In which the reptile war on China cranks up a TGIF notch ...

The reptiles stepped up the war on China a notch today, what with a Hong Kong Chinese landlord at the top of the page and the commentary section littered with bold, brave warriors in the battle ...
Only "Killer" Creighton broke ranks to have an anxiety attack about property values, a fine and decent variation, because if only more grannies would die, think of how Sydney's prices would improve … (oh how the pond has taken a battering).
Of course this left the pond with little room to move, or to take up other favourite reptile memes, even as the reptiles put them all in a tidy row…
Shucks, the pond couldn't resist throwing in a New Yorker cartoon to fill in the space, as Dame Slap celebrates a win, Sweden continues to be a model for the reptiles, and Beijing goes on a war footing …
But back to our own war footing, and here our Henry wins by a country mile, as he always does …
Our Henry goes full Godwin's Law, no matter what XKCD might think ...
Go for it Henry ...
Amazing really, it's as if the British, French, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese … oh heck, any European country with an army and some ships … empires never existed … nor the Soviet empire ... nor the 'soft' economic and cultural imperialism of the United States ... though occasionally it gets 'hard', just ask an Iraqi or someone who endured Pinochet ...and so our Henry must throw out the Third Reich for us to contemplate, because, like SBS and Mark Felton on YouTube, our Henry knows that the Nazis are an object of eternal fascination and a reliable seller ...
Of course the trouble with wandering down Godwin's Law lane is that sooner or later there comes a reckoning, and the whole enterprise might get called into question … but the pond doesn't always expect that to come from the one who broke the rules and threw a wad of cash into the Godwin's swear jar ...
Oh fuck it, he did it, he really did it. If only the pond could do a John Oliver impression and pound the desk.
After all that Godwin's Law breaking guff, did Henry really dare to come out with "Now Xi Jinping is not Hitler, and China is not Nazi Germany. Nor is ours a struggling peasant economy, as Germany's client states were."
For fuck's sake, dear hole in the bucket man, be bold, be brave, don't mumble.
Stand up for yourself, give yourself a good hard shaking.
The war on China can't have this sort of mealy mouthed equivocation. Say it loud, Xi Jinping is worse than Hitler, China with its concentration camps for Uyghur people is just like Nazi Germany, and Australia is a struggling peasant economy, reliant on coal and iron ore, and is more of a client state than any Germany ever had …
There, that's better, that's what we need if we're going to go on an all out war with China, especially if we're going to remember the tedious, difficult past and draw irrelevant hole in the bucket lessons …
And so to the bromancer, and lordy lordy, how the reptiles hate Dan the man …what with the bromancer just being part of a trifecta this day ...
The reptiles have been particularly upset with Andrews ever since simplistic Simon reported on a poll they themselves did back on 28th April 2020 …
Take him down bromancer, take the impudent upstart and lickspittle running dog lackey down …
Say what? Did the bromancer just do a full Henry backflip with reverse pike? You know, a billy goat butt of the beloved reptile kind, dressed up as "having said that", as in:
"Having said that, the Australian government does not publicly disparage the BRI or campaign against it and does not discourage other nations from signing up if they wish to."
Bugger it, are the pond and the Donald the only ones who know how to run the war on China?
Why do our Henry and the bromancer keep on undercutting their message and putting warning labels on what they write, like cartoonists taking precautions …
Please, consult a reptile physician, and in case of economic turbulence, blame it on China ...
Thank the long absent lord that lets the NT off for that Darwin port affair … but you know, once the pond starts running Donald cartoons, it finds it hard to stop …
The bromancer a dangerous quack? Never. It's true he never stops quacking, but he has all the bluster, style and farts of a Major Bloodnok, leaving it to the pond and intrepid Neddie to run the war ...
And so to the final contribution, and the pond really only went with it because the leaking Fawcett scored the cult master's contribution to great western art, worthy enough to be pillaged by Reichsmarschall Hermann Göring and taken by train to his castle (will that pass Henry, surely that will pass, can the pond now toss a gold coin into the jar?) …
The pond knows that experts will spend hours trying to work out what it all means. It's not a bamboo curtain, and there's no sign of a tank, and it looks like the man's peaking beneath the flag, perhaps to get a glimpse of a massage in the city of Foshan in Guangdong province offering a legal happy ending …
The pond's own inclination was to ask just who was this Fawcett, and would someone turn the fawcett off, and then the pond realised that he was an actual politician, someone paid by the taxpayer, scribbling behind a paywall for the financial benefit of the Murdochians …
The pond immediately went in search of the Fawcett's home page, to see if he'd reprinted the column, so that taxpayers might access his uniquely infinite wisdom for free … and discovered that all he offered by way of "News" was a search function … and when the pond tried it, using "China", all it found some blather Ticky Fullerton from 25th March 2019, and a few other antiquated items …
Oh well, never mind, on we go ...
Hmm, this is all sure to go down a treat with the Chinese government … but the pond was still in automatic Donald cartoon mode …
And so to a sure way to fix the trade war and the barley situation and ongoing relations… send in the tanks ...
Indeed, indeed, but do they know how to play the game as well as the Donald and the GOP?
Sorry, it's been a long wait, but the pond is still simmering at the idea that a leaky Fawcett, instead of being identified as a Senator from South Australia, would be identified as a Murdochian "contributor" lurking behind a paywall and swelling the coffers of the Chairman, by denying his taxpayer-funded insights to anyone who refuses to subscribe …
Not to worry, here's the final gobbet, and what do you know, the leafy Fawcett also does a billy goat butt. After handing out all that stick, he offers up a pretty pathetic, grovelling, snivelling carrot ...
But billy goat leaking Fawcett butt, you've just spent most of your time explaining exactly why China won't engage with the world community, in accordance with established global norms, as a constructive partner. Did you even read or understand the meaning of what you wrote? When it comes to putting a flower in the barrel of a Panzerkampfwagen V, you might be better off sticking the flower up your bum … (oh go on Henry, admit defeat).
Luckily the pond can always escape this reptile madness and the war on China with a reliable Rowe, and with more reliable Rowe to hand here, better than a dose of Hydroxychloroquine …
And with that mention of Doré, of course the pond had to run with some more, and a little of Dante, the inferno, and the sense of having been trapped, not just inside the reptile war on China, but in some eternal gradated hell …
And so to late breaking news, at least for the pond. Sorry Henry, sorry Godwin's Law strugglers everywhere, we have a genuine certified topnotch winner, as found here …
How lame of the Laming. Why do a backflip and an apology? There's too much of this going on. If you're a fuckwit, keep on being a proud, unapologetic fuckwit, the pond humbly suggests … and then we'd avoid all the rest of the nonsense from the likes of the bromancer and our Henry ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.