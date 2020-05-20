In which the war with China goes on, dashing Donners visits, and nattering "Ned" natters on ...

The pond decided to get the Lobbecke out of the way early, what with the cult master trying to go arty farty, and therefore completely against the reptile spirit …what that red daub in lieu of nose signifies, the pond must leave to others ...
Perhaps the cue was there in the splash …
Yes, it seems the arts are an industry, so perhaps the red daub signifies a return to good solid Marxist-Leninist principles.
Forget all that talk about fey wan poets with lanky hair wandering amongst fields of daffodils. These artists are but humble workers in the Satanic steel mills of expressionist despair (surrealists are specifically forbidden from the arts industry because of their tendency to wander off with melting clocks).
Meanwhile, the pond also decided this day that would continue to write off Dame Slap, who continues her fixation on matters legal…
Until Dame Slap's school returns to things that matter and batter - such as the benefits of wearing a MAGA cap and taking Donald-prescribed drugs, or warning about the UN using climate science to establish a world government - the pond will turn to others for instruction and edification.
Besides the pond had wrongly claimed the war on China was over, with just a few minor casualties, farmers and what not, and yet in the past few days many more reptiles have rushed to the front, including brave lads like the oscillating fan, and the stout-hearted, reliable bromancer …
Sorry, why did the pond leave in that reference to decades old code similar to that used by the video game Fortran?
The pond just wanted to note that it knows of many video games written in Fortran - GitHub has a list of resurrected and modern ones here, and is aware of complaints such as Why isn't Fortrain used more often for game programming?, but damned if it could remember a video game called Fortran.
Perhaps a reader could help, perhaps the lizard Oz reptiles could help by naming and shaming the game …
And so to the bromancer bravely keeping the war with China going …
When the reptiles are under pressure, they frequently resort to insulting cartoons full of propaganda … see if you can spot an example ...
A clique of gangsters? Not likely … better to save that sort of language for the clique of reptiles … but the bromancer always provides a learning opportunity for the pond, and so it came to pass in the next gobbet ...
Yes, the pond learned that Lincoln Financial places ads with the reptiles, and so is dead to the pond.
And also doesn't the bromancer sound a bit like a sook and a cry baby in this war with China?
What did the reptiles expect to happen? Shots were fired, bold stands were taken, and there were a few casualties, hapless farmers and beef exporters and such like, but there was no damage done to the reptiles, and so no unpleasant conclusion was reached … though it seemed to the pond that the bromancer had trouble coming to terms with this, and so his piece was stuffed with video filler ...
Yes, that's logical - the consolation for Beijing not keeping to its agreement is that it might break other agreements, and so the more agreements it might break, the better off we might be …
And then came another shock for the pond, thanks to the video filler that littered the bromancer's piece like a field of unharvested barley.
It's old news that brave Fox News warriors are following an order to keep working from home until mid-June, in shocking defiance of the Donald's order to get the country back to work … but it seems, from this glimpse of work practices, that the local warriors are also doing some social distancing ...
Hmm, that doesn't sound like the bromancer is very confident … but it does mean there's going to be plenty more time for the reptiles to stamp their feet and sound off and show off Leake cartoons of the lesser kind, and allow the pond to run cartoons by the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here …
Meanwhile, it goes without saying that when dashing Donners turns up in the lizard Oz, the pond drops everything …
Et tu, dashing Donners, et tu against Malware? The pond reckons with some certainty that the beef isn't about a dud curriculum, the real complaint is about cash for Catholics. What's in it for the Catholics, surely that's the real game…
Yes, not much mention of the curriculum in all that, but a lot about the size of the cash in paw, though the pond wouldn't expect dashing Donners to mention how the Catholics spend their cash in paw, and why they might well favour prestigious schools within their system without anyone having a clue about the how and why of that ...
“I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if that happens… It’s very hard — and I say this as a former minister — to see what non-government schools spend their money on,” he said.
“I was always astounded that we [the NSW government] gave the Catholic system $800 million a year and, basically, they filled out a one-page form to verify that they’d spent the money appropriately.”
Embed: Half of independent schools spent more than $3.9m between 2013 and 2017
With recurrent funding, the authorities that administer public funding on behalf of Catholic and independent schools can choose to redistribute these funds to individual schools according to their own needs-based formulas. Similar entities, known as Block Grant Authorities, allocate capital grants on behalf of non-government schools. Capital grants cannot be redistributed.
“The public do have a right to know where public money is going and why” but in the Catholic system, for example, there’s very little transparency about how the funds are split between dioceses and schools, and then how individual schools are spending their share, Professor Piccoli said.
“And until we know that in any kind of detail, you can’t be confident they’re not using it for capital.” (much more here).
But now back to dashing Donners talking about the curriculum of cash in the paw ...
Indeed, indeed, the United States is definitely an education model to follow, because who knows, some day we too might have an idiot for a President …
Oh it's an old song, but a good one, and the pond thought it might wrap things up at that point, but what about "Ned"?
It isn't fair, he deserves his share, he's always going on and on, and the whole point of the pond is to be a torture test …
Step forward, ancient mariner, and bore the socks off the wedding guests …
A worthy topic. It is a conventional wisdom that the world cannot revert to the pre-COVID-19 ways of doing things, but that is mere sophistry - the reptiles will keep on with the old divides and loyalties until hell freezes over, or at least until the Chairman dies, and the lizard Oz folds ...
Um, didn't Fox News escape the bottle? Weren't they the carefully cultivated genie, and the Donald the result of their first wish?
Didn't the Chairman unleash the Donald on the world so we might see the genie at the height of its powers?
Oh well, no reason to think the world will be any better, so long as the Murdochians do their best to keep the man child running things (the pond uses the words loosely) in the White House … but do go on, because alarmingly, it seems there might be some who have learned a lesson about sharing and caring a little more for the poor and the helpless, and that will never do, we certainly don't need any FRD attitudes gaining ground during the great depression we're going to endure ...
What purpose does it serve? Is there any point in pushing the Tories into accepting gay marriage, and pretending to do something about climate science, and responding to the current virus like a Labor government?
Who knows, though that seems to suggest some sort of purpose to hand … even if it gets the reptiles agitated on a daily basis, and perhaps that's purpose enough ...
His record suggests a problem-solving pragmatist?
That's why the pond loves nattering "Ned". He would never talk of SloMo's record suggesting that he talks in tongues to imaginary friends, and at the beginning of the crisis, was blathering about heading to the footy, and would have kept on going, except that a couple of big state premiers managed to pull him into line, and warned him and his medical advisor off shaking hands …
But there's a silver lining to "Ned's" standard bout mixing worry-wart handwringing and anxiety with incipient triumphalism at the next electoral victory … it provides a segue into an infallible Pope cartoon, and that's surely enough, and no, the pond doesn't keep a copy of the Thorn Brids handy for its segues …
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.