In which the Caterist and the Major begin the week with the usual bout of distraction, derision and uglification ...

The pond could sense the reptiles in panic, as wild-eyed as horses neighing, what with the election just around the corner, and another wave perhaps in the offing ...
What a fabulous history that wording has, and the pond urges anyone interested to just do a google to see what turns up ...
Ah, the pond notes that we were alert, but not alarmed, way back in January 2020 ... and didn't that work out well ...
But enough of alertness, and even alarm, and on with the daily reptile comedy, and what better way to start than with the inimitable comedy stylings of the government cash in the paw Caterist?
That dogwhistle about the screeching fundamentalism of Margaret Court shows where the Caterist is heading with this one ...
And there you have it ... it's perhaps not an overt act of lying, so much as dissembling, misrepresenting, and distracting (not to mention reeling, writhing, derision and uglification) ...
For an outside view on that, here's the BBC ...
And here's the Graudian ...
Yes, if you explain your ethos - a fear and loathing of poofters, and a detestation and a mocking and a casting into hellfire for all eternity - you can pretty much do anything you like.
And there's a giant truck you can drive through all the Caterist crap about employment and students, thanks to that exemption under sex discrimination laws ...
It's called faith ... in a genuine room full of genuine Leviticus lovers ...
Every so often the pond weighs up which reptile contributor it has the most contempt for, the reptile most capable of the most distortions, contortions and malicious misinterpretations, and the Caterist is always a leading contender ... but then you could expect nothing less of an expert in the movement of flood waters in quarries ...
It's true that he's just echoing his master's voice ... as you might expect of someone who routinely holds out his paw for federal government cash ... but still the lack of shame is remarkable, almost breathtaking, the sheer sublime insouciance with which it's done ...
It goes without saying that the Caterist isn't much interested in social justice. The Menzies Research Centre, after all, prefers government cash in the paw, and the Caterist himself is chiefly skilled in ambition, distraction, uglification and derision ...
The pond however can offer up a Rowe as a counterweight to contemptible Caterist tripe, with more Rowe offerings here ...
And so to the rest of the reptiles this day ...
What a desperate, wretched and sorry bunch, and so the pond was forced to resort to that old standby, Major Mitchell, still reporting for duty ... and this time standing by to help out a little mate ...
Ah, the Major's going to do a blurb for prattling Polonius's latest offering, but before we get going, could the pond just provide a different image of the Pellist at large?
It's always haunted the pond. It seems to sum up exactly and precisely what was wrong with the Catholic church's response when it discovered it had pedophile rats in its ranks ...
It goes without saying that the Catholic church wasn't alone in doing this, as a recent report about Tasmania noted, ABC here ...
And so on.
Moving offenders between schools was one thing, public and Catholic schools were both at that game, but that noted, doing a perp walk with a notorious perp was Pellism at its most pathetic ...
And so on with the Major, doing his own perp walk with a perp ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, and the pond thought that the Caterist was the master of dissembling and distraction ...
Co-mingling the Donald and Pellists is surely a remarkable feat ... and if the reptiles manage to fit in a click bait video comparing the mango Mussolini to Ronnie Raygun, it'll be a total victory for Major nonsense ...
And yet, and yet ... images don't lie, nor do they involve reports of direct speech, so much as direct deeds captured in a moment ...
The pond spent many years covering the Pellists and their love of frocks, while hearing the odd tale about gay times and gay doings in the Pell ranks, admittedly from the gay priest in the extended family who exuded a fair old contempt for Pellism ...
But back to the Major doing a fair old bout of both siderism, or more to the point, one siderism in favour of his Polonial mate ...
Another click bait video? With the caption that it's a dangerous lie to propose that Trump supported white supremacists?
Oh in a way, perhaps, but there were good people, fine people, on both sides, and next time you hear a mob chanting "the Jews will not replace us", remember, they're just fine, good people expressing a view ...
Sorry, the pond just had to take a break from the Major, and now there's just one gobbet of derision, uglification and distraction to go ...
Um, might the pond suggest that the shameful stories of pedophiles in the Catholic church were true, and that the Catholic church's response was woeful and appalling, and leading that response was a man who showed his true colours in a snap, lurking to one side, but still brazenly out there in public, supporting the insupportable ...
And as for all that blather about the mango Mussolini, with the Major doing his best for Trumpism ... please allow the pond to correct the record with an old TT cartoon ...
