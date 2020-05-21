In which the war on China distracts the pond from local wars ...

The pond seems to have fallen into a rut by beginning with a sighting of the cult master's mystical musings … because imagining an Elgin bulldog is surely a work of genius up against the grasping sentiments of the actual story, with its outrageous assault on British bulldog imperialism …
No matter, the pond had to leave aside its devotion to the British empire and its righteous pillaging of the world, and it even had to push the savvy Savva aside, because the reptiles had placed her next to the lickspittle lackey from Victoria …
Who to deal with this shocking betrayal?
As the dog botherer rightly noted the other day, in a fair fight, 25 million Australians could whup the arse of a billion or so Chinese, and the bromancer and the pastie Hastie could whup Xi's arse in a nanosecond …
Oh brave bold dinkum bulldog warriors, show us how it's done ...
Now the pond always likes to know the dog botherer's sources. There's the official page of the Henry Jackson Society here, but its wiki here might be more informative (see original for footnotes):
Co-founder Matthew Jamison wrote in 2017 that he was ashamed of his involvement, having never imagined the Henry Jackson Society "would become a far-right, deeply anti-Muslim racist [...] propaganda outfit to smear other cultures, religions and ethnic groups." "The HJS for many years has relentlessly demonised Muslims and Islam."
In January 2019, Nikita Malik of the Henry Jackson Society provided The Daily Telegraph with information they claimed showed a Muslim scout leader was linked to Islamic extremists and Holocaust deniers. In January 2020 The Daily Telegraph issued a retraction and formal apology saying that:
"the articles said that Ahammed Hussain had links to extremist Muslim Groups that promoted terrorism and anti-Semitism, and could have suggested that he supported those views and encouraged their dissemination. We now accept that this was wrong and that Mr Hussain has never supported or promoted terrorism, or been anti-Semitic.
We acted in good faith on information received but we now accept that the article is defamatory of Mr Hussain and false, and apologise for the distress caused to him in publishing it. We have agreed to pay him damages and costs.
Yes, that sounds about right for the lizard Oz … now moving along, because the pastie Hastie is on his long march:
Damn you, outrageous Chinese up against plucky Australia, but the pond remained compelled by its discovery of the HJS.
There's a 2015 paper in pdf form here, which could also be found on the Wayback Machine here, which began this way ...
Senator Henry Jackson, a Democrat with remarkably illiberal tendencies, and has followed a
neoconservative trajectory not unlike the neoconservative movement’s counterpart in the United
States. Thus while the society, initially based at Peterhouse College in Cambridge (UK) but later
relocated to London, identifies itself as a bipartisan think tank, and a small number of Labour MPs
did, in fact, sign up to the society’s initial Statement of Principles, Conservative male politicians
and thinkers have long dominated its ranks. Furthermore, despite the founders’ refusal to identify
as right-wing ideologues, the society’s agenda has repeatedly proven it to be just that.
This report details how the tradition of Henry Jackson inspired the neoconservative movement
in the United States and Britain by bringing together interventionists from both sides of the
political spectrum. However, it also shows how over time the movement eventually adopted a
more conservative political agenda, especially in relation to its unflinching support for Israel and
the promotion of increasingly Islamophobic policies, both domestically and internationally.
These tendencies became even more pronounced in the HJS when the society merged with the
anti-Muslim think tank the Centre for Social Cohesion (CSC)1 in 2011, as well as absorbed many
staff members of the now defunct pro-Israel media watchdog Just Journalism that same year. This
consolidated the coup that led to the expulsion of most of the society’s more left-leaning or liberal
members.
A right-wing politics is apparent not only in the ideas that the HJS promotes, but also emerges
distinctly on examination of its funders. Although the society does not disclose its sources of
funding, our investigation uncovers several donors, both in Britain and the United States, that
have a strong track record of funding hardline pro-Israel/Zionist and Islamophobic causes.
Splendid stuff, and at least the pond now has a fair idea about the HSJ, and the mob the hasty pastie and the bromancer are inspired by ...
Did the pond miss something here? Haven't the Liberal party and the lizards of Oz spent years encouraging free trade and just in time economic maximising of interests abroad, while watching local manufacturing expire? They couldn't even manage to keep emergency oil reserves at required levels, and now store it in the United States, where it will surely come in handy, it being so close and all …
As usual, it was left to the infallible Pope to summarise the state of the war this day …
Is that a donkey somewhere in the barley?
But it mustn't all be bad news on the pond, and today the lizard Oz editorialist was positively inspirational …
Did anyone else notice that line "it's there in the reptilian part of the brain, keeping us feeling safe"?
No doubt it's the reason Dick Smith's shameless use of jingoism flogging jams and other toppings was such a rip-roaring success, but more to the point, it confirmed to the pond all its theories about reptiles running the world …
The lizard people are everywhere, along with the Satanists and the deep statists … as noted recently by Crikey …
There's a lot more about conspiracy theories at Crikey, but it's struggling for survival, so the pond must limit its reading and return to the inspirational lizard Oz reptilian editorial ...
Of course, of course, a dinkum clean Oz coal led revival, perhaps with a goodly dose of nukes and gas … oh and renewables too, because apparently the rest of the world can't join the local energy superpower down under in making use of sun and wind and wave and such like …
What we need is more manufacturing … and screwing workers and what not …
It never rains but it pours wisdom at the lizard Oz, and so even though it was a Thursday, out came the Caterist for a stroll …
We can't spend the rest of our lives avoiding risks? Indeed, why not do some risk-taking and explain the movement of floodwaters in quarries and cop a huge defamation payout? That's the sort of risk-taking this country needs …it keeps the cash circulating ...
How lucky the pond is to have the Caterist to offer advice, instead of puny health officials and medical experts …
Why we only have to look at the United States to see the excellent results achieved by following Murdochians of the Menzies Research Centre kind …
Of course some might prefer to live off donations, and sit on their fat arses in Canberra, urging other people to get out and about, while the lizards themselves practice social distancing, and yet, and yet …
Not the school that gave us the steel-trap minds of Barners and the onion muncher!
It's a classic case of being berated for being a success, when in reality the Caterist would much prefer that we were as successful as the United States and its fearless leader …
And so to a final gobbet of advice from the Caterist …who has just the right sort of expertise we need at the moment, the same expertise he deployed with stunning effect in his epic Sherlockian study of flood waters in quarries ...
Yes, and you'll spot the Caterists roaming Canberra, sans masks in the manly way, shaking hands, embracing, hugging, defying wretched public health officials, and urging everyone else to defy the virus … because that's what brave, bold Caterists do … when they're not sitting on their arses in offices, counting the shortfall in donations …and sensing the need to tithe the workers or perhaps the government ...
But what of the savvy Savva in all this? Why was she abandoned by the pond when she had many incisive things to say about Eden-Monaro?
Sadly the pond ran out of room for a local war, what with the war on China and the Caterist war on those warring with the virus … so perhaps a savaging pruning, a cut-down version with just a few highlights?
Well that's the gist of it. Who knows how it will go down? It's all idle speculation, and in context, a minor matter, what with Satanists already in control of the world, and the lizard Oz editorialist high on celebrating our reptilian overlords ...
But at least while in this state of uncertainty, the savage pruning helped the pond create enough space for a final word from the immortal Rowe about the war on China that ravaged the pond's page this day, though there are more final words and cartoons here …
And remember, it's not always "squirrel!" "Wombat!" works nicely too ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.