And so to the nobs, with the Killer in the killing fields, and a good groaning to follow ...

Sacre blew it, and it was heavily blown, and suddenly the whole world realised that we had a professional liar as fearless, shameless leader, who spoke in tongues with the occasional forked tongue, and of course the reptiles had to do much work to do, and all sorts of clichés and stereotypes had to be flung at the hole in the dyke...
The reptiles were in a state of panic, and so the pond was flung into a quandary.
Did it follow the diplomatic spat, or concentrate on the real toilers in the Chairman's vineyards, because there was also some solid climate science denialism and destruction of hope in play?
The pond had hoped to start the day with a quiet joke ...
And a link to the Crikey yarn ... (paywall affected) ...with these killer lines ...
“Clearly we managed to ruffle some feathers at NAB, so it looks like the post worked way better than we’d ever dreamed,” The Chaser’s Charles Firth told The Shot.
“We’re not too worried about a lawsuit either. While NAB may have endless money to throw at lawyers, we have about $10 in the bank and assets totalling to about four outdated computers. So they’re more than welcome to sue us for all we’ve got. Plus the press coverage would be amazing.”
According to Facebook, only “an intellectual property rights owner or their authorized representative may report a suspected infringement”.
This comes after AGL tried unsuccessfully to sue Greenpeace for a satirical campaign that used its logo as a breach of trademark law.
In the end, the pond compromised.
Perhaps an afternoon foray with the reptiles in search of French truffles, and in the meantime, the nobs have it, and when we talk of nobs, is there any better nob or nobbish denialist than the Killer?
Not content with the Covid killing fields, the nob Killer loves to cheer on the killing of the planet, so let the fucking begin, or at least continue full, coal-powered, steam ahead ...
How the Killer loves to mock and doomsay, because there's nothing like fucking the planet to lift the Killer's spirit. See how he cheers on the fucking of the planet with that cheesy Killer grin ... or is it a smirk ... or is it a smug smiley face? Who can say, but it's definitely cheesy ... and cheerful ...
Yes, yes, it's all good, and does the Killer mind or care? Not a whit or a jot, the Killer thinks fucking the planet is a jolly good thing, and might well complete the task he set himself during the Covid killing fields ... fuck 'em all, the long, the short and the tall ...
Yes, yes, the Killer is among the 'leets mocking the whole sordid nonsense, he's a happy nob, and it's a hopeless situation, so we can all dance on the planet's grave with the Killer's wild-eyed joy uppermost in our minds ...
Well done, Killer, perhaps a few last killing words?
So much for the reptiles pretending to care about "doing something."
The pond had wondered what Media Watch had been drinking - so it could order a case - when it ended its coverage last night with "News Corp’s front pages are now on side and looking for the positive. And in that sense the government’s plan is already delivering."
But then the pond realised it was in a metaverse of profound irony ... because the government's "plan" delivers three fifths of fuck all, and News Corp is delivering pretty much the same, along with the esteemed thoughts of the likes of Killer Creighton, pouring cold water (or boiling water if you like) on everything, because we can't get enough of fucking the planet ...
And just to prove the point, along came Dame Groan with a most excellent groaning ...
This nob has never been for turning, and has always been a devoted denialist, and so it was only right and proper that she should do an Antoinette and insist "let them eat meat" ...
Indeed, indeed, we must do absolutely nothing, except continue on fucking the planet, because that's the Australian way ... oh and we can also carry on groaning, because that's also the Australian way ...
Well you won't find Dame Groan doing anything to alter her lifestyle. After all, emissions are her business, and she's the sort of nob that will never leave off the groaning ...
Yes, there's absolutely no point in helping the planet, and the Groaner certainly won't be doing anything to assist, except to keep on groaning in the Murdochian way ...
And speaking of ultimate nobs, the pond must spare a thought for the pure, distilled essence of nobbery offered up by the lizard Oz editorialist ...
Ah yes, the dinkum plan, the Australian way, celebrated on Media Watch last night ...
Trust Michelle to get out the wet lettuce for a flogging in The Conversation, when a "bullshit" might have sufficed ...
A plan with no mandates, no new laws, no new taxes, and no changes to the way we live? It's a bullshit plan, it's an irresponsible bullshit plan, but it's the whole bullshit plan we currently have ...
And so to a final dose of lizard Oz editorialist bullshit ...
Ah, the old technology-first bullshit. How great is that. Of course it relies on scientists to devise things yet to be invented, after Scotty from marketing and the reptiles have spent years decrying and debunking scientists who dared to suggest that climate change might be a thing ...
Suddenly the science that allegedly didn't have the first clue about climate change is going to turn around and save the unbelievers? Has the pond got a first class speaking to imaginary friends in tongues plan for you, with bonus powerful hands for the laying on to save the planet ...
And so, to conclude, the planet is fucked, and the reptiles will go on helping with the fucking, and the sundry reptiles, as sampled here this day, will be content to dance on its grave, and all that's left is to enjoy a Rowe cartoon, with more Rowes reliably here ... at least until the moon collides with earth in 2022, and climate change will seem like a minor kerfuffle ...
Ah, yes, natural born liars ... we'll show 'em ... and so later in the day, on with Killer subs, as a sequel to Planet Killers ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.