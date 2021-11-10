And so to another day of reptile pandering, simpering and bloviating in full Pravda election mode ...

The bullshit is coming thick and fast in Pravda these days as SloMo and the reptiles head into full-scale Pravda election mode ...
First there was the crap announcement relating to EVs - so many installations, so few EVs - and today comes this pork-barreling boondoggle, though the pond has yet to discover whether a supply of whiteboards was included in the proposed costing ...
Ah good old reptiles, still taking their cash in the claw from Clive ...
Meanwhile, today's reptile apologist just needs to put another load of bullshit blanks into the Chambers and fire away ... and thanks to the opening snap, we learn it's about clueless men in suits ...
Pragmatic bet? So that's what the reptiles are calling humbug these days ...
Meanwhile, over at teh Graudian, they were recalling another "pragmatic bet" ...
But that ship sailed long ago, and there's no point brooding ... even as the pragmatists still pay above the odds as they furtively go about fixing their fibre to the node folly ...
No, it's time for the reptiles to promote the latest folly ... stick a blank in the Chambers and fire away, and just remember all that talk of pivots in Silicon Valley ...
Now on with the 'pragmatic' pivot ...
Well there's one valuable insight there. It's got three fifths of fuck all to do with climate science, it's all about saving SloMo's neck ... and the reptiles are there to help by not asking a single decent question about the actual policies ...
Yes, the pandemic management handled by the states, and the national security celebrated in the subs debacle ... good, top notch Chambering ... though it gives the pond a chance to note that the immortal Rowe is plugging Kate Moon in his tweeting ...
Meanwhile, the lizard Oz editorialist was doing his, her, or its, bit for the cause ...
Of course, of course, why didn't the pond think of freedumb, but truth to tell, the pond only bothered to note it for the sheer bliss and the irony, because there was an infallible Pope this day celebrating freedumb and choice ...
Yes, that beefy boofhead, prime Angus has got a vehicle to sell you, and don't forget the Trucoat ...
At least the infallible Pope saved the pond from having to argue with the lizard Oz editorialist going full Pravda as usual ...
The pond will however seize the moment to note what you might be reading in alternative worlds elsewhere ...
Head off to the Graudian for the full yarn, and a link to the report on pdf form ... (direct download) ...
The pond hates to throw in an immortal Rowe so early, but it's relevant to all that's gone before and at least more can be found here ...
Meanwhile, nattering "Ned" tries his own form of uglification and distraction ...
This is actually just the reptiles arguing among themselves, with "Ned" trying to keep the lid on the more rabid ratbags in the party and out in the Speccie Sky after dark wild ... but sadly there's no sign that "Ned's" dulcet tones are being streamed in the article, to sooth the wild-eyed nuking beasts ...
Uh huh. So on "Ned" natters, arguing with the nukers in the reptile ranks ...
About the only line that matters in all that guff is "Ned" coming clean with his talk of gifting the progressives ...
What does a good, sensible set of policies and a meaningful response to climate science matter when it's all about retaining power so that the boondoggles and the pork barreling can go on?
Yes, the business of the reptile Pravda, nattering "Ned" and his kind, is to beat Labor, and if a fiasco like the NBN is the result - or money pissed against the wall on CCS and such like that comes to nothing, but helps out little mates in a big way - then that's just the price you have to pay ...
And speaking of paying prices, the pond couldn't resist throwing in Dame Slap, with a teary-eyed tale of redemption ...
Uh huh, the pond has no dog in a fight with Coutts-Trotter, but what's the point of this parable? What unseemly purpose is Dame Slap going to put his parable to?
Well, it goes without saying that Dame Slap has others to redeem, and these just happen to be pollies of the right kind, and never mind the peculiar smells that emanated from them ...
Yep, after all that, she went there ... with the reptiles tossing in a click bait video to help out with talk of a chance of redemption ...
And yet we know what would happen should comrade Dan get caught out by IBAC ... with the reptile lizard Oz editorialist slavering and slobbering at the bit this very day ... ready to pounce, and move in for the kill ...
Here no redemption, no redemption here ... and yet Dame Slap keeps on with the crocodile tears for a wayward loon of the first water ... and to make things worse, a cruel sub with a sense of humour supplied an appropriate snap of the sap ...
Or he could just fuck off and find redemption in some other form ... and not waste Victorians time by pretending he's not a prat pretending to be a politician who cares about his constituents ...
We've seen this special pleading for others of the privileged caste, the sort that thinks nothing of pork barreling for a boyfriend ... and yet today in the lizard Oz, there was an alternative view ...
Yes, pork barreling is just a form of corruption, of a kind all too common in New South Wales since the days of the Rum rebellion ...
Surely Dame Slap isn't going to go there ...
How foolish of the pond to think she wouldn't ...
Indeed, indeed, Dame Slap is right ... we should routinely have our noses rubbed in the deeds of the privileged, and celebrate when the right sort of treatment is dished out to the rabble ...
Would Dame Slap give a toss? Would Dame Slap shed a tear? Of course not ... that'd be a resounding 'no' ... you do the crime, you do the time ... it's the reptile way, unless you happen to be a dickhead or a gold standard Gladys, whether doing a little grand drink driving or pork barreling in a shameless way for a lover ...
But the pond will concede one point. There will be many who miss Tim Smith standing shoulder to shoulder with the lobster mobster diner ...
And that was in 2020! The man with so much abuse ready to hand in mouth ... or some such thing ... and so all the pond can say is ...
