiles are only trying to help, even if they end up being really trying ...
Take the reptile headline in the tree killer edition today ...
PM locks in protection for gay kids?
So what about gay adults, you know, gay men, gay women, TG folk and so on and so forth? They can just go fuck themselves? No locked in protection for them?
Talk about a useless, exclusionary headline ...
And why are the reptiles still taking Clive's cash in their claw? Yelling freedumb ... freedumb ...
It makes the lizard Oz look as downmarket as a National Enquirer ...
Not to worry, unprotected gay folk, on we go, with the pond pausing to note mournfully that the day's proceedings can't include a John Crace ...
His doing over of Boris in his politics sketch - as in a real pig's ear - is essential reading for the pond ...
What do the reptiles offer to the pond in lieu? Bloody useless hand-wringing and sighing nattering "Ned" ...
Just for starters, what gave "Ned" the idea that the natural born liar was stumbling into a trap?
If anyone has set a trap for the natural born liar, it's the natural born liar himself. Just like Boris, if you keep on telling porkies, eventually someone will notice ...
Oh John Crace, John Crace, where are you in the hour of the pond's need?
Three years ago Johnson was overheard saying “Fuck business” when some chief execs complained about the impact Brexit was having on their industries. On Monday, he managed to convey precisely the same sentiment more indirectly, merely by making no effort to engage with his audience. Or even to understand the basics of what was required. After a self-inflicted bruising few weeks of horror headlines, you might have thought he would have wanted to reset the agenda on his – and his government’s – competence. But apparently not. What he really wanted to do was carry on taking the piss.
If he was trying to demonstrate that he is a fundamentally trivial man for serious times, he couldn’t have improved on this performance. After a couple of minutes of Bertie Booster-style nonsense, he soon got waylaid by an anecdote about one of the best jobs he had ever had: motoring correspondent for GQ. He quickly namechecked several cars he had road tested before making engine noises. Vroooom vrooom raaaagh raaagh. Or something like that. He looked up, desperate for some laughs. None came. Driving under the influence clearly isn’t that funny.
Johnson then went on to refer to himself in the third person, praising the former London mayor for his efforts to make the country green, and to compare himself to Moses as he brought the Ten Commandments down from Mount Sinai. Good to see his rampant, narcissistic megalomania was in full flow. To complete his green spiel, he even used the gag about fintech, medtech and nanotech all sounding like 15th-century Mexico that he used a few weeks ago in his speech to Cop26. It was Johnson doing his bit for recycling, I suppose. Though the impression he gave was that he didn’t give a toss.
Oh dear, the contrast with "Ned's" natter is too cruel ...
Here is the ultimate meaning! Here is the ultimate meaning!?
What a pointlessly pompous and portentous non-sequitur, as Pythonish as it gets ...
But the good news is that "Ned" is feeling so frail and fragile and Chicken Little anxious that he had only two gobbets to go ... and there was no sign of him reading his feeble material for a podcast ...
The only thing worth noting in that screed is the mention of Rennick. What a piece of work, what an admirable tool.
The Graudian has run a couple of pieces, including one on his Facebook postings, and one on his Facebook postings ...
So many splendid tools, so little time ... and so much for "Neddy's" paranoia about a trap ...
Nobody pre-selected these splendid tools other than the Libs and the Nats, and they go on being splendid tools all on their own account ...
Poor "Ned". He feels the urge to defend the natural born liar, but he doesn't have the first clue as to how to go about it ...
As noted, from the holiday get go, SloMo has managed his own character assassination admirably ... but if the infallible Pope can help a little with The church of the Quiet Australians, so be it ...
Meanwhile, the digital edition also led with the headline notion of saving gay children and fucking the adults ...
Oh okay the splash does mention teachers, but the point surely is that in their desperate desire to join Helen Lovejoy in thinking of the children, the reptiles weren't helping with their exclusionary headline ...
Meanwhile, the reptiles talked of four daughters and confused the pond by showing a gaggle at the fence ...
The keen eye will also spot some splendid progress in the pond's ambitious target of a war with China by Xmas, and perhaps world war three by Easter ... with the mutton Dutton setting the pace, but over on the far right, the bromancer keen as mustard to join the fray ...
Carry on bromancer, carry on ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, still clinging to a few toothpicks as the solution to the future battle? Xi trembling and getting in quick before the mouse that roars deploys its subs?
Luckily, before the pond began to quietly weep, the reptiles made it obvious that this was just the usual bit of bromancer hysteria, and so a goodly chance to roll out a couple of click bait videos, with the first featuring the thunderer from down under ... though likely the first casualty in the mutton Dutton's war is going to be SloMo, the natural born liar ...
Say what? The pond got it all wrong?
The bromancer has run up the white flag, embraced the white feather? He wants to stick his head in the sand?
What happened to this power talking bromancer?
From hard power to limp dick? Come on bro, stiffen up, harden the fuck up, remember your good 'hard as sub steel' days, hard as legs of sub steel days ...
It's time to sound the drumbeat for war, and with a bit of luck, the mutton Dutton can use the chance to lop off the nose of the natural born liar, and take his place ... and then we'll be in a real pickle, with an old plod at the helm, and wanting to give Xi the old phone book treatment ...
Never mind, it helps explain why the bromancer ran out of puff, and the reptiles had to end with another click bait video ... as the bromancer explains, to sublime comical reptile effect, that it's all the fault of Labor ... until he concedes that perhaps they might have a point and posturing and war mongering might not be all the go for the wannabe mouse that doesn't have much besides its roar ...
And so to the search for a bonus, and naturally the pond went down below the fold because there's usually something happening below the belt ...
There was simplistic Simon doing his usual - what an excellent turd polisher he is - but the pond was most disturbed by Jessica's alarming question ...
Now the pond hasn't the slightest interest in cricket or men sending shots of their cocks to women - a truly weird sign of the times, and not nearly as interesting as Bosch painting The Last Judgment - but it happened to notice on its way down to below the fold this offering from Dame Slap ...
Two wins. The pond can't remember when it last heard talk of "faceless men", but if you dust off the moths and get rid of the mold from all the humidity, it's as good as ever ...
And there was Dame Slap, standing by, ready to answer Jessica's question in best approved IPA style ...
The pond is no Marina Hyde and can't boast of its love of flanelled fools. Every so often the pond on a weekend walk will pause to look at the trundlers on Camperdown park, and then move on quickly ...
And it has to be said that the cartoons aren't much of an inspiration either ...
But back to answering Jessica's question ...
You see Jessica, it's the faceless men wot did it ... and worse still they're progressives, and it has absolutely nothing to do with a dick foolishly sending off snaps of his dick ... what with him being a married man and all, as if the deeds of that weiner Anthony Weiner had never reached down under ...
It was way back in 2016 that Vox was featuring Anthony Weiner and the rise of dick pics, explained ...
And yet here we are ... with Dame Slap still busy explaining in her IPA way ...
Now the pond, whenever it sees a snap of a dick, finds the result vaguely comical ... whether limp or hard, a dick isn't all that exciting to contemplate ...
But did Dame Slap have to reference 'cleanskin', in a way that made the pond suddenly think of a foreskin?
Okay, just one gobbet of Dame Slap to go ... and surely Jessica must now have her answer ...
You see, he was meant to be a cleanskin Jessica, but he ended up a foreskin ...
Wise words, but the pond might humbly suggest an alternative to vulgar youff and silly older men. Don't send snaps of your dick, because sometime down the track there might be a balls up, and you'll live to regret it.
Get your snout out of your mobile phone. You might save yourself from being creamed by a passing vehicle, and you might well save yourself being creamed by a vengeful woman or a mob of cricket administators ...
And with that advice out of the way, time for some advice from the immortal Rowe,with more advice to be found here in the Twitter way ...
And now to a mention of another tweet featured by Rowe ...
Support your local bookstore?
But the pond's local bookstore is Better Dead Than Red, and hasn't that been in the news ...
Never mind, the pond can get behind the main message ...
